India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Opening Spot in Focus as Rohit & Co Eye 3-0 Lead

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 08:09 IST
Indore, India
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Today Match Live Score Updates: The series began in Nagpur before moving north in Delhi and now it's headed to the centre of India in Indore for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
In most likelihood, KL Rahul, who has been dealing with a rough patch, will be benched after three failed innings in the ongoing series. He has scored 20, 17 and 1 so far in the series and going ahead, Shubman Gill is set to come in replace Rahul at the top of the order.
Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from Holkar Stadium, Indore.
There were predictions of a strong Australian challenge this time around given India’s injury woes and their own struggles against spinners. However, it hasn’t been the case save for the second day of the Delhi Test when Australia found themselves on a strong footing before slipping in spectacular fashion.
Will the story repeat in Indore? Time will tell.
More than the series win, a positive result in the 3rd Test will secure India a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris
