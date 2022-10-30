What date T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.