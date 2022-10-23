Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Key For India's Chase
IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Key For India's Chase

India vs Pakistan Live Score: T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Match 16 Highlights Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, ball by ball commentary and latest updates of India vs Pakistan cricket match from Melbourne LIVE COVERAGE

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 12 Live Cricket Score And Latest Updates

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 17:11 IST

Melbourne

Live Score IND vs PAK Updates at MCG: Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh produced sensational performances with the ball as India managed to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early in the powerplay, while Hardik removed their middle order in quick succession. However, Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan post a fighting total on the scoreboard. Read More

Oct 23, 2022 17:11 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates

Virat Kohli You Beauty! The batting maverick smashed Haris Rauf for back-to-back sixes to keep India hopes alive in this chase. Absolute genius, he loves the pressure and he is doing the job for his team with some outrageous shots. India need 16 runs from the final. IND 144/4 in 19 overs

Oct 23, 2022 17:05 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates: Fifty For Kohli!

Former India captain Virat Kohli is once again fighting hard for his team. He smashed three boundaries to keep India alive in the chase. He also completed his half-century. 17 runs came off the over. However, Hardik Pandya is struggling a bit on the short balls here. IND 129/4 in 18 overs

Oct 23, 2022 17:00 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates

Another top over for Pakistan as Naseem Shah held his nerves well and just gave 6 runs off it. He used the short ball well to trouble the Indian batters. The required run rate is 16 and it’s an alarming sign now. Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have to hit big shots now. IND 112/4 in 17 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:55 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates

Excellent over from Haris Rauf as only 6 runs came off this over. The Pakistan pacer has been on fire today with his pace and bounce. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have to attack the other two bowlers here to keep the required run rate in check. IND 106/4 in 16 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:50 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates: 100 up For IND!

10 runs came off Naseem Shah’s over as 100 up for India. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have to stay in the middle till the end to get the job done. The second fifty came in just 27 balls and they need special batting from the duo to outclass their arch-rivals. IND 100/4 in 15 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:46 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates

Shadab Khan finishes his spell with a 7-run over. A good bowling performance by the Pakistan spinner, he didn’t take wickets but put pressure on the batters with his disciplined bowling. The required run rate is 11.67 which is very much gettable when Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are in the middle. IND 90/4 in 14 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:42 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates

Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to the attack and 9 runs came off his over. Virat Kohli is now looking to find gaps as he has faced enough balls to get settled. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has already put his foot on the accelerator. IND 83/4 in 13 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:37 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: India Break Shackles!

India break the shackles as Hardik Pandya hits a couple of sixes while Virat Kohli also clears the rope once to get the scoreboard moving. 20 runs came off the over as India needed that over desperately. Pakistan will bring their pacers back into the attack which will make the game interesting. IND 74/4 in 12 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:32 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

A good over from India’s point of view as nine runs came off it. Hardik Pandya has decided to hit a boundary in every over from here to ease off the required run rate pressure. The batters have to attack the spinners here to as Pakistan will bring the pacers soon into the attack. IND 54/4 in 11 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:25 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Halfway down the Innings

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are struggling to find a boundary here as the required run rate is now 11.5. India need a boundary in every over to keep the scoreboard moving otherwise it will be too late. Babar Azam is rotating his bowlers well to put pressure on India. IND 45/4 in 10 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:22 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

The Pakistan spinners are chipping in well with some tight overs here. Shadab Khan just gave three runs off his over as the required run rate is spiking with every passing over here. Both batters can not take any risk at the moment as India have already lost 4 wickets. IND 44/4 in 9 Overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:19 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

A tidy over from Mohammad Nawaz as only three runs came off it. The pressure is on Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to rebuild the innings and at the same time, they have to take care of the required run rate. They have to take this game deep which is the only way for them to get close to win. IND 38/4 in 8 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:13 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Axar Patel Departs!

OUT! Huge mix-up between Axar Patel and Virat Kohli and the latter loses his wicket. It was not a run there and Babar Azam collected the ball and threw it at keeper’s end, he was a bit slow but still manages to get Axar run out. Pakistan are all over the game at the moment. IND 31/4 in 6.1 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:06 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Haris Rauf Dismisses Suryakumar Yadav!

OUT! Haris Rauf has done it again as he dismisses in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 15. The Pakistan pace banged it short and Suryakumar tried to cut it over third man but was beaten by the pace and edged it behind the stumps to Mohammad Rizwan. India are in massive trouble here as Pakistan completely dominated the powerplay. IND 26/3 in 5.3 overs

Oct 23, 2022 16:02 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Suryakumar Yadav is batting with a positive approach here which is a good sign for India as they need someone to keep the scoreboard moving so that Virat Kohli can settle in and play the anchor’s role which is crucial in this chase. As expected the Pakistan pace trio has been impressive with the new ball here. IND 22/2 in 5 overs

Oct 23, 2022 15:56 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Rohit Sharma Departs

OUT! Excellent catch by Iftikar Ahmed here and Rohit Sharma departs for 4. Haris Rauf gets the big wicket at his favourite ground and India are in massive trouble here. The Indian captain is looking dejected after getting out. Haris has played a lot of cricket here and he used his experience here. IND 10/2 in 3.2 overs

Oct 23, 2022 15:53 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

A tidy over from Shaheen Shah Afridi as only three runs came off it. Virat Kohli is looking focused here as he is not looking to take any risks here. While Rohit Sharma is also batting with a cautious approach here in the powerplay. IND 10/1 in 3 overs

Oct 23, 2022 15:47 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Naseem Castles Rahul!

OUT! BIG BLOW! Naseem Shah gets the better of KL Rahul once again. The Indian opener was beaten by the pace as he tried to play with soft hands and edged the ball to the stumps. A fine start for Pakistan as they need early wickets to put pressure on India and Naseem dismisses in-form Rahul. IND 7/1 in 1.5 overs

Oct 23, 2022 15:42 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: IND Openers Cautious!

Both openers are off the mark as Shaheen Shah Afridi tried to trouble them with yorkers but he failed to hit them right. Both batters are playing cautiously as India don’t want to lose early wickets in this chase. Rohit Sharma is playing the ball a bit late with a minimal backlift. IND 5/0 in 1 Over

Oct 23, 2022 15:33 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle to start the chase for India. Shaheen Shah Afridi to start the proceedings with the new ball.

Oct 23, 2022 15:25 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs against India

10 runs came off the final over of the innings as Pakistan made a fine recovery after losing early wickets. Haris Rauf connected Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six after Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed on the second ball. Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) pulled Pakistan back in the game after they lost early wickets. India failed to capitalize and leaked too many runs in the last three overs against tailenders. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the standout bowlers with three wickets each. Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs against India

Oct 23, 2022 15:18 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

The 19th over curse continues for India as Arshdeep Singh leaks 14 runs off it. Shaheen Shah Afridi channelize his inner batter and smashed a six and four in the penultimate over. Pakistan are marching towards a respectable total here. Arshdeep fails to hold his nerves in the 19th over. PAK 149/7 in 19 overs

Oct 23, 2022 15:12 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

A good over for Pakistan as 10 runs came off it. Shan Masood is fighting a lone battle here to take his team closer to 150. Mohammed Shami finished his spell with 1/25. He did a good job with the ball on his return to the T20I team. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the last two overs of the innings. PAK 135/7 in 18 overs

Oct 23, 2022 15:04 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Arshdeep Removes Asif!

OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the better of dangerous Asif Ali here. Massive wicket for India as Arshdeep has been on fire today. Wicket number three for him as Pakistan are in deep trouble. A dismal batting performance by Pakistan here and now the onus is on Shan Masood to take them closer to 150. PAK 120/7 in 16.4 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:58 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Hardik Strikes Again!

OUT! Wicket Number 3 for Hardik Pandya as he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz this time. He got hit for a couple of boundaries but bounced back with a good length delivery on the body as Nawaz tried to make some room and cut it but only managed to find the edge. Easy catch for Dinesh Karthik. PAK 115/6 in 15.5 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:54 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Eight runs came off Ravichandran Ashwin’s over and he also created an opportunity to dismiss Shan Masood but the spider cam ruined it completely. A big task ahead of Pakistan here to get anything near 150 from here. They have the firepower to reach there but have to choose the right bowlers to attack. PAK 106/5 in 15 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:49 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Hardik Pandya Gets Another!

OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes again as this time he gets the better of Haider Ali who also tries to play a big shot but mistimed it completely. It was Suryakumar Yadav once again who takes the catch. It seems like a good partnership between Hardik and Surya here as Pakistan are half down here at MCG. PAK 98/5 in 14 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:44 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Hardik Pandya Strikes!

OUT! Hardik Pandya gets his first wicket of the night as Shadab Khan went for a big shot but mistimed it completely as Suryakumar Yadav took an easy catch. Pakistan have once again lost wickets in quick succession which has brought India back in the game. Haider Ali is the new man in the middle. PAK 96/2 in 13.2 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:39 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Shami You Beauty!

OUT! Absolutely Plumb! Mohammed Shami gets the job done here by breaking the crucial stand as he dismisses dangerous Iftikar Ahmed. Two very good balls from Shami, Iftikar managed to get the bat on the first one but was completely outclassed on the second and got plumb in front of the wicket. PAK 91/3 in 12.2 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:36 IST

IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup Updates: Fifty For Iftikar!

Fifty For Iftikar Ahmed! The right-handed batter smashes three sixes in the over to unsettle Axar Patel and reached his half-century with a triple on the last ball. The pressure is on India now as 21 runs came off it. Spin is not working here and Rohit Sharma has to change his plan. PAK 91/2 in 12 overs

Oct 23, 2022 14:27 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Halfway down the Innings!

Pakistan have managed to recover well here as India failed to put pressure on them despite taking early wickets. 10 runs came off Hardik Pandya's over. India need wickets here to tighten their grip on this match. The 45-run* partnership between Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed came at the right time for Pakistan. PAK 60/2 in 10 overs
Oct 23, 2022 14:23 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Ravichandran Ashwin came into the attack and delivered a tidy over. Only six runs came off it as Pakistan also hit the 50-run mark. Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed are looking to play shots and India have a chance here to take another wicket. The Pakistan batters are going to commit mistakes here in order to score boundaries. PAK 50/2 in 9 overs
Oct 23, 2022 14:17 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Shan Masood Survives!

Mohammed Shami almost got the better of Shan Masood here as Ravichandran Ashwin fails to take the catch cleanly at fine-leg. The veteran spinner was a bit late to reach the delivery, it must have been taken. A good over from Shami as he looked in rhythm this time and cause some trouble. PAK 44/2 in 8 overs
Oct 23, 2022 14:14 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Hardik Pandya tested the Pakistan batters with short balls but Shan Masood looked comfortable on it. 9 runs came off the first over after the powerplay. India have not used a spinner so far as the conditions are still assisting the pacers. Hardik will be crucial for India with his overs. PAK 41/2 in 7 overs
Oct 23, 2022 14:05 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Powerplay Over!

Mohammed Shami came into the attack to bowl the final over of Powerplay. The premier India pacer struggled a bit to hit the right areas as eight runs came off it. Pakistan batters are looking to get boundaries on loose deliveries and they are moving into a shell despite losing their star openers. A positive approach from Pakistan batters. PAK 32/2 in 6 Overs
Oct 23, 2022 14:00 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Finally a good over for Pakistan as nine runs came off it. Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed have to play responsibly here as India will look to take more wickets here. Pakistan's middle-order has not been at its best in recent times and India have a great chance to exploit it. PAK 24/2 in 5 overs
Oct 23, 2022 13:56 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Arshdeep Strikes Again!

OUT! Arshdeep Singh Strikes Again! The left-arm pacer is on a roll here as he gets the better of Mohammad Rizwan now. The Pakistan opener was struggling miserably here against the outswingers and Arshdeep surprised him with a short ball as Rizwan pulled it over fine leg where Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a fine catch. What a start from India, Arshdeep used the bouncers very well here. PAK 15/2 in 4 overs
Oct 23, 2022 13:50 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

India are all over Pakistan at the moment as Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered another tight over here. Only fours runs came off the third over. Pakistan are feeling the pressure here as the Indian pacers have so far exploited the overcast conditions well. One more wicket from here will put India miles ahead in the game. PAK 10/1 in 3 overs
Oct 23, 2022 13:46 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Kohli Misses Run Out!

India almost got another wicket here but Virat Kohli missed a golden opportunity to execute a run-out of Shan Masood. Kohli failed to hit the stumps, he had the time to run and dislodge the stumps but he chose otherwise. Good over from Arshdeep as he gets the massive wicket of Babar Azam to hurt Pakistan early. PAK 6/1 in 2 overs
Oct 23, 2022 13:40 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Golden Duck For Babar Azam!

OUT! Arshdeep Singh You Beauty! The left-arm pacer gets the better of Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the first ball itself. Golden duck for Babar here as the Indian fans are at Cloud9 here. The Pakistan captain took the DRS but it turned out to be plumb. A dream start for India and Arshdeep Singh. PAK 1/1 in 1.1 over
Oct 23, 2022 13:36 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Bhuvneshwar Gets Movement!

Excellent first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he gets the ball swinging away from Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan opener tried to break the shackles but the movement didn't allow him. Only one run came off it that too off a wide. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper looks solid behind the stumps. PAK 1/0 in 1 over
Oct 23, 2022 13:33 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting the swing and bounce from the surface here. Mohammad Rizwan is in pain here after getting hit on the thumb. Bhuvneshwar has managed to hit the right areas on the first two deliveries. Physio is out in the middle to check on Rizwan.
Oct 23, 2022 13:30 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are out in the middle to open the innings for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Oct 23, 2022 13:24 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
Oct 23, 2022 13:23 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

After losing the toss, Pakistan will look to post anything near 175 as they have a potent bowling attack to exploit the MCG conditions. The onus will be on the opening pair of Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam to set the platform for Pakistan. While India will look for some early wickets in the powerplay which will put pressure on the vulnerable Pakistan middle-order.
Oct 23, 2022 13:14 IST

Babar Azam Confident About His Team's Preparations

Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.

Oct 23, 2022 13:13 IST

Rohit Sharma is Looking to Take Advantage of Overcast Conditions

We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.

Oct 23, 2022 13:08 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Toss Updates: Pakistan Playing XI!

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Oct 23, 2022 13:06 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Toss Updates: India Playing XI!

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Oct 23, 2022 13:03 IST

IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup Toss Updates: India Elect to Bowl

Team India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl against Pakistan in Melbourne
Oct 23, 2022 12:59 IST

IND vs PAK Live Updates T20 World Cup 2022: India Might Drop Chahal!

Oct 23, 2022 12:55 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

We are just a few minutes away from the toss and in the last three matches between India and Pakistan, the team who have chased turned out to be victorious. However, the conditions are completely different here and if a team manages to post anything near 180-185 will have a bright chance to overpower the opposition.
Oct 23, 2022 12:47 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Virat Kohli gives a motivating speech to the Indian team ahead of the mega clash against Pakistan. He looked very intense in the team huddle while talking to the players as the Men in Blue seek revenge here for the defeat in last year's T20 World Cup.
Oct 23, 2022 12:45 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates

Oct 23, 2022 12:35 IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Updates: All Eyes on Virat Kohli Once Again

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli once again as he loves playing in Australia and also enjoys a good record against Pakistan. The batting maverick has returned to form recently and will look to continue it in this tournament to help India achieve glory. The former India captain has no reservations about playing second fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav who is probably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment. India have one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament and they have to express themselves today to get the better of rivals Pakistan.
Oct 23, 2022 12:31 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates

The fans have come in massive numbers at Melbourne Cricket Ground for the most anticipated clash in this T20 World Cup. The Indian fans have taken over the stadium as they are ready to colour Melbourne blue today.

Oct 23, 2022 12:21 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer with the ball when India faced Pakistan last time in the T20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer dismissed Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early to set the tone of the match. However, this time all eyes will be on Haris Rauf who has played a lot of cricket at MCG in BBL and his experience will come in handy. While it will be interesting to see whether India will continue to embrace their fearless approach with the bat or the pressure of playing Pakistan might force them to change their tactics a bit.
Oct 23, 2022 12:12 IST

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Oct 23, 2022 12:11 IST

Team India Predicted Playing XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Oct 23, 2022 12:08 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates

Oct 23, 2022 11:59 IST

Great News For All Cricket Fans Across The World!

Oct 23, 2022 11:55 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates

The Pakistan team has left the team hotel and will reach MCG in a few minutes for the big-ticket clash.

Oct 23, 2022 11:53 IST

Exclusive Visuals From MCG!

Oct 23, 2022 11:41 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates

Several reports suggested that the sun is out in Melbourne which is a great sign for all the cricket fans around the world as India vs Pakistan is the most hyped match in this 2022 T20 World Cup where the Men in Blue will look to take revenge of their last year's defeat against Babar Azam and Co.
Oct 23, 2022 11:33 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Updates T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan's India XI

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has picked his India XI for the crucial Pakistan clash. He picked Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in his team, while Ravichandran Ashwin also missed out.

Oct 23, 2022 11:21 IST

Ravindra Jadeja Wishes Good Luck to Indian Players

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the flight to Australia, after sustaining an injury, wished the Indian team to put their best foot forward ahead of their opening match in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Oct 23, 2022 11:13 IST

Team India is All Ready For the Big Clash!

Oct 23, 2022 11:09 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Updates T20 World Cup

Weather will play a massive role in this match as rain is expected to play the spoilsport. It will become tough for the batters to tackle the overcast conditions with both teams having some quality pacers. It will be interesting to see how will spinners adjust their lengths if the pitch doesn't offer any assistance to them.
Oct 23, 2022 11:05 IST

IND vs PAK Latest: MCG is Buzzing

[caption id="attachment_6225817" align="alignnone" width="3264"]
Pic Credit: Guneet Vedi[/caption]
Oct 23, 2022 10:57 IST

IND vs PAK: Time to Overcome Demons

The mere mention of the name Shaheen Shah Afridi is enough to send shivers down the Indian batting line-up, which has not been so comfortable against left-arm pacers over time. Not many international bowlers have created such an impact as Afridi on the strong Indian batting line-up, especially when you come to think of the fact that Afridi has played only one T20I against India. Here's more
Oct 23, 2022 10:55 IST

Live Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan Full Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman
Oct 23, 2022 10:55 IST

T20 WC Super 12 Live: India Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda
Oct 23, 2022 10:54 IST

IND vs PAK: Pick You XI

So what should be India's best XI to take on Pakistan? While the batting line-up is pretty much sorted, there will be a toss-up in the bowling department. Pick Your Strongest Team India Playing XI here
Oct 23, 2022 10:38 IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage. It's a Super Sunday folks as fierce rivals India and Pakistan will square off at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stick with us with all the latest updates.

Pakistan have a good pace attack to defend this title, while India will look to avoid losing early wickets.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India decided to play Ravichandran Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal in their opening match of the campaign. While Mohammed Shami straightaway got a place in the playing XI. On the other side, Pakistan didn’t pick Fakhar Zaman in the XI as Shan Masood got a chance in the middle order.

Here you can find IND vs PAK highlights, IND vs PAK 2021 t20 world cup, current score India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK live score today match, India vs Pakistan live score today 2022, live cricket score, India live score, match score live, Pakistan live score, Pakistan India live score.

A new chapter will be added (if rain stays away) in the storied India vs Pakistan rivalry today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the two giants clash in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The buzz around the contest can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of fans turned up to just watch India cricketers practice at the MCG on Saturday.

2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far – both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.

India will rely heavily on their batting department as their bowling looks a bit weaker, while it is completely contrasting for Pakistan who have quality pacers who can click 140 kmph consistently but their batting is overdependent on the openers.

