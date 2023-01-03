Live Cricket Score IND vs SL 1st T20I Latest Updates: India Bat, Hand Debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi

The Men in Blue are under the scanner for their below-par show in the multi-nation tournaments in the last couple of years and now the selectors have decided to give chances to young players to showcase their talents as seniors stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have not been included in the T20I squad.

Also Read | IND vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: Under Hardik Pandya, India Prepare For Life Without The ‘Big Three’ in T20Is

It is going to be a great opportunity for the youngsters as India have finally started looking for the future and their first step is expected to be the phasing out period of the senior players who played with a conservative approach in recent times.

When will the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the first T20I match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here