India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Departs on 1 as Taijul Islam Strikes Twice to Leave IND Struggling

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 10:37 IST
Dhaka
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: India lost the ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will be looking to avenge this defeat and make an impression in the upcoming two-match Test series. India will take on Bangladesh in the first test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 9:00 am IST. Read More
6WICKET! Massive massive wicket for Bangladesh this one. Virat Kohli has been trapped LBW by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam on 1. This looks plumb to the naked eye but Kohli after having a chat with Cheteshwar Pujara has reviewed this. It won’t save him as ball trackers shows it would have hit the stumps. India 48/3 in 19.3 Overs
So things have shifted quickly in favour of the home side. The Indian openers saw through the first hour safely and just when it looked they have settled in, Bangladesh hit back with quick blows. Both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul fell their own mistakes. Virat Kohli has walked in at no 4.
WICKET! KL Rahul drags one back to be bowled on 22. India have lost both their openers now. This was bowled just outside off and Rahul wanted to to crash this through the off side but instead gets a bottom edge onto the stumps. Khaled Ahmed is delighted. India 45/2 in 18.1 Overs.
Cheteshwar Pujara has joined KL Rahul in the middle after the dismissal of Shubman Gill. India 45/1 in 18 Overs.
WICKET! India have lost their first wicket in Shubman Gill on 20. The opener wanted to go for a paddle sweep off Taijul Islam but gets a top-edge with Yasir Ali moving towards the leg slip to take the catch. India 41/1 in 13.2 Overs.
So far so good for India. The pair of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill has been pretty solid having added 35 runs in 11 overs. Bangladesh have used four bowlers including Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam. Both Rahul (16*) and Gill (18*) have struck three fours each. IND 35/0 in 11 Overs.
FOUR—Classic KL Rahul. That was on the fourth stump from Khaled Mahmud and he threw his bat at it. IND 11/0(3.1)
Shubman Gill faces a great over from Khaled Mahmud. Also, picks up a single as Indis move to 5/0(2)
FOUR-First runs of the day! KL Rahul just guiding it through the legs and the ball will race away. Easy pickings. IND 4/0(0.3)
The umpires have already made their way out. They are followed by Bangladesh players,. And now walk in KL Rahul and Shubman Gill-the Indian openers. They have their task cut out.
India are going into this match with three spinners in Kuldeep, Ashwin and Axar Patel. Meanwhile two seamers in Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.
Bangladesh
(Playing XI): Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
India
(Playing XI): Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Shakib Al Hasan:
We would have batted first. History says more wickets falls on the first day than the last day. We’re playing a Test match after 5 months, but we’ve prepared well. This is an important series hopefully we can put some WTC points.
KL Rahul:
We’ll bat first. Looks a good wicket, put runs on the board. There have been a few injuries but that gives opportunities to other guys. Kuldeep plays, there are 3 spinners and two medium pacers.
India has won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the first Test.
Pitch report: Sanjay Manjrekar says there’s a decent covering of grass but it’s not a green top and it’s not a big turner either. The grass must be to keep the cracks of the pitch together, he says, and the pitch looks hard so he expects India to play three seamers and says the captain winning the toss will probably bat first.
Zakir Hasan is set for a Test debut after receiving his cap from Shakib Al Hasan.
India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The only way of qualifying for the final in June is to straightaway win both the Tests against Bangladesh and then all four at home against Pat Cummins’ Australia to eliminate any ifs and buts.
A very warm welcome from Chattogram which will play host for the first Test match between India and Bangladesh starting today.
Despite the loss to the Bangladeshi side, the Indian team had a few positives from their third ODI against the host nation. They managed to post a humongous total of 409 runs showcasing an impressive batting display.
That being said, the Indian squad has a few injury issues to deal with. Rohit Sharma injured his thumb and will be unavailable for the first Test with Abhimanyu Easwaran chosen as his replacement. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have also been ruled out with Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replacing the duo respectively. KL Rahul will be captaining the side with Cheteshwar Pujara being named as the vice-captain.
Ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know.
What date will the 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh be played?
The first Test match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 14, Wednesday.
Where will the India vs Bangladesh match be played?
The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?
The 1st Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 9 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?
The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?
The India vs Bangladesh first Test match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Possible Starting XI:
The Indian team predicted starting line-up: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav
The Bangladesh cricket team predicted starting line-up: Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam
