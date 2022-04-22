Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rishabh Pant's DC Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against High-flying RR

However, things will not be the same when they clash against Rajasthan Royals who are in great form this season with Jos Buttler leading the charge with the bat, Yuzvendra Chahal troubling batters with his spin. The RR camp has both the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder and Delhi Capitals need to be wary of that on Friday.

Rajasthan have covered all their bases this season and are putting some collective performances this season, while Delhi Capitals’ middle-order has been an area of worry for them. Having a destructive duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top, Delhi have their own struggles in the middle-order which have failed to live up to their expectation so far this season.

For Delhi, Kuldeep along with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would like to stem the run-flow but stopping Buttler will be on top of their agenda on a Wankhede track that is expected to be good for batting.

For Chahal, how he varies the pace against a rampaging David Warner or the ever-attacking Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant will be a delight for the fans.

In the past five years, life has come to a full circle for ‘Kul-Cha’ who were the ‘taste’ of the nation between 2017 and 2019 when wrist spinners were in vogue during the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli era.

Mustafizur Rahaman’s cutters and Khaleel Ahmed’s clever change of pace could also trouble the likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

Similarly, if Trent Boult gets one to tail in first-up, Shaw’s response and technique will be tested in earnest.

But Royals have now got a calm death bowler in West Indies’ Obed McCoy, who was brilliant while bowling the final over against KKR.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull and KS Bharat.

