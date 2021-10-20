19:04 Australia vs India Live Score: IND 153/2 in 17.5 overs | Hardik Pandya finishes off in style as India beat Australia by 8 wickets in the warm-up match in Dubai. Full Scorecard

18:50 AUS vs IND Live Score: IND 139/2 in 17 over | India are just now minutes away from victory. They need just 14 runs from 18 balls. Full Scorecard

18:37 India vs Australia Live Score: IND 127/1 in 15 overs | A big over that for India as SKY and Rohit hit Pat Cummins for 14 runs. This over also brings the end of Rohit's innings as he makes his way for Hardik Pandya. The 14th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis and the all-rounder conceded 12 runs. Full Scorecard

18:33 Australia vs India Live Score: IND 101/1 in 13 overs | Hundred came up for India in the 13th over, as Glenn Maxwell conceded 10 from his first of the day. The 12th over was bowled by Mitchell Marsh and he conceded 12 runs from his second of the match. Full Scorecard

18:21 AUS vs IND Live Score: IND 79/1 in 11 over | A couple of good overs for Australia. Ashton Agar bow;ed the 10th over and conceded just 6 runs, he also dismiess KL Rahul. Then Adam Zampa bowled the 11th over and gave away 6 runs. India's required run rate has climbed over 8 now. Full Scorecard

18:12 India vs Australia Live Score: IND 68/1 in 9.2 overs | WICKET!! Ashton Agar with the breakthrough for India as he bags KL Rahul's wicket. Rahul tried to hit one out of the park but could only sky it. David Warner with a good catch. Full Scorecard

18:11 Australia vs India Live Score: IND 67/0 in 9 overs | A good couple of overs bowled there by Australia. First, Stoinis gave away just 4 runs in the 8th over then Mitchell Marsh conceded 5 in his first over of the match. Full Scorecard

18:01 AUS vs IND Live Score: IND 58/0 in 7 over | KL Rahul hit two maximums as Adam Zampa gave away 16 runs in his second of the night. The sixth over was bowled by Kane Richardson and the pacer conceded 6 runs. A boundary in the second ball then a couple of singles in the last two deliveries. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma completed their 50-run partnership in the 4th delivery of the 7th over. Full Scorecard

17:55 India vs Australia Live Score: 36/0 in 5 overs | Adam Zampa was introduced here and the spinner conceded 7 runs from his first six deliveries. It was a neat and tidy over apart from the boundary conceded in the third delivery. Pat Cummins bowled the fourth pover and gave away just four runs, the boundary which came in the second delivery. Full Scorecard

17:42 Australia vs India Live Score: IND 25/0 in 3 overs | Ashton Agar was introduced into the attack and KL Rahul welcomed him with a maximum. Two more runs were scored in the next 5 deliveries. In the previous over, Pat Cummins conceded 10 runs. Just two runs were scored in the first 4 deliveries. Then Rohit hit him for consecutive boundaries. Full Scorecard

17:33 AUS vs IND Live Score: IND 7/0 in 1 over | KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked out in the middle to open for India, while Mitchel Starc was handed the ball to bowl the first over. The Australian quick bowled a beautiful over and even found movement off the pitch but conceded a boundary in the last ball to give away 7 runs. Full Scorecard

17:18 AUS vs IND Live Score: AUS 152/5 after 20 overs: A tidy over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar restritcs Australia to 152/5. Bhuvi in the last over picked up Steve Smith's wicket and conceded just 6 runs. That's a huge improvememnt considering Australia score over 50 runs in the last 4 overs. Full Scorecard

17:08 India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 146/4 in 19 overs: another big over for Australia as varun Chakravarthy gives away 15 runs in the second-last over of Australia's innings. 10 off the first two balls then back-to-back couples and a single off the last ball. Full Scorecard

17:00 Australia vs India Live Score: AUS 118/4 in 17 overs: A big over that for Australia as Shardul Thakur concedes 16 runs in this over. Two singles to start with then three back-to-back boundaries hit by Steve Smith. Then a couple to end the over. Steve Smith aslos reached his half-century in the last ball of this over. He too 41 balls to do that. Full Scorecard

16:49 AUS vs IND Live Score: AUS 94/4 after 15 overs: Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith, the Delhi Capitals duo have stepped on the pedal now. Australia is getting at elast aboundary every over now. In this over, a total of 8 runs were scored which included a boundary and four singles. Full Scorecard

16:41 India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 81/4 in 13 overs: A total of 8 runs came from Virat Kohli's second over. A boundary and four singles. Full Scorecard

16:40 Australia vs India Live Score: AUS 72/4 in 11.5 overs: WICKET!! Glenn Maxwell has to depart as Rahul Chahar picks up his wicket. Full Scorecard

16:20 AUS vs IND Live Score: AUS 57/3 after 10 overs: Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are playing patient innings there in the middle. The slowness of the pitch aiding Indian spinners right now. Full Scorecard

16:05 AUS vs IND Live Score: So a good finish to the Powerplay with Glenn Maxwell collecting back-to-back fours off Ravindra Jadeja in it. 14 runs from the over. Maxwell on 16*, Steve Smith on 6*. Australia 34/3 in 6 overs. Full Scorecard

15:52 Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! Now Ravindra Jadeja strikes with his first delivery of this warm-up. He has trapped Australia captain Aaron Finch lbw on 8. Australia 11/3 in 3.1 overs Full Scorecard

15:42 IND vs AUS 2021 Live Score: OUT! Two in two for Ravichandran Ashwin. He outfoxed Mitchell Marsh with the one that didn't spin as an outside edge was caught sharply by Rohit Sharma in the slips. Marsh out for a golden duck. Australia 6/1 in 2 overs. Full Scorecard

15:40 India vs Australia Live Score: OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes in his very first over to trap David Warner lbw. There's no DRS available for warm-up games. And Warner will have to walk back after yet another failure with the umpire raising his finger. Warner scored 1. Australia 6/1 1.5 overs. Full Scorecard

15:31 Bhuvneshwar Kumar with he new ball. Davis Warner and Aaron Finch are the two batters. Full Scorecard

15:11 Aaron Finch at the toss: Looking to change things up a bit (on why Australia opted to bat first). It's going very well at the moment. Josh Hazlewood is the only one who'll not take the field today. Mitchell Swepson and Josh Inglis aren't playing as well. Full Scorecard

15:10 Rohit Sharma at the toss: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are resting today. Wanted to bat first as well, Want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today. Hardk Pandya is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler. Full Scorecard

15:08 Indian Team For Today: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy Full Scorecard

15:07 Australian Team For Today: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins Full Scorecard

15:04 Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in their second and final warm-up match. India are being led by Rohit Sharma today. Full Scorecard

14:56 India Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Full Scorecard

14:56 Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins Full Scorecard