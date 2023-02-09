IND VS AUS 1st Test, Day 1, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Live Score: Bharat, Surya to Make Debut, Toss Upcoming

Simon O’Donnell: “The ICC should step in and do something about it, if they think it’s not right. If they think the pitch is not right, there’ll be an ICC referee at the game and the ICC will be watching this game. But there are so many when it comes to India, we have all of these discussions, and nothing seems to happen. If they really think there’s a pitch here that doesn’t play to the normal standards of Test cricket and the characteristics of this ground, then the ICC need to do something."

Jason Gillespie: “I think the Indian curators are looking at a way for India to have an advantage. They potentially think spin will play a huge role and that for the best chance to beat Australia will be to play to their strength. Here in Australia, curators are under instructions to produce the best possible pitch they can prepare, that’s Australia wide."

Journalist Robert Craddock: “Australia has six left-handers in their top eight, so if you start multi-preparing parts of the deck that’s straight-up pitch doctoring, it’s poor. 90 per cent of me feels frustrated about it, but the other 10 per cent is it’s a narrative for the series, it’s just building up beautifully, isn’t it? It’s a bit of old-fashioned hijinks, Test cricket needs these plots and the drama side of me enjoys it."