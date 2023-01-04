Home » Cricket Home » News » Australia vs South Africa 2023 Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1, Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia vs South Africa 2023 Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1, Sydney Cricket Ground

AUS vs SA 2022-23: Check here the live score and latest updates from Day 1 of the 3rd Test between Australia and South Africa underway at the SCG

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 07:29 IST

Sydney

Check here Australia vs South Africa live score from Day 1 of 3rd Test in Sydney. (AP Photo)
Check here Australia vs South Africa live score from Day 1 of 3rd Test in Sydney. (AP Photo)

AUS vs SA 2023 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat in the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground Wednesday.

Australia went for an extra spinner with left-armer Ashton Agar, and Matthew Renshaw coming in to bolster the batting, squeezing out in-form paceman Scott Boland.

Follow: Scorecard | Commentary

Josh Hazlewood returns to share the new ball with Cummins in the absence of injured pair Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

RELATED NEWS

“It looks like a traditional SCG wicket and we think it might turn a bit and probably be at its best on day one," Cummins said on his reasons for batting first.

Advertisement

South African number three Theunis de Bruyn has returned home early for family reasons and his place in the team will be taken by Heinrich Klaasen.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar also went for a second spinner, with Simon Harmer coming in for paceman Lungi Ngidi.

“I would have also batted, it looks a very good wicket and a bit dry so hence both team have gone for an extra spinner," Elgar said.

Apart from the pursuit of a series clean sweep, Australia will be looking to lock in a place in the ICC World Test Championship final in London in June with the Proteas still having an outside chance. But they must first cause an upset in Sydney.

The Australians have already wrapped up the three-match series, after hammering the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne following a six-wicket rout in the opener at Brisbane inside two days.

Advertisement

Showers are forecast later on the opening day.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Advertisement

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: January 04, 2023, 07:29 IST
last updated: January 04, 2023, 07:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures