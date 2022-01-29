ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Live Score, India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Super League Quarter-Final: Ravi Triple-strike Leaves BAN Struggling

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, Super League Quarter-Final 2 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for this all important quarter-final clash between India and Bangladesh. Read More
U-19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-final Live Updates: Ravi Kumar continues. A good over from him - though two wides in it. We are through the first 10 overs and there hasn’t been a single boundary scored, yet. Indian bowlers in complete control.
IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 Live Score: Raj Bawa, right-arm medium fast, introduced into the attack replacing Rajyavardhan Hangargekar. Starts with a tight first over, allowing just two in it thanks to some superb fielding from Ravi Kumar in the deep who ran quite a bit and slid to prevent the boundary. Bangladesh 18/3 in nine overs. Aich Mollah and Ariful Islam are the two batters in the middle.
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score: WICKET! And just like that Ravi Kumar has taken his third wicket in the Powerplay. Stunning stuff from the youngster. Bowls one full and lures Prantik Nawrose Nabil into a drive. The ball swings and takes the outside edge before Kaushal Tambe in the slip cordon accepts an easy catch. Nabil scored 7 off 19. Bangladesh struggling. Score 14/3 in 7.4 overs.
Aich Mollah has walked in at No. 4 following the dismissal of Iftakher Hossain Ifti on 1. Bangladesh have been rattled early by Ravi Kumar. They have lost both their openers cheaply. Time to settle and rebuild. Score 14/2 in seven overs.
IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 Live Score: WICKET! Ravi Kumar has gotten rid of both the Bangladeshi openers inside six overs. Short and outside off from Ravi which Iftakher Hossain wanted to cut through point but instead finds Shaik Rasheed to hole out on 1. India on fire. Bangladesh 12/2 in 5.4 overs.
A slightly wayward over from Rajvardhan Hangargekar as he deliveries to consecutive wides. Five runs from the over. Ravi Kumar follows it with a maiden over. Bangladesh batters will be looking to ride this nervy phase and settle in nicely. Long way to go in this match. Score 8/1 in 4 overs
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score: So Ravi Kumar has given his side an early breakthrough getting rid of opener Mahfijul Islam on 2. Prantik Nawrose Nabil is the new batter in the middle who joins Iftakher Hossain Ifti. Two runs and a wicket in the over. Bangladesh 3/1 in 2 overs.
ICC U19 World Cup Live: OUT! Timber. Ravi Kumar is all pumped up. This one was the inswinger and Mahfijul Islam wanted to flick it away and misses it with the ball crashing onto the stumps after deflecting off his pads. He scored 2 off 4. Bangladesh jolted early. Score 3/1 in 1.3 overs.
U-19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-final Live Updates: Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been on the money from ball one. His first one Mahfijul Islam was a yorker which he managed to squeeze but the ball rolled to the stumps and he was lucky the bails didn’t come off. The next was outside off and Islam went after it getting a thick edge to third man for a single. Iftakher Hossain saw through the remainder of the over quietly. Just a single. Bangladesh 1/0 after 1 over.
IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 Live Score: Indian players in a huddle. Pep-talk and last-minute update on strategy. India are fielding first for the first time this tournament. The two Bangladeshi openers - Mahfijul Islam and Iftakher Hossain Ifti are out in the middle. Right-arm medium pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar with the new ball. Here we go!
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score: The players of the two teams assemble in the middle for the national anthems. Bangladesh’s Amar Sonar Bangla first up and will be followed by India’s Jana Gana Mana.
ICC U19 World Cup Live: It’s been just two years since India and Bangladesh locked horns in the final of the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. Bangladesh defeated India, the overwhelming favorites, to create history by winning their maiden U19 WC title. India will be hoping to pull one back today and have been quite dominant in the group stage winning all three matches en route to the last-16. What makes their performance even more impressive is the fact that they had several first-team players infected with covid including captain Yash Dhull and in spite of that, they still produced sparkling display. On the other hand, defending champions Bangladesh lost to England before thrashing Canada and UAE to make the quarters.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull (captain), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (captain), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
“I would have also liked to bowl first, but now we’ll restrict them to as low a total as possible. We know all their strengths and weaknesses, and it’s not a bad thing to bat first in such games. We’re playing the same team."
“We’ve one change: Sindhu is out. There is a bit of moisture and we’ll try to restrict them for as low as possible (when asked about his decision to bowl first)."
Toss: India captain Yash Dhull has won the coin toss and opts to bowl first against Bangladesh.
Five of them tested positive in the RTPCR tests and also ended up missing the last league game against Uganda. However, the depth in the squad ensured India won both those games comfortably and qualified for the quarterfinals as group toppers. Nishant Sindhu led the side in Dhull’s absence as India struggled to field 11 fit players on the park in the game against Ireland.
“Most of the players have recovered and should be fit enough to play tomorrow,” a BCCI official told PTI. Skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had returned positive RTPCR tests before the Ireland game.
