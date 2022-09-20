India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Finch Elects to Bowl as Bumrah, Pant Sit Out For Hosts

Umesh Yadav returned to the Indian team after more than three years.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have to find their ideal combination and playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup and three-match T20I series against Australia is going to be crucial for the team management to find the right answers. Team India had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to qualify for the final but the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel has boosted their confidence for the Australia series.

The big race for the wicketkeeper’s spot will be between young Rishabh Pant and veteran Dinesh Karthik. Pant provides an option to the team management to use him anywhere in the batting order, while Karthik is used only as a finisher in recent times. It will be interesting to see who will get the nod for the series opener against Australia.

While Bumrah and Harshal also have to prove their fitness in this series while out of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar one has to do the job with the new ball.

On what date will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on September 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

