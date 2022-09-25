India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) struck brilliant half-centuries and figured in a century partnership as India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma’s bowlers restricted the visitors to 186/7 after making them bat first. Tim David top-scored with a 27-ball 54 while Cameron Green contributed with a 52-run knock off 21 deliveries. For India, Axar Patel returned figures of 3/33 while Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket apiece.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change to their respective playing XIs. For India, Rishabh Pant missed out, making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia brought back Josh Ingliss in place of Sean Abbott.

After thumping Australia in a rain-curtailed game in Nagpur, Team India will be back in action as they arrive in Hyderabad to clinch the 3-match series that is levelled 1-1. The loss in Mohali was an eye opener for the hosts following which they bounced back with a 6-wicket win in an 8-over aside game on Friday to keep the series alive. The two teams will fight for the trophy as they walk out for one last time against each other on Indian soil.

The Nagpur face-off was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans who waited for it to get underway after an elaborate rain delay. The game was too rapid to analyse individual performances, but it served India with a great opportunity to level the series.

India vs Australia 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos

Captain Rohit Sharma was the flag bearer of India’s thrilling victory in the chase of 91. He scored an unbeaten 46 off just 20 balls, with a strike rate of 230, and bagged the Man of the Award for his match-winning knock. Comeback-man Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skills were also on display. With 9 needed off the final six deliveries, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter smashed a six followed by a boundary to seal the game.

India were rock-solid with the ball as well. Axar Patel spun the web around the Aussies, snapping 2 wickets for 13 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged one.

Australia also put up a great show the other night. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been in form of his life and his fireworks just enlightened the arena in Nagpur. His 20-ball 43 was the reason why the visitors set a tricky 91-run target in 8 overs. Later, Adam Zampa performed his wizardry, dismissing his prime target Virat Kohli, along with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

Both teams are evenly poised and the battle for the trophy isn’t going to be easy. But that’s something which makes the upcoming clash mouth-watering. Before the game begins, let’s have a look at some important details.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here