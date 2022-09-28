India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS T20 Updates: Persistent Rain Forces Semifinal to be Postponed, AUSL 136/5 in 17 Overs

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari
India Legends vs Australia Legends RSWS Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of INDL vs AUSL Semifinal Road Safety World Series 2022 from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar and Co. have a tough task ahead in their title defence as they face mighty Australian legends in the semifinal 1 of the RSWS 2022. Read More
India Legends are enjoying an upper hand in the game right now as they have managed to dismiss dangerous Ben Dunk right before the rain stopped play at Raipur. The Indian spinners produce a collective effort with the ball to put pressure on the Australian batters as they put a brake on their scoring rate in the middle overs. Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan have been standout performers for India with the ball so far in this match with two-wicket each. While Australia will rely on Cameron White and Brad Haddin to post a big score in the last three overs left in their innings.
Due to persistent rain, the semifinal between India legends and Australia legends will be continued from the same point on Thursday, 29th September from 3:30 PM onwards.
Covers are on as the rain has stopped play here at Raipur. AUSL 136/5 in 17 overs
A tight over from Rahul Sharma as only five runs came off it but it has started raining heavily at Raipur. It will be interesting to see when will the umpires order the groundsman to bring the covers. AUSL 136/5 in 17 overs
OUT! Big blow for Australia legends as Ben Dunk, who was looking dangerous with the bat departs for 46 off 26 balls. Abhimanyu Mithun gets his second wicket in this over as Suresh Raina takes a stunning catch to pin Australia down here. AUSL 131/5 in 16 overs
OUT! Abhimanyu Mithun gets his first wicket of the night as Nathan Reardon tries to play the scoop shot but only manages an edge. Wicketkeeper Naman Ojha and Mithun escape the big clash here as both went for the same catch but in the end the glovesman grabbed it. AUSL 128/4 in 15.2 overs
Ben Dunk is the dangerman here as he is hitting boundaries at ease here to put the pressure back on the Indian bowlers. Sachin Tendulkar is sticking with his spin bowlers here to take advantage of the track, Only four overs have been bowled by pacers in this innings so far. AUSL 127/3 in 15 overs
OUT! And Yusuf Pathan gets another here as Callum Ferguson looks to play a big shot but only manages to get an edge as Sachin Tendulkar takes an easy catch at short third-man. Australia Legends are in trouble now. Ferguson departs for just 10. AUSL 104/3 in 12.4 overs
Callum Ferguson collected a couple of boundaries in Suresh Raina’s over to get the Australian team back on track. The duo will look to revive Australian innings from here. AUSL 97/2 in 12 overs
OUT! Yusuf Pathan gets the job done with the ball here as he dismisses well-set Alex Doolan for 35. The right-handed batter charges down the ground but fails to get any connection with the bat as Naman Ojha dislodges the stumps in time. AUSL 78/2 in 10.3 overs
Suresh Raina into the attack as he gave away six runs from his first over. The scoring rate has dipped after Shane Watson’s departure as the spinners are trying to spin their web around Alex Doolan and Ben Dunk. A good comeback by India Legends here. AUSL 76/1 in 10 overs
Excellent over from Yusuf Pathan as only four runs came off it. The ball is coming a bit slow to the bat and Sachin Tendulkar is not shying away to use his spinners from both ends to trouble the Aussie batters. AUSL 70/0 in 9 overs
OUT! The break helped India to break the momentum as Shane Watson departs for 30 right after the break. Rahul Sharma gets the crucial wicket as he tosses it up and Watson fails to read it and pushes it directly into Suresh Raina’s hands. AUSL 60/1 in 7.1 overs
India Legends’ search for the first wicket continues as both batters are well settled in the middle. They are matching the beats with each other and it’s definitely not a good sign for Sachin Tendulkar and Co. AUSL 60/0 in 7 overs
Rahul Sharma came into the attack and he almost got the better of Alex Doolan but Rajesh Pawar dropped an easy catch at mid-off. Australia have already crossed the 50-run mark and both the batters are looking in some solid touch here. AUSL 54/0 in 6 overs
A tidy over from Abhimanyu Mithun as only five runs came off it. He didn’t give room to the batters to free their arms. The current run rate is 9 and Australia Legends look calm and composed with their approach. They are not looking in any kind of hurry here. AUSL 45/0 in 5 overs
Shane Watson continues to find boundaries here as India Legends are feeling the pressure now. Alex Doolan is providing good support to his skipper here. Another double-digit over as 13 runs came off it. Not the best of starts for Munaf Patel with the ball. AUSL 40/0 in 4 overs
Shane Watson is finding gaps at ease here. 9 runs came off the third over and India Legends look for the first breakthrough here as Watson is looking very dangerous and if he gets going Australia are going to post a mammoth total. AUSL 27/0 in 3 overs
Shane Watson took the charge over Stuart Binny as 13 runs came off the second over of the match. Watson is playing the ball late here and trying to find the gaps. While Alex Doolan also opened his account with a boundary. AUSL 18/0 in 2 overs
A tidy first over from Rajesh Pawar as he also got assistance from the surface to turn the ball. Only five runs came off it as Shane Watson opened his account with the boundary. Stuart Binny to come from other end. AUSL 5/0 in 1 over
Shane Watson and Alex Doolan are in the middle to open the innings for Australia Legends. Rajesh Pawar to start the proceedings with the new ball.
Players of both teams are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
India Legends Playing XI: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun
Australia Legends Playing XI: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee
India Legends win the toss and elect to field first against Australia Legends in Raipur.
The toss will take place at 07:45 as legendary India and Australian players are raring to get back on the field and reignite the old rivalry.
The groundsmen are working hard to get Raipur ready for the semifinal as the wet outfield delayed the toss in semifinal 1.
While the Australian team won three matches and lost one in group stage as one of their match was washed out due to rain.
What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Australia Legends (AU-L) will be played?
The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 28, Wednesday.
Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) be played?
The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.
What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) begin?
The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?
India Legends vs Australia Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Semi-final match?
India Legends vs Australia Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.
India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Possible Starting XI:
India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma
Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain
