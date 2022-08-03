Live Cricket Score India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v BAR-W: Rodriguez, Shafali Counter Attack After Bad Start

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

India will be brimming with confidence after thumping arch-rivals Pakistan in a pretty one-sided affair. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to go all guns blazing against an inexperienced Barbados team. India’s bowling has been clinical so far as the likes of Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Renuka Singh have been exceptional with the ball.

In the last match, India’s batting was also on point as they easily chased down a modest total. Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been in sumptuous form and will be the danger woman for Barbados’ qualification hopes.

Pakistan Women were an easy opponent for Barbados but against the World champions Australia, they looked meek and inferior. Against a well-drilled Indian side, Hayley Matthews and company will have to play out of their skin to qualify for the knockouts.

Team India looks favorites to go through but the pressure of a crunch game can overwhelm even the greatest of sides. The team that holds the nerves till the end will emerge victorious on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Barbados Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs BAR-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Barbados Women Commonwealth Games 2022 match.

IN-W vs BAR-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Barbados Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IN-W vs BAR-W Match Details

The IN-W vs BAR-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 3, at 10:30 pm IST.

IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Kycia Knight

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

India Women (IN-W) and Barbados Women (PK-W) Possible Starting XI

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Barbados Women Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman





Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here