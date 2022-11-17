AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: Pat Cummins Strikes Again, England in Trouble as James Vince Departs

England, obviously, will be high on confidence after emerging as the newest t20 World Champions a few days back. But for the hosts, it’s a start from the scratch as newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins takes charge of the team with this series against the Three Lions.

Cummins admitted Wednesday that Australia have a point to prove after their failure at the Twenty20 World Cup, with champions England in their sights in a one-day series this week. They went into the World Cup as defending champions but failed to go beyond the group phase, in contrast to Jos Buttler’s men who powered to the title with a gripping win against Pakistan on Sunday.

Australia head into the series with a near full-strength side apart from Glenn Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident at a birthday party at the weekend. With Finch no longer in the team, Travis Head has been recalled to open with David Warner. Head has a strong record as an ODI opener, scoring nearly 600 runs from 15 innings including a century in Pakistan in March. But he hasn’t made a sizeable score so far this summer.

Eight members from England’s successful T20 World Cup squad have remained in Australia for the one-day series, including Buttler and player-of-the-tournament Sam Curran, as they kick-start a year-long build-up to defending their 50-over title in India.

They also boast Sam Billings, Jason Roy and James Vince, who are regulars in Australia’s Big Bash League and familiar with local conditions. But Ben Stokes, England’s hero in the T20 World Cup final, will play no part after recently calling time on his ODI career.

