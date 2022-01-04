Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 2: Petersen, Elgar Keep India Bowlers at Bay

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: The opening day of the second Test turned out to be a tragic one for India as they were bowled out for 202 after opting to bat first in Johannesburg. Young pacer Marco Yansen was the pick of the bowlers, scalping 4 wickets in 17 overs. Read More
Shardul Thakur has replaced Mohammed Siraj. His first full over of the contest - he had bowled one delivery yesterday when Mohammed Siraj walked off having hurt his hamstring. Dean Elgar gets one past the slip cordon for a four. The South African captain adds another four to his total off the next over, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin - through mid-on. He moves to 28 off 116. South Africa 85/1, trail by 117 runs.
Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are manning the attack right now. Keegan Petersen has added another boundary to his total - through backward point region off Ashwin. The current partnership is now worth 60 for the second wicket. Fair to say, the morning so far has gone in favour of the home team. Score 74/1 in 35 overs, trail by 128 runs.
So an hour has past on the second morning of this second Test and South Africa overnight batters have done really well to keep India bowlers at bay. Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar have taken South Africa to 64/1 in 31 overs as they trail India by 138 runs. Good news for India is that they won’t be a bowler short as Mohammed Siraj has just sent down two overs, not his best though but hopefully as the day progresses, he’ll be back to bowling at full throttle. Other than that, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been their usual self - brilliant but it’s a shame they don’t have a wicket this morning to show for their efforts.
India have brought in their second bowling change - spin introduced in Ravichandran Ashwin. And Dean Elgar gets his first runs of the morning via a boundary to square leg and then is beaten off the next while attempting to defend. Four runs from the over. South Africa 63/1 in 30 overs, trail by 139 runs.
Mohammed Siraj pressed into action for the first time today. And he’s bowling in the 120s (kph). Doesn’t look like he’s fully fit, not bowling at full throttle. And worse, Keegan Petersen has peeled off two fours in his first over of the morning - the first one flicked to square leg and the second driven through covers. Eight runs from the over. Petersen continues to grow in confidence. South Africa 59/1 in 29 overs, trail by 143 runs.
With a single, Keegan Petersen brings up South Africa’s fifty in 26.6 overs. Mohammed Shami and Keegan Petersen continue to be tested but manage to keep the India pacers at bay. They would want to score at a quicker pace but so far been kept quiet.
So Dean Elgar has played 44 deliveries today and is yet to score a run. He remains on his overnight total of 11. He has played and missed, edged deliveries but managed to survive so far. Keegan Petersen has been better, managing to push away deliveries when the width/length was their to be hit. He’s also been beaten on a couple of occasion. The big picture is - the SA overnight batters are fighting hard. Score 49/1 in 26 overs, trail by 153 runs.
An outside edge and Rishabh Pant completes the catch. But not conclusive to the naked eye whether the ball hit the ground or whether Pant took the catch cleanly. The two umpires discuss and the soft signal is out before TV umpire pressed into action. And there’s definitely an edge but the ball has hit the ground before flying to the keeper. It’s a clean catch but the ball has struck the ground. Not Out is the call from third umpire. Elgar continues, batting on 11.
A loud loud appeal for caught-behind off Mohammed Shami. The umpire thinks otherwise. The Indians are discussing, KL Rahul looking to Rishabh Pant for his thoughts. Timer is running out. And they don’t use review. Yup, a good non-review - that clipped the thigh pad of Keegan Petersen.
Mohammed Shami with another probing over. Jasprit Bumrah produces a peach that came in very late as Keegan Petersen shoulders arms as the ball flies over the stumps. Close. His final is full and swinging in, Petersen flicks it to fine leg for a boundary. Five runs from the over. South Africa 44/1 in 22 overs, trail by 158 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah joins from the other end. His second delivery is a bid wide and Keegan Petersen punches it through offside and sends Ravichandran Ashwin on a long run even as he takes three runs. That was the only scoring shot in the over with Bumrah varying his length after Dean Elgar went for a cut but was done in by the bounce. Three runs from the over. South Africa 38/1 in 20 overs, trail by 164 runs.
Mohammed Shami gets things underway for India. He’s on the money right from the first delivery - dropping it in the channel, producing extra bounce, leaving Dean Elgar in two minds whether to play or shoulder arms. A maiden to start with from Shami. South Africa 35/1 in 19 overs, trail by 167 runs.
One of the big concerns for India late in the day was Mohammed Siraj hurting his hamstring and going off the field. He was seen bowling in the nets today although not full throttle. He now looks ready with his captain KL Rahul having a few words with him on the sidelines. India need to bowl out South Africa as quickly as possible with the hosts just 167 runs behind now and nine wickets remaining.
So it rained heavily in Johannesburg last night. However, it’s bright and sunny right now and the forecast is good for the remainder of the day as well. Fingers crossed.
Mohammed Siraj was seen limping on Monday after which he had to leave the field. The seriousness of the injury is yet to ascertained and Ravichandran Ashwin said that he will be monitored by the medical staff over night.
Marco Jansen had a terrific outing against India on Monday. 4 wickets in 17 overs, after conceding just 31 runs, what a start to his Test career. Let’s have a look at his victims on Day 1 of the second Test:
KL Rahul (50) - c Rabada b Marco Jansen
Mayank Agarwal (26) - c Verreynne b Marco Jansen
Rishabh Pant (17) - c Verreynne b Marco Jansen
Ashwin (46) - c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen
Stand-in captain KL Rahul scored 50 while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a handy 46 as India managed to post a decent yet low total. No other batter showed the temperament to challenge the home bowling attack. Another disappointing outing for the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) while Shardul Thakur (0) also failed to do something special with the bat.
Jasprit Bumrah tried to amplify the innings towards the end with a couple of boundaries and a maximum but he didn’t get the desired support from the other end. The Indian innings lasted only 63.1 overs on the opening day at the Wanderers.
In reply, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen ensured South Africa did not major damage on Monday as the hosts reached 35/1 at stumps, after their bowlers came up with a fine performance to bundle India out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test.
At stumps, South Africa were still trailing India by 167 runs. On a day on which eleven wickets fell for overall 237 runs, South Africa kept themselves on top after a solid bowling performance helped them restrict India to 202.
After being bowled out for a modest score, Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough as Aiden Markram was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shami got the ball to skid in from a good length and Markram tried to defend but was beaten and struck on the pads.
(With Agency Inputs)
