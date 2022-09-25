Yet another bilateral series at home and India come out victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. A great show by the Indian batters, especially Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli as they joined forces to stitch a century stand for the third. But once Surya departed, the game seemed to go away from India’s grip.
With 12 needed off the final 6 deliveries, Kohli smashed a six off the first ball to Daniel Sams but he got out off the very next ball, sending the fans in a state of shock. Dinesh Karthik accompanied Hardik Pandya in the middle and the duo managed to seal the game with a ball to spare.
The victory keeps India unbeaten in all bilateral series played at home so far in 2022.
Earlier, Cameron Green (52) and Tim David (54), who had come into the series with big reputations, struck half-centuries as Australia recovered from a mid-innings slump to post 186/7 against India.
Green (52 off 21 balls) gave the innings the early momentum as he blasted the third fastest fifty for Australia in T20 cricket, racing to his half-century off 19 deliveries while David, the big-hitter who started his career with Singapore before moving to Australia, gave the innings the much-needed push towards the end as Australia recovered from 117/6 in 14th over to post a respectable total.
Virat Kohli departs for 63 and there’s an awkward silence at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. He smashed a six to Daniel Sams off the very first ball that gave hope to the viewers. However, hearts were broken the next ball as Aaron Finch takes a good catch to get rid fo the former captain.
IND: 182/4 after 19.2 overs, 5 needed off 4 balls,
India need 12 runs to win off the last six balls. Will India be able to do it? Stay tuned to find out.
IND: 176/1 after 19 overs.
Hardik Pandya cuts away towards the third man to get his first boundary in this game. He has been a bit scratchy in this innings so far. But, the game isn’t over yet.
IND: 160/3 after 17.2 overs
Virat Kohli, you beauty. The former captain brings up his 33rd half-century off just 37 balls. His 8th against the Aussies in the format
IND: 146/3 after 15.4 overs
Cummins to Kohli - SIX! Perfectly connected, as depicted by the sound that came from the bat. A lofted drive that gets deposited straight into the stands.
IND: 140/3 after 14.2 overs.
And that’s the end of a terrific innings. Suryakumar looks to mash the 6th maximum but finds the safe pair of hands of Aaron Finch at long-off. A good take by the Aussie skipper and SKY falls for 69
IND: 134/3 after 14 overs.
Sixes, sixes and sixes - that’s all about Suryakumar’s knock against Australia in the decider. Another one to Hazlewood off the third delivery of the 14th over and that brings up a 100-run stand between him and Kohli for the third wicket.
IND: 132/2 after 13.3 overs
A gorgeous way to bring up a fifty. Full toss down the leg side from Zampa, Suryakumar adjusted himself to just flick it over long-on. Take a bow, young man!
IND: 115/2 after 12.4 overs.
Kohli mistimes, the ball goes up in the air but lands in the no man’s land. That’s a good thing for the Indian fans. More of the former skipper is to come in this game.
IND: 107/2 after 12 overs.
Another one sails through the sky and lands in the stands. It’s raining sixes in Hyderabad and all thanks to Suryakumar. 100-up for India in the chase of 187.
IND: 103/2 after 11 overs.
Daniel Sams is getting back what he did to India in the previous innings. Suryakumar’s outrageous shot leaves everybody in his awe. A lofted off-drive that goes a long way up in the air and land in the stands.
IND: 91/2 after 10 overs
Zampa to Kohli - SIX! What a shautttt! Nice use of the feet here from Kohli. Zampa flights this one up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli skips down the track and launches it over the long off fence for a biggie.
IND: 74/2 after 8.3 overs.
Maxwell to Suryakumar - 4, 4. The momentum is shifting towards India with every over. Another 12-run over for the hosts
IND: 67/2 after 8 overs.
Hazlewood to Kohli - SIX, FOUR! Great stuff from the former captain after the dismissal of the current one. A single off the last delivery of the 6th over takes the score to fifty.
IND: 50/2 after 6 overs.
Rohit Sharma holes out in the deep! Cummins bowls it short and on off. Rohit dances down the track and tries to slap it over the mid-wicket fence. He ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Daniel Sams at deep mid-wicket.
IND: 30/2 after 3.4 overs.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have teamed up and charging together against Australia. 4 boundaries and a six since KL Rahul’s dismissal, putting pressure on Australia.
IND: 30/1 after
Daniel Sams strikes in his first over and it is a big one for KL Rahul! That’s a poor shot from Rahul. He looks to heave but gets a top-edge and the ball goes too high in the air. Matthew Wade runs and settles underneath it and ends up taking a commendable catch.
AUS: 5/1 after 1 over.
Out walk Rahul and Rohit to begin the chase of 187. Daniel Sams opens the Australian attack.
Cameron Green’s 52 followed by Tim David’s 54 power Australia to 186/7 in 20 overs. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 33 in 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped a wicket apiece. India need 187 to win series 2-1.
Brings up his maiden T20I fifty with a six off the first ball of the final over and then ends up getting caught by Rohit Sharma a couple of balls later. A magnificent innings comes to an end.
AUS: 185/7 after 19.3 overs.
A fifty-run partnership for the 7th wicket off just 26 deliveries. Sams and David are going strong and they go after Jasprit Burmah as well. Sams started off the over with a six and finished it with a boundary. 18 runs of the penultimate over
AUS: 179/6 after 19 overs.
Bhuvneshwar to Tim David - 6, 6, 4! The Australian newbie is just changing the course of the game. Back-to-back sixes and then a boundary to end the 18th over. 21 runs from it.
AUS: 161/6 after 18 overs.
The death overs have begun and Bhuvi comes to bowl the 18th. That means, he would bowl the 20th over today. Can he come up with something special?
AUS: 140/6 after 17 overs.
Sams and David are repairing the damage dome by the Indian bowlers. Sams hammers a six while Tim David smashes a boundary to end Pandya’s over with 11 runs.
AUS: 134/6 after 16 overs.
Mohali: 3/17
Nagpur: 2/13
Hyderabad: 3/33
Wade falls for 1, caught & bowled by Axar Patel. The left-arm all-rounder has been a gem of a player this series and ends his spell with the second 3-wicket haul this series. Length ball, Wade punches it early and ends up getting caught by the bowler. Axar dives across his follow-through and takes a great catch.
AUS: 117/6 after 13.5 overs.
Australia suffer another blow as Inglis falls prey to Axar. Short of a length delivery, mistimed shot and Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch at backward point.
AUS: 115/5 after 13.1 overs.
Harshal getting looked after by the physio. He stopped a drive from Tim David and seems to have injured his right hand.
Harshal Patel comes into the attack after the 12th over. But goes off to a tough start. Tim David goes after him and hammers over the long off fence for a biggie.
AUS: 113/4 after 12.4 overs.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) struck brilliant half-centuries and figured in a century partnership as India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.
Rohit Sharma’s bowlers restricted the visitors to 186/7 after making them bat first. Tim David top-scored with a 27-ball 54 while Cameron Green contributed with a 52-run knock off 21 deliveries. For India, Axar Patel returned figures of 3/33 while Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket apiece.
Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change to their respective playing XIs. For India, Rishabh Pant missed out, making way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia brought back Josh Ingliss in place of Sean Abbott.
After thumping Australia in a rain-curtailed game in Nagpur, Team India will be back in action as they arrive in Hyderabad to clinch the 3-match series that is levelled 1-1. The loss in Mohali was an eye opener for the hosts following which they bounced back with a 6-wicket win in an 8-over aside game on Friday to keep the series alive. The two teams will fight for the trophy as they walk out for one last time against each other on Indian soil.
The Nagpur face-off was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans who waited for it to get underway after an elaborate rain delay. The game was too rapid to analyse individual performances, but it served India with a great opportunity to level the series.
Captain Rohit Sharma was the flag bearer of India’s thrilling victory in the chase of 91. He scored an unbeaten 46 off just 20 balls, with a strike rate of 230, and bagged the Man of the Award for his match-winning knock. Comeback-man Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skills were also on display. With 9 needed off the final six deliveries, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter smashed a six followed by a boundary to seal the game.
India were rock-solid with the ball as well. Axar Patel spun the web around the Aussies, snapping 2 wickets for 13 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged one.
Australia also put up a great show the other night. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been in form of his life and his fireworks just enlightened the arena in Nagpur. His 20-ball 43 was the reason why the visitors set a tricky 91-run target in 8 overs. Later, Adam Zampa performed his wizardry, dismissing his prime target Virat Kohli, along with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.
Both teams are evenly poised and the battle for the trophy isn’t going to be easy. But that’s something which makes the upcoming clash mouth-watering. Before the game begins, let’s have a look at some important details.
