Bangladesh vs England Live Score 1st ODI in Dhaka: Latest Updates and Scorecard

Bangladesh vs England, 1st ODI Live: Here you can find all the live score and updates of Bangladesh vs England match from Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 12:45 IST

Dhaka

Bangladesh vs England Live Score 1st ODI (AFP Photo)
Bangladesh vs England Live Score 1st ODI (AFP Photo)

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against England at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Will Jacks, who joined as a late replacement for injured Tom Abell, is making his debut for England.

The three-match series is crucial build-up for both teams ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Hosts Bangladesh have won 12 of their last 15 ODIs at home since 2020.

Reigning one-day and T20 world champions England are the only side to register a 50-over series win in Bangladesh since 2015.

Bangladesh have been doing relatively well in One Day format in the recent past. Their last international series was against India in December last year. The three-match ODI series ended in a 2-1 win for Bangladesh.

England are coming into the Bangladesh series after losing their last ODI series to South Africa by 2-1.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (capt), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

first published: March 01, 2023, 12:44 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 12:45 IST
