LIVE: Australia vs England Latest Score And Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final: Haynes Hits Fifty in Century Stand With Healy

We batted first number of times through this tournament and done it really well. I lose the toss most of the times anyway, certainly tend to bat first and we are very happy with that and I think the conditions will be really good throughout the day
Live Score And Updates Australia vs England Women’s World Cup: ENG-W captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bowl first against AUS-W in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 final. While England have gone with an unchanged eleven, Australia have welcomed back a fit-again allrounder Ellyse Perry. Read More
With a couple of runs, Alyssa Healy brings up Australia’s 100 in 21.2 overs and also her century stand with Rachael Haynes. England desperately need a breakthrough here.
Half-Century! Rachael Haynes, with a single, brings up her 19th ODI fifty. Her dream run at the world cup continues. She’s the leading run-getter of the tournament.
DROPPED! This is turning out to be a nightmare for England fielders. They have now dropped Alyssa Healy on 41. This time it’s Nat Sciver who dived to her right at midwicket after Healy went for a pull shot but failed to hold onto the catch.
DROPPED! Dani Wyatt has failed to hold onto a catch of the well-set Rachael Haynes after the Aussie opener went for a cut off Kate Cross but the fielder who went to her left at the backward point grassed it. A big chance wasted.
Now Alyssa Healy makes room and smashes one from Sophie Ecclestone over mid-off for her fifth boundary. The following over from Kate Cross fetches Australia five runs. Rachael Haynes moves to 43 off 63 while Healy is on 39 off 52. Score 86/0 in 19 overs.
This has been an excellent start for Australia. Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy were cautious at the beginning but after seeing through the early few overs, began imposing themselves steadily. And have now started dominating the English bowlers.
England have now brought in right-arm pacer Kate Cross from the other end. Six runs from her first over including an extra via wide. Australia 76/0 in 17 overs.
The world’s top-ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone has been summoned with England searching for their first breakthrough of the final. There has been a poor review from England as they asked for DRS after a not out call for lbw by the on-field umpire. There was an inside edge from the bat of Alyssa Healy before the ball hit the pads. 2 runs from the over. Australia 70/0 in 16 overs.
Rachael Haynes has broken the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of an ICC Women’s World Cup. She has surpassed Debbie Hockley (456) of New Zealand.
Rachael Haynes isn’t going to let Charlie Dean settle. After spotting width, Haynes cuts it away through backward point for a four and then steps out of the crease to send the ball racing through covers for another boundary. 9 runs from the second over of Dean. Australia 63/0 in 14 overs.
For the fourth time this ICC Women’s World Cup, Australia openers have raised a fifty-run partnership. They have been absolutely superb with his aspect of their game. Five singles from the third over of Natalie Sciver. Score 54/0 in 13 overs.
With boundaries now being scored regularly, England have decided to take some pace off and Charlie Dean has been introduced into the attack now. Alyssa Healy is getting more adventurous now as she charges forward and sends one from Dean over mid-on for a four. Seven runs from it. Score 49/0 in 12 overs.
Another short delivery offered to Rachael Haynes and she pulls it away to square leg region for another boundary against her name. Haynes and Alyssa Healy have settled in nicely and have laid a solid base. Score 42/0 in 11 overs.
Any Shrubsole continues. Her third delivery is full and straight which Alyssa Healy just pushes straight down the ground for a four. Class. Five runs from the over. Australia have made 37/0 in 10 overs.
After another quiet over of Anya Shrubsole, England skipper brings into action right-arm pacer Natalie Sciver. He fourth delivery is onto the pads and Alyssa Healy isn’t going to let these go away quietly as she flick it away for her second boundary. Six runs from the over of Sciver. Australia 32/0 in 9 overs.
So after a long gap, Australia’s Rachael Haynes breaks the shackles with a little help from Katherine Brunt who drops short allowing the opener to pull it away to backward square leg region for a four. And then her third delivery is even shorter with Haynes having no hesitation in employing the pull shot again for another boundary. Nine runs from the over. Australia 25/0 in 7 overs.
More swing from Anya Shrubsole. She gets the ball to swing in and raps Alyssa Healy on the pads before a loud, confident appeal for lbw. Heather Knight indicates that may be sliding down the leg-side. England don’t review. Just two runs from the over. Australia 16/0 in 6 overs.
Katherine Brunt continues to ask questions of Aussie batters. Alyssa Healy wanted to flick the second delivery but missed and there was an unsuccessful appeal for an lbw. And then she beat the outside edge of Healy off the following delivery. Just three runs from the over. Apart from two fours, Australia haven’t had it easy so far in this final. Good stuff from the two English new ball bowlers. Australia 14/0 in 5 overs.
Just a single in the second over of Anya Shrubsole - to Rachael Haynes. Australia 11/0 in 4 overs after being sent in at the Hagley Oval.
It is a fresh wicket and hopefully dew will play a part later. We bowled outstandingly here and batted well as well. We know the conditions well and hopefully we can use that to our advantage. It's been a really remarkable run for this team, we have been playing knock-out cricket for five games now, hopefully we can do one more win and lift that trophy.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AUSW vs ENGW, ICC Women’s World Cup Final from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The two cricket powerhouses will lock horns against each other to re-ignite the rivalry at the biggest stage.
As Australia and England prepare to clash in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final at the Hagley Oval on Sunday, it’s indeed an irony that despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, the two sides will face off in the title round for the first time in 34 years.
Australia have won six World Cups, while England have bagged four, and the two teams have a lot at stake, given that the Meg Lanning-led side would be in search of a record-extending seventh title, while England will look to defend their crown they won in 2017 at Lord’s, defeating India.
Australia have lost only one World Cup final. Back in 2000, at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, hosts New Zealand defeated Australia by just four runs in one of the closest final encounters the tournament has ever seen.
That year, England recorded their worst-ever World Cup finish of fifth before fighting back to take the trophy from Australia in 2009. That same year, England also claimed their first, and only, T20 World Cup as well as an Ashes victory.
It is something that Australia are hoping to match 13 years later, as they already hold the T20 trophy having secured that on home soil in 2020 before the Ashes were sealed with two games to spare in February, but the one-day World Cup evades them.
Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes already has a winner’s medal from 2013, and she is well on her way to a competition record — the opening batter sits on 429 runs for the tournament, 27 behind Debbie Hockley of New Zealand’s all-time best set in 1997.
That is not the only record that could be broken in the final. England cricketer Sophie Ecclestone has the chance to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston, whose haul of 23 wickets in 1982 remains the mark to beat.
Ecclestone sits on 20 wickets having taken her maiden international five-wicket haul in the semifinal against South Africa ending on s6/36, the best figures by an England bowler in a World Cup.
The left-arm spinner is emblematic of England’s journey in the World Cup, where she and her team didn’t quite make an impact at the start but have peaked at exactly the right time. The 22-year-old started with her worst-ever figures in ODIs with none for 77 against Australia in the group stage, while England were on the verge of elimination after losing three games.
Squads:
Australia Women Squad: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington
England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies
