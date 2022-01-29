ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Live Score, India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Super League Quarter-Final: Ravi Triple-strike Leaves BAN Struggling

ICC U19 World Cup Live: It’s been just two years since India and Bangladesh locked horns in the final of the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. Bangladesh defeated India, the overwhelming favorites, to create history by winning their maiden U19 WC title. India will be hoping to pull one back today and have been quite dominant in the group stage winning all three matches en route to the last-16. What makes their performance even more impressive is the fact that they had several first-team players infected with covid including captain Yash Dhull and in spite of that, they still produced sparkling display. On the other hand, defending champions Bangladesh lost to England before thrashing Canada and UAE to make the quarters.