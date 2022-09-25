Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Kohli, Suryakumar Fifties Help India Win by 6 Wickets and Clinch Series 2-1
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Kohli, Suryakumar Fifties Help India Win by 6 Wickets and Clinch Series 2-1

Highlights Live Score IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Here you can follow the Highlights of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live cricket Score and updates
Hyderabad, India // Updated: September 25, 2022, 23:10 IST
Sep 25, 2022 23:09 IST

India win by 6 wickets to clinch series 2-1

Yet another bilateral series at home and India come out victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. A great show by the Indian batters, especially Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli as they joined forces to stitch a century stand for the third. But once Surya departed, the game seemed to go away from India’s grip.

With 12 needed off the final 6 deliveries, Kohli smashed a six off the first ball to Daniel Sams but he got out off the very next ball, sending the fans in a state of shock. Dinesh Karthik accompanied Hardik Pandya in the middle and the duo managed to seal the game with a ball to spare.

The victory keeps India unbeaten in all bilateral series played at home so far in 2022.

Earlier, Cameron Green (52) and Tim David (54), who had come into the series with big reputations, struck half-centuries as Australia recovered from a mid-innings slump to post 186/7 against India.

Green (52 off 21 balls) gave the innings the early momentum as he blasted the third fastest fifty for Australia in T20 cricket, racing to his half-century off 19 deliveries while David, the big-hitter who started his career with Singapore before moving to Australia, gave the innings the much-needed push towards the end as Australia recovered from 117/6 in 14th over to post a respectable total.

Sep 25, 2022 22:35 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Kohli departs for 63

Virat Kohli departs for 63 and there’s an awkward silence at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. He smashed a six to Daniel Sams off the very first ball that gave hope to the viewers. However, hearts were broken the next ball as Aaron Finch takes a good catch to get rid fo the former captain.

IND: 182/4 after 19.2 overs, 5 needed off 4 balls,

Sep 25, 2022 22:31 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: India need 12 off the last over

India need 12 runs to win off the last six balls. Will India be able to do it?  Stay tuned to find out.

IND: 176/1 after 19 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 22:22 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live Score: Pandya gets his first boundary

Hardik Pandya cuts away towards the third man to get his first boundary in this game. He has been a bit scratchy in this innings so far. But, the game isn’t over yet.

IND: 160/3 after 17.2 overs

Sep 25, 2022 22:12 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Fifty for Kohli

Virat Kohli, you beauty. The former captain brings up his 33rd half-century off just 37 balls. His 8th against the Aussies in the format

IND: 146/3 after 15.4 overs

Sep 25, 2022 22:07 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Kohli deposits it into the stands

Cummins to Kohli - SIX! Perfectly connected, as depicted by the sound that came from the bat. A lofted drive that gets deposited straight into the stands.

IND: 140/3 after 14.2 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 22:04 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar out for 69

And that’s the end of a terrific innings. Suryakumar looks to mash the 6th maximum but finds the safe pair of hands of Aaron Finch at long-off. A good take by the Aussie skipper and SKY falls for 69

IND: 134/3 after 14 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 22:02 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: 100-run partnership between SKY and Kohli

Sixes, sixes and sixes - that’s all about Suryakumar’s knock against Australia in the decider. Another one to Hazlewood off the third delivery of the 14th over and that brings up a 100-run stand between him and Kohli for the third wicket.

IND: 132/2 after 13.3 overs

Sep 25, 2022 21:57 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Fifty for SKY

A gorgeous way to bring up a fifty. Full toss down the leg side from Zampa, Suryakumar adjusted himself to just flick it over long-on. Take a bow, young man!

IND: 115/2 after 12.4 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:51 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Lucky Kohli!

Kohli mistimes, the ball goes up in the air but lands in the no man’s land. That’s a good thing for the Indian fans. More of the former skipper is to come in this game.

IND: 107/2 after 12 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:47 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: 100-up for India

Another one sails through the sky and lands in the stands. It’s raining sixes in Hyderabad and all thanks to Suryakumar. 100-up for India in the chase of 187.

IND: 103/2 after 11 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:40 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: 81m six from SKY

Daniel Sams is getting back what he did to India in the previous innings. Suryakumar’s outrageous shot leaves everybody in his awe. A lofted off-drive that goes a long way up in the air and land in the stands.

IND: 91/2 after 10 overs

Sep 25, 2022 21:35 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Kohli's monstrous SIX!

Zampa to Kohli - SIX! What a shautttt! Nice use of the feet here from Kohli. Zampa flights this one up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli skips down the track and launches it over the long off fence for a biggie.

IND: 74/2 after 8.3 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:33 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar charges

Maxwell to Suryakumar - 4, 4. The momentum is shifting towards India with every over. Another 12-run over for the hosts

IND: 67/2 after 8 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:28 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Kohli goes all guns blazing

Hazlewood to Kohli - SIX, FOUR! Great stuff from the former captain after the dismissal of the current one. A single off the last delivery of the 6th over takes the score to fifty.

IND: 50/2 after 6 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:20 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Rohit falls for 17

Rohit Sharma holes out in the deep! Cummins bowls it short and on off. Rohit dances down the track and tries to slap it over the mid-wicket fence. He ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Daniel Sams at deep mid-wicket.

IND: 30/2 after 3.4 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 21:19 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Rohit striking together

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have teamed up and charging together against Australia. 4 boundaries and a six since KL Rahul’s dismissal, putting pressure on Australia.

IND: 30/1 after

Sep 25, 2022 21:04 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: KL Rahul falls for 1

Daniel Sams strikes in his first over and it is a big one for KL Rahul! That’s a poor shot from Rahul. He looks to heave but gets a top-edge and the ball goes too high in the air. Matthew Wade runs and settles underneath it and ends up taking a commendable catch.

AUS: 5/1 after 1 over.

Sep 25, 2022 20:55 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul walk out to bat

Out walk Rahul and Rohit to begin the chase of 187. Daniel Sams opens the Australian attack.

Sep 25, 2022 20:47 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: End of Australia's innings

Cameron Green’s 52 followed by Tim David’s 54 power Australia to 186/7 in 20 overs. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 33 in 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped a wicket apiece. India need 187 to win series 2-1.

Sep 25, 2022 20:42 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: David departs after scoring his maiden fifty

Brings up his maiden T20I fifty with a six off the first ball of the final over and then ends up getting caught by Rohit Sharma a couple of balls later. A magnificent innings comes to an end.

AUS: 185/7 after 19.3 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:38 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Fifty partnership between Sams and David

A fifty-run partnership for the 7th wicket off just 26 deliveries. Sams and David are going strong and they go after Jasprit Burmah as well. Sams started off the over with a six and finished it with a boundary. 18 runs of the penultimate over

AUS: 179/6 after 19 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:35 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Tim David launches assault

Bhuvneshwar to Tim David - 6, 6, 4! The Australian newbie is just changing the course of the game. Back-to-back sixes and then a boundary to end the 18th over. 21 runs from it.

AUS: 161/6 after 18 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:31 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Bhuvi brings the 18th over

The death overs have begun and Bhuvi comes to bowl the 18th. That means, he would bowl the 20th over today. Can he come up with something special?

AUS: 140/6 after 17 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:25 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Daniel Sams collectiing boundaries

Sams and David are repairing the damage dome by the Indian bowlers. Sams hammers a six while Tim David smashes a boundary to end Pandya’s over with 11 runs.

AUS: 134/6 after 16 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:22 IST

3rd T20I, India vs Australia: Axar Patel this series

Mohali: 3/17

Nagpur: 2/13

Hyderabad: 3/33

Sep 25, 2022 20:17 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Axar removes Matthew Wade

Wade falls for 1, caught & bowled by Axar Patel. The left-arm all-rounder has been a gem of a player this series and ends his spell with the second 3-wicket haul this series. Length ball, Wade punches it early and ends up getting caught by the bowler. Axar dives across his follow-through and takes a great catch.

AUS: 117/6 after 13.5 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:14 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Axar removes Inglis

Australia suffer another blow as Inglis falls prey to Axar. Short of a length delivery, mistimed shot and Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch at backward point.

AUS: 115/5 after 13.1 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 20:10 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Harshal seems to be injured

Harshal getting looked after by the physio. He stopped a drive from Tim David and seems to have injured his right hand.

Sep 25, 2022 20:03 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Harshal into the attack

Harshal Patel comes into the attack after the 12th over. But goes off to a tough start. Tim David goes after him and hammers over the long off fence for a biggie.

AUS: 113/4 after 12.4 overs.

Sep 25, 2022 19:53 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Inglis gets a boundary

Bumrah to Josh Inglis- FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Australia, especially after losing two quick wickets. A thick edge that goes through an empty slip cordon. AUS: 90/4 after 10.1 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:51 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Smith stumped

STUMPED! Chahal foxes Steve Smith with a wrong'un. Quicker delivery pitches on middle and turns into Smith. He dances down the track and does not pick the googly. He misses and Dinesh Karthik collects the ball quickly and whips the bails off. AUS: 84/4 after 9.2 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:43 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Maxwell's run-out raises doubts

A direct throw from Axar Patel ends Maxwell's innings. A bit of controversy there. The ball struck the stumps but it looked like Karthik's gloves dislodged the bails before the ball did. After giving multiple looks at it, the third umpire rules this a run-out. Maxwell departs and he's unhappy. AUS: 75/3 after 7.4 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:35 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Chahal into the attack

Yuzvendra Chahal has come into the attack and is not letting the batters - Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell - hit big shots. That's exactly what India want at the moment.
Sep 25, 2022 19:31 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Axar drops Smith for 6

Pandya to Smith, plays through backward point and Axar Patel drops the catch. The former Australia captain gets a life. AUS: 71/2 after 6.3 overs.  
Sep 25, 2022 19:29 IST

3rd T20I, India vs Australia: Well bowled, Axar!

Axar makes a tern comeback and concedes just 4 runs in his third over. A boundary after 5 dot balls and Rohit Sharma won't mind it. AUS: 66/2 after 6 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:28 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Green falls for 52

Cameron Green departs and the Indian fans are screaming out of excitement. Bhuvneshwar Kumar does the job with a fuller delivery. Green tries to go big but gets a thick top-edge. KL Rahul takes the catch at backward point. AUS: 62/2 after 5 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:23 IST

3rd T20I Live: Fifty for Cameron Green

It's raining 4s and 6s in Hyderabad and all because of Cameron Green. The youngster brings up a 19-ball half-century and the hosts are looking for ways to take him down. AUS: 58/1 after 4.3 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:21 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Score: Green goes big again

Axar to Green - 4, 4, 4. Nothing bothers the young all-rounder, not even his skipper's dismissal. Finch's dismissal brings Green on strike and he is smashing like Hulk. He's on 49. AUS: 56/1 after 4 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:19 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Finch departs for 7

Axar Patel draws the first blood. Slower one, around off. Finch goes for the loft abut mistimes it. Goes too high in the air and Pandya takes it at mid-off. AUS: 44/1 after 3.3 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:14 IST

3rd T20I, Live cricket score: Bumrah replaces Bhuvi

Jasprit Bumrah, one of India's finest at the moment, comes into the attack and He too can't stop Green's mayhem. A boundary off the third delivery and then back-to-back sixes to end the over. Australia are flying high and India looking to cut the flight short. AUS: 40/3 after 3 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:09 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Green goes after Axar

Axar to Cameron Green - FOUR! Too short from the off-spinner, Green backs away and muscles it over backward point for a boundary. AUS: 23/0 after 2 overs.
Sep 25, 2022 19:08 IST

3rd T20I, India vs Australia: Axar into the attack

India brings the spin attack pretty early in the game. Axar Patel into the attack and is welcomed by Aaron Finch with a boundary off the second ball. Can he replicate his heroics from the Nagpur face-off?
Sep 25, 2022 19:05 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Green goes like the Hulk!

Back-to-back big shots from Cameron Green; one falls in the no man's land and the other one goes for a six. A boundary off the third ball, through the off-side, making it a great start for Australia. AUS: 12/0 after 1 over.
Sep 25, 2022 19:01 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates

Aaron Finch and Cameron Green walk out to bat for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the attack for India.
Sep 25, 2022 19:00 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live: Watch the toss

Sep 25, 2022 18:56 IST

'In many ways, I'm the third eye for Rohit Sharma': Dinesh Karthik regrets missing on DRS call in Mohali

"In the heat of things, I just ran for the ball and completely missed it. It actually cost us in that game. Those are important calls that you need to be aware of as a keeper. In many ways, I'm the third eye for Rohit Sharma as well making sure he gets his angle, gets his bowling changes right, gives him the right options, throw him the right question and then I'm sure he has the ability to give the right answer. But I need to make sure I'm watching all the right things possible," said Dinesh Karthik.
Sep 25, 2022 18:52 IST

3rd T20I, Live cricket score: Pitch report

"A fairly large surface with even-sized boundaries on both sides of the square. It's another good batting surface, the grass has been well rolled. Dew wouldn't be a factor tonight, but the captain winning the toss could still be looking at chasing down the score," reckon Murali Karthik and Ajit Agarkar on Star Sports Network
Sep 25, 2022 18:39 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Sep 25, 2022 18:37 IST

'Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott': Aaron Finch

"We would have fielded as well, it looks like a good wicket though. We always want to perform against the best sides, in that sense, this is a very important game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott," says Aaron Finch at the toss.
Sep 25, 2022 18:36 IST

'We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success': Rohit Sharma at toss

It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only 4 bowlers in the last game, so he missed out.
Sep 25, 2022 18:33 IST

IND vs AUS, Live Score: Changes for India

Rishabh Pant misses out Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in
Sep 25, 2022 18:33 IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live: Toss

India win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia in Hyderabad
Sep 25, 2022 18:26 IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score

Get ready as the action will get underway shortly

Sep 25, 2022 18:13 IST

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Should Kohli and Rahul open together?

It might sound a bit unusual but the two form a devastating opening pair in T20Is for India. Kohli, as an opener, has scored 3372 runs in 93 T20 matches, at a strike rate of 137.24. In fact, all his hundreds in the shortest format have come while opening the innings. Rahul too has a remarkable record. He has 5267 runs as an opener and a strike rate of 139.81.
Sep 25, 2022 18:00 IST

3rd T20I, Live cricket score: Rohit roars back to form

It's always a special day when Rohit Sharma goes all guns blazing. The Nagpur crowd saw his game and so did we on our TV screens. The Indian skipper smashed a 20-ball 46 not-out and played a crucial role in his team's victory. If he manages to carry the momentum forward in Hyderabad, that will be the icing on the cake for the hosts as they eye a 2-1 series win.
Sep 25, 2022 17:43 IST

IND vs AUS: Matthew Wade in red-hot form

Matthew Wade has been in form of his life. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is currently the top scorer of the tour, leading the charts with 88 runs and possessing a strike rate of 214.63. Surprisingly, the Indian bowlers haven't been able to dismiss him yet.
Sep 25, 2022 17:32 IST

3rd T20I, Live cricket score: Australia squad

Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
Sep 25, 2022 17:25 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live: India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda
Sep 25, 2022 17:16 IST

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in Hyderabad. We know that the fans are eagerly waiting for this game because it's a crucial decider. The series is levelled 1-1 and both teams will put all their efforts to get a podium finish. The backgrounder of the game itself speaks that there's a lot in the store today. So, just stay tuned for all the latest updates.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) struck brilliant half-centuries and figured in a century partnership as India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma’s bowlers restricted the visitors to 186/7 after making them bat first. Tim David top-scored with a 27-ball 54 while Cameron Green contributed with a 52-run knock off 21 deliveries. For India, Axar Patel returned figures of 3/33 while Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket apiece.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change to their respective playing XIs. For India, Rishabh Pant missed out, making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia brought back Josh Ingliss in place of Sean Abbott.

After thumping Australia in a rain-curtailed game in Nagpur, Team India will be back in action as they arrive in Hyderabad to clinch the 3-match series that is levelled 1-1. The loss in Mohali was an eye opener for the hosts following which they bounced back with a 6-wicket win in an 8-over aside game on Friday to keep the series alive. The two teams will fight for the trophy as they walk out for one last time against each other on Indian soil.

The Nagpur face-off was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans who waited for it to get underway after an elaborate rain delay. The game was too rapid to analyse individual performances, but it served India with a great opportunity to level the series.

India vs Australia 2022: News | Schedule | Results Photos Videos

Captain Rohit Sharma was the flag bearer of India’s thrilling victory in the chase of 91. He scored an unbeaten 46 off just 20 balls, with a strike rate of 230, and bagged the Man of the Award for his match-winning knock. Comeback-man Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skills were also on display. With 9 needed off the final six deliveries, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter smashed a six followed by a boundary to seal the game.

India were rock-solid with the ball as well. Axar Patel spun the web around the Aussies, snapping 2 wickets for 13 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged one.

Australia also put up a great show the other night. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been in form of his life and his fireworks just enlightened the arena in Nagpur. His 20-ball 43 was the reason why the visitors set a tricky 91-run target in 8 overs. Later, Adam Zampa performed his wizardry, dismissing his prime target Virat Kohli, along with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

Both teams are evenly poised and the battle for the trophy isn’t going to be easy. But that’s something which makes the upcoming clash mouth-watering. Before the game begins, let’s have a look at some important details.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here