Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 5th T20I Latest Updates: South Africa Elect to Bowl Against Unchanged India; Injured Bavuma Out, Rabada Returns

The practice isn’t working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team
We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we’ll look to utilize it while batting upfront.
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl against India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
No Temba Bavuma at toss as Keshav Maharaj is in the middle for the proceedings. Bavuma injured his elbow in the last match.
India have not won a toss in this series so far as Temba Bavuma has asked them to bat first on every occasion in first four T20Is. Rishabh Pant will want to win the toss tonight as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for six-hitting galore and it will be better for the team chasing the target.
The weather looks pleasant at this moment as the sky is clear and the players are warming up before the mega clash. India are expected to play with the same XI while the Proteas might made some changes if the injured players get fit in time.
For the first time in this series, the players will be exempted from the heat since Bengaluru will be pleasant in comparison to the weather that the South Africans have had to deal with so far. However, there is a high risk of rain, and the match may be cut short because the weather prediction anticipates a heavy downpour after 7 pm IST.
Of the total of 19 times, the two teams have come face to face in T20 international, India has won 11 matches whereas 8 games have gone in favour of the South African side.
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs South Africa fifth T20I match from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Score And Updates: South Africa stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bowl against India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Temba Bavuma, who got injured in the last match, has been ruled out of the decider, while Kagiso Rabada returned to the XI. While India decided to play with the same XI as they didn’t want to change the winning combination.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa fifth T20I match from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The two heavyweight sides will lock horns in the series finale to prove their supremacy over each other. Rishabh Pant and Co. have bounced back in an emphatic fashion in the last two matches to level the series 2-2 but the job is yet not done for the Men in Blue as they are eyeing their first-ever T20I series win over the Proteas on Indian soil.
Meanwhile, South Africa missed the services of Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell in the fourth T20I and there is no clarity on their availability for the series decider. However, the major area of concern for the Proteas lies in the opening department as they have failed to put up a solid show at the top in this series.
South Africa had kicked off the series on a positive note as they had managed to win the first two matches to take a vital 2-0 lead. Then the Rishabh Pant-led side won back-to-back two matches to script a sensational comeback in the series.
What date fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?
The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 19, Sunday.
Where will the fifth T20I match India vs South Africa be played?
The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the fifth T20I match India vs South Africa begin?
The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?
India vs South Africa fifth T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa fifth T20I match?
India vs South Africa fifth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
