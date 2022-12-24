Live Cricket Score, IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3: Unadkat Strikes in First Over to Break Shakib's Resistance

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh
Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 10:26 IST
Dhaka
Live Score IND vs BAN 2nd Test Updates: Rishabh Pant enhanced his reputation as the team’s biggest game-changer with a scintillating 93, putting India in a commanding position to complete a series clean sweep against Bangladesh on the second day of the second Test here on Friday. Read More
Jaydev Unadkat has been brought into the attack. He bowls his first over on Day 3.
BAN: 51/2 (& 227), trail by 36 runs.
Fifty-up for Bangladesh in the second innings. Shakib and Zakir are steadying the innings and look to get over the deficit as soon as possible.
BAN: 50/2 (& 227), trail by 37 runs.
Umesh replaces Siraj in the attack and bowls a brilliant over, barring the boundary off the final delivery which was conceded due to a misfield.
BAN: 46/2 (& 227), trail by 41 runs.
Shakib Al Hasan is driving Bangladesh towards a 2nd-innings lead. The skipper has been the guiding light for his team and let’s see if he manages to put it in a comfortable spot.
BAN: 42/2 (& 227)
Shakib gets his first boundary. A well-timed cover drive through cover-point. The ball finds the meat of the bat and thus, comes a beautiful shot.
BAN: 37/2 (227), train by 50 runs
Ashwin and Siraj have been on the ball right from the beginning of the first session. The duo are giving the least chances to the Bangla batters to settle down and score runs.
BAN: 32/2 (& 227), trail by 54 runs
Siraj gets into the grove and finds his victim. Fuller and wide from around the stumps, Mominul pushes at it but ends up getting a feather edge that carries through to Rishabh Pant. Siraj knew off the nick and so did the batter and that’s he didn’t wait for the umpire’s decision.
BAN: 26/2 (& 227), trail by 61 runs
First boundary of the day. Out-seamer from Siraj, Zakir guides the ball with an open bat face between slip and gully for a boundary.
BAN: 20/1, Trail by 66 runs.
Ashwin strikes and Shanto has to walk back. It’s just the second over in the morning session and India have managed to find a breakthrough. A quicker one from Ashwin, Shanto gets hit on the pad. Bangladesh opt for a DRS but the replay shows three reds, hitting middle and leg; Bangladesh lose Shanto.
BAN: 13/1 (& 227), trail India by 75 runs
Indian players are out on the field. Siraj opens the attack while Bangladesh openers walk out to bat. They will resume innings from 7/0.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position on day two against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. The duo joined forces for a crucial 159-run stand for the fifth wicket, which made the difference for India in taking a sizable 87-run lead.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 7/0 in six overs trail India 314 in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87, Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79) by 80 runs
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 3 of 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur.
Pant, who got out in the 90’s for the sixth time in his Test career, again brought his ‘A’ game to the fore with a counter-attacking knock that formed the corner of India’s first innings score of 314.
It only helped Iyer at the other end, who was equally aggressive and a surface that looked difficult to bat on suddenly appear to be a willow wielder’s paradise.
Pant literally manhandled the Bangladeshi spin troika by smashing five sixes — two off Taijul, a couple off Mehidy Hasan Miraz and one-off skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
India were in trouble at 94 for four when Virat Kohli (24, 73 balls) once again nicked one off Taskin Ahmed outside the off-stump channel before Pant propelled the Indian innings.
But Taijul was made to look pedestrian by the maverick keeper-batter from Roorkee.
Pant hammered Taijul into submission by repeatedly dancing down the track and carting him either in the arc between the mid-wicket and long-on or by lofting him down the ground.
The most exhilarating one was a one-handed down-the-ground shot off rival captain Shakib. And it was not at all surprising when he repeated the stuff off Miraz over long-on for a 100-metre long maximum.
The Bangladeshi bowlers, who were pumped up at the lunch break, had drooped shoulders by the time tea was called.
Pant’s beast mode did rub off on Iyer as he also lofted Miraz for his first six and duly completed his second half-century of the series with a single.
By the time, Pant nicked one to Nurul Hasan behind the stumps, missing out on yet another Test hundred, he was completely done and didn’t come out to keep after experiencing cramps.
Earlier, having misread the track on day one, Rahul paid the price for his ultra-defensive mindset on a pitch that offered a fair bit of turn on the opening day itself.
Not for once during his 45-ball stay did he look comfortable, save the cover-driven boundary off a seamer at the start of the day.
Gill, on the other end, looked more assured even as Taijul kept his deliveries on good length and bowled a nice trajectory.
The delivery that got Rahul, seemed like an armer that came in with the angle and then straightened enough to trap him in front of the wickets. Umpire had dismissed the LBW plea but Bangladesh got the decision in their favour after taking DRS review.
In case of Gill, it was more of a straightforward decision where he was caught plumb as he missed a straighter one while attempting a sweep shot.
Pujara looked assured till the time he was at the crease but with the deliveries stopping and turning, there was always the danger of negotiating that ball which would send him back.
