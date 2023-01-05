IND vs SL Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Updates: Hardik Pandya And Co Look to Seal Series Against Sri Lanka

However, they have to produce a clinical show in the second match to clinch the series.

The spotlight will be on Shubman Gill and Yuzvendra Chahal who failed to create any impact in the first T20I. Gill made his T20I debut on Wednesday but failed to score big on the occasion and was dismissed for just 7, while Chahal remained wicketless after leaking 26 runs in the two overs.

Match Preview: IND vs SL 2023, 2nd T20I – Shubman Gill And Yuzvendra Chahal in Focus as India Eye 2-0 Lead in Pune

While it will be interesting to see India’s pace attack for the match if Arshdeep Singh returned to the side after recovering from the illness.

Rahul Tripathi is expected to make his international debut as Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the series after sustaining a knee injury.

When will the second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 5, Thursday.

Where will the second T20I match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the second T20I match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here