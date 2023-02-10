India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: India Look for Big Lead After Bowling Out Australia For 177

India (77/1) trail the visitors by 100 runs as Pat Cummins and Co will be desperate to take early wickets in the first session on Day 2.

Australian spinners tried to cause some trouble for Rohit in the final session on Day 1 but the swashbuckling opener played some counter-attacking shots to put the pressure back on them. Debutant Todd Murphy was the only wicket-taker for Australia so far but all eyes will be on veteran Nathan Lyon as the visitors will look to spin his magic on the turning track.

Australia might also have to use the part-timers like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to bowl some over as they are playing with only four specialist bowlers in the side.

While India will look to take a big lead as they won’t risk much to do in the fourth innings as the pitch will only become difficult for the batters as the match goes on.

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suggested that Nagpur’s pitch isn’t a rank turner after claiming a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of opening Test match.

“This wasn’t a rank turner. Compared to other pitches, it was slow and had low bounce. I felt defending wasn’t very difficult today but as the game progresses, it (defending) will become increasingly difficult. But that’s the nature of Test cricket,” Jadeja said at the end of day’s play.

Jadeja further pointed out how he troubled the likes of Smith and Labuschagne and got the better of them.

“I used the crease as not every delivery was turning. And, as I said, the bounce was low, so trying (I tried) to create doubts in the minds of the batters,” he explained.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

