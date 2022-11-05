Live Score ENG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: England Clash Against Sri Lanka in Must-win Encounter Versus Sri Lanka to Seal Semifinals Place

England already suffered an upset against Ireland in the competition and they will be vary of Sri Lanka who have been in tremendous form in recent times. Sri Lanka are the reigning Asia Cup champions however, injuries hurt their campaign in T20 World Cup as they have just won a couple of matches in the Super 12 stage and are out of the semifinal race.

England are expected to play with the same XI which put up a collective effort against New Zealand to earn a crucial victory, while Sri Lanka have not found their right XI as some of the regulars sustained injuries.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales returned to form in the last match against New Zealand and England will want the star duo to once again give them a solid start on Saturday.

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read: Bangladesh Questions Why No Penalty Runs for India After Kohli ‘Fake Throw’

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here