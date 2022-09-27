Live Cricket Score India A vs New Zealand A Latest Updates 3rd Unofficial ODI: Sanju Samson Wins Toss, Elects to Bat First

A solid start by Rahul Tripathi and Abhimanyu Easwaran as the duo is looking comfortable in the middle. Easwaran is playing the role of aggressor in this partnership while Tripathi is batting with a calm approach. IND A 39/0 in 7 overs
Six runs from the first over as Abhimanyu Easwaran hits the first boundary of the match. The hosts need a solid start in the absence of Prithvi Shaw to put pressure on New Zealand A. India A 6/0 in 1 over.
Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul Tripathi are in the middle to open the innings for India A.
Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bat first against New Zealand A in Chennai.
India A vs New Zealand A Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial ODI match. Skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand A at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India A have already produced dominant victories in the first two ODIs to clinch the series 2-0.
The Indian players will look to impress the selectors in the third match here to get a place in the ODI squad against South Africa which the senior players are expected to miss as they will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.
Earlier, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational hat-trick and Prithvi Shaw’s quick-fire half century (77) set up a four-wicket win for India ‘A’ against New Zealand ‘A’ in the second unofficial ODI to clinch the three-match series here on Sunday.
Electing to bat, New Zealand ‘A’ were all out for 219 in 47 overs as Kuldeep picked up the last four wickets, including the hat-trick.
On what date will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A be played?
The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be played on September 27, Tuesday.
Where will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A be played?
The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.
What time will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A begin?
The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will begin at 9 am IST, on September 27.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A?
The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A?
The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
