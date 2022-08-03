Home / News / Cricketnext / Live Cricket Score India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v BAR-W: Rodriguez, Shafali Counter Attack After Bad Start
Live now

Live Cricket Score India vs Barbados, CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v BAR-W: Rodriguez, Shafali Counter Attack After Bad Start

IN-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 Match Live Score: Here you can follow live score and updates from India vs Barbados T20I match coverage from the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Live Score IN-w vs BAR-W CWG 2022 Match, India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Match Latest Updates.
News18.com |
Birmingham // Updated: August 03, 2022, 23:10 IST
Advertisement

Live Score IN-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 Group A Match Updates: In a do-or-die encounter, both India Women and Barbados Women will clash on Wednesday, August 3 in the final group stage match of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Edgbaston will be up on its feet for this fixture as only one of the two sides will go through the knockout stages.

Read More
Aug 03, 2022 23:10 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

And now down the track comes Shafali. Nonetheless, gets a single which is followed by a dot ball. And then Rodrigues backs away and gets a couple. She now moves to 13 off 18, while Shafali has raced to 37 off 22 balls. IND 68/1(8)

Aug 03, 2022 23:08 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Just a single. With the poweplay now over, it will be hard to get boundary here. And it certainly looks like so as the batter backs away and swats the next ball for a single. Rodrigues on strike who gets beaten by a straighter ball. Nonetheless, gets a single. IND 65/1(7.3)

Advertisement
Aug 03, 2022 23:04 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

And another boundary…can you believe this? It’s Shafali Verma again, backs away and finds the boudary. What a counter-attacking from India after losing Mandhana early. This stand is now FIFTY. IND 62/1(6.4)

Aug 03, 2022 23:02 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: SIX!

Wow, slow claps for Shafali Verma. Backs away and swats it over long on…that’s gone for maximum. And then tries the ramp shot. That was weird, wouldn’t have said that had it gone for FOUR. IND 57/1(6.2)

Aug 03, 2022 23:00 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: FIFTY UP For India.

And after first three balls which were dot, Shafali finally opens up her shoulder and finds boundary. Short and wide, cut away for FOUR. Then comes the wide. And another boundary here from Shafali Verma. Almost like a chip, bat turning in her hands and yet the ball reached the boundary. And a single to end the over. End of Powerplay and FIFTY UP for India.

Aug 03, 2022 22:56 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

So some tight bowling here from Connell. Three dot balls, but then bowls at the leg-middle stump line where Rodriguez works that off towards the leg side. Single taken. Nonetheless, great over as she ends the over with a short ball. Just a run in this over from Connell. IND 39/1(5)

Advertisement
Aug 03, 2022 22:52 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

And one more FOUR…that would be the leg byes. And then comes the dot ball. So three boundaries in this over. Big big over for India. Need to capitalise here. IND 38/1(4)

Aug 03, 2022 22:51 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

A single from Rodrigues and now comes the boundary off the full toss from Shafali Verma. Can’t get away with such line if the batter is someone like Verma. No mercy. And one more BOUNDARY. What an over this is turning out to be. 9 runs this over already. IND 34/1(3.4)

Aug 03, 2022 22:47 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Nice cricket all around as Rodrigues taps the next ball and goes for a single. And then comes the cut shot from Shafali Verma and that would be his first BOUNDARY of the day. Length ball and hammered. And then comes the pull, two runs taken. IND 24/1(3)

Aug 03, 2022 22:45 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Single from Verma. Just backs away and helps it towards the short third man as Connell returns for her second over. And now Rodriguez attacks the bowler. That would be FOUR. Cut away for perfection. 5 runs already. IND 17/1(2.2)

Aug 03, 2022 22:42 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Great over from Bruce here. New batter in is Jemimah Rodriguez and she is taking her own time. First two balls are dot balls. And then comes the FOUR. Wow what a shot from Jem here. That was the cover drive. IND 12/1(1.5)

Aug 03, 2022 22:40 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: This Time is OUT!

OUT! Plumb in front concludes the DRS. Not a good news, folks as this is Mandhana who now departs for five runs. Barbados draws first blood. IND 5/1(1.3)

Aug 03, 2022 22:38 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: NOT OUT

That would be not out says DRS. Nonetheless, the very next ball we have an LBW appeal! Huge shout and now we have another DRS referral here. This one close and the batter involved is Mandhana. IND 5/0(1.2)

Aug 03, 2022 22:37 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Is That Out?

Mandhana just losing her balance as she leaned onto the drive and then got fooled by the spinner Shanaka Brooks. The keeper removed the bails in a flash. The decision is now referred to DRS. Is it Out or Not Out? IND 5/0(1.1)

Aug 03, 2022 22:35 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Another short ball and pulled away for a single by Mandhana. Meanwhile Shafali Verma on strike who ducks away in front of a short ball. That would be the end of the opening over from Connell. Five runs coming off it. IND 5/0(1)

Aug 03, 2022 22:32 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

First ball a full length delivery and Mandhana just taps that for a nought. Next ball was a short of length from Connell and the left hander was watchful, a dot ball again. And then comes the pull…goes for FOUR. IND 4/0(0.3)

Aug 03, 2022 22:30 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Both the Indian openers are walking out in the middle. We are just moments away from the first ball at this beautiful venue which looks even better with sunshine at his very best. Let’s hope we will see some cracking cricket. IND 0/0(0.0)

Aug 03, 2022 22:24 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Pakistan Women were an easy opponent for Barbados but against the World champions Australia, they looked meek and inferior. Against a well-drilled Indian side, Hayley Matthews and company will have to play out of their skin to qualify for the knockouts.

Aug 03, 2022 22:17 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Onus on Indian Openers.

In last game against Pakistan, India rode on the superb opening partnership of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the duo pushed Pakistan onto the back-foot. Now, the time is again ripe for something similar as they take on a much efficient side in Barbados.

Aug 03, 2022 23:08 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Just a single. With the poweplay now over, it will be hard to get boundary here. And it certainly looks like so as the batter backs away and swats the next ball for a single. Rodrigues on strike who gets beaten by a straighter ball. Nonetheless, gets a single. IND 65/1(7.3)
Aug 03, 2022 23:04 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

And another boundary...can you believe this? It's Shafali Verma again, backs away and finds the boudary. What a counter-attacking from India after losing Mandhana early. This stand is now FIFTY. IND 62/1(6.4)
Advertisement
Aug 03, 2022 23:02 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: SIX!

Wow, slow claps for Shafali Verma. Backs away and swats it over long on...that's gone for maximum. And then tries the ramp shot. That was weird, wouldn't have said that had it gone for FOUR. IND 57/1(6.2)
Aug 03, 2022 23:00 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: FIFTY UP For India.

And after first three balls which were dot, Shafali finally opens up her shoulder and finds boundary. Short and wide, cut away for FOUR. Then comes the wide. And another boundary here from Shafali Verma. Almost like a chip, bat turning in her hands and yet the ball reached the boundary. And a single to end the over. End of Powerplay and FIFTY UP for India.
Aug 03, 2022 22:56 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

So some tight bowling here from Connell. Three dot balls, but then bowls at the leg-middle stump line where Rodriguez works that off towards the leg side. Single taken. Nonetheless, great over as she ends the over with a short ball. Just a run in this over from Connell. IND 39/1(5)
Aug 03, 2022 22:52 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

And one more FOUR...that would be the leg byes. And then comes the dot ball. So three boundaries in this over. Big big over for India. Need to capitalise here. IND 38/1(4)
Advertisement
Aug 03, 2022 22:51 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

A single from Rodrigues and now comes the boundary off the full toss from Shafali Verma. Can't get away with such line if the batter is someone like Verma. No mercy. And one more BOUNDARY. What an over this is turning out to be. 9 runs this over already. IND 34/1(3.4)
Aug 03, 2022 22:47 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Nice cricket all around as Rodrigues taps the next ball and goes for a single. And then comes the cut shot from Shafali Verma and that would be his first BOUNDARY of the day. Length ball and hammered. And then comes the pull, two runs taken. IND 24/1(3)
Aug 03, 2022 22:45 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Single from Verma. Just backs away and helps it towards the short third man as Connell returns for her second over. And now Rodriguez attacks the bowler. That would be FOUR. Cut away for perfection. 5 runs already. IND 17/1(2.2)
Aug 03, 2022 22:42 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Great over from Bruce here. New batter in is Jemimah Rodriguez and she is taking her own time. First two balls are dot balls. And then comes the FOUR. Wow what a shot from Jem here. That was the cover drive. IND 12/1(1.5)
Aug 03, 2022 22:40 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: This Time is OUT!

OUT! Plumb in front concludes the DRS. Not a good news, folks as this is Mandhana who now departs for five runs. Barbados draws first blood. IND 5/1(1.3)
Aug 03, 2022 22:38 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: NOT OUT

That would be not out says DRS. Nonetheless, the very next ball we have an LBW appeal! Huge shout and now we have another DRS referral here. This one close and the batter involved is Mandhana. IND 5/0(1.2)
Aug 03, 2022 22:37 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Is That Out?

Mandhana just losing her balance as she leaned onto the drive and then got fooled by the spinner Shanaka Brooks. The keeper removed the bails in a flash. The decision is now referred to DRS. Is it Out or Not Out? IND 5/0(1.1)
Aug 03, 2022 22:35 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Another short ball and pulled away for a single by Mandhana. Meanwhile Shafali Verma on strike who ducks away in front of a short ball. That would be the end of the opening over from Connell. Five runs coming off it. IND 5/0(1)
Aug 03, 2022 22:32 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

First ball a full length delivery and Mandhana just taps that for a nought. Next ball was a short of length from Connell and the left hander was watchful, a dot ball again. And then comes the pull...goes for FOUR. IND 4/0(0.3)
Aug 03, 2022 22:30 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Both the Indian openers are walking out in the middle. We are just moments away from the first ball at this beautiful venue which looks even better with sunshine at his very best. Let's hope we will see some cracking cricket. IND 0/0(0.0)
Aug 03, 2022 22:24 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Pakistan Women were an easy opponent for Barbados but against the World champions Australia, they looked meek and inferior. Against a well-drilled Indian side, Hayley Matthews and company will have to play out of their skin to qualify for the knockouts.
Aug 03, 2022 22:17 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Onus on Indian Openers.

In last game against Pakistan, India rode on the superb opening partnership of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the duo pushed Pakistan onto the back-foot. Now, the time is again ripe for something similar as they take on a much efficient side in Barbados.
Aug 03, 2022 22:10 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: The Playing Elevens.

Barbados: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Aug 03, 2022 22:07 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Two Changes for India.

Pooja Vastrakar is back for India and Tania Bhatia replaces Yastika Bhatia in the playing eleven. Meanwhile Barbados skipper says she is missing Deandra Dottin already.
Aug 03, 2022 22:04 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Toss Update.

Barbados has won the coin toss and they will be bowling first on this track which means the onus will once again be on Indian openers to go out all guns blazing. Remember this is a knockout match.
Aug 03, 2022 21:55 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Zero percent chance of a drizzle. But you never know in England.

Aug 03, 2022 21:52 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Australia Trump Pakistan.

An unbeaten 141-run partnership between Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath helped Australia Women beat Pakistan by 44 runs in their group A match and remain unbeaten at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, here on Wednesday.
Aug 03, 2022 21:48 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

Aug 03, 2022 21:45 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

India will be brimming with confidence after thumping arch-rivals Pakistan in a pretty one-sided affair. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to go all guns blazing against an inexperienced Barbados team. India’s bowling has been clinical so far as the likes of Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Renuka Singh have been exceptional with the ball.
Aug 03, 2022 21:35 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates:

The winner here will join Australia in the semi-final and will complete the last four line up with England and New Zealand having already made it there from group 'B.'
Aug 03, 2022 21:33 IST

LIVE India vs Barbados CWG 2022 Group A Match, IN-W v Bar-W Latest Updates: Welcome to Edgbaston.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Edgbaston where India take on Barbados with an eye on the semis spot as whoever wins will go through knockout stages. Can Harmanpreet Kaur led India make things happen? We will have to wait and see.

Read more

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

India will be brimming with confidence after thumping arch-rivals Pakistan in a pretty one-sided affair. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to go all guns blazing against an inexperienced Barbados team. India’s bowling has been clinical so far as the likes of Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Renuka Singh have been exceptional with the ball.

In the last match, India’s batting was also on point as they easily chased down a modest total. Star batter Smriti Mandhana has been in sumptuous form and will be the danger woman for Barbados’ qualification hopes.

Pakistan Women were an easy opponent for Barbados but against the World champions Australia, they looked meek and inferior. Against a well-drilled Indian side, Hayley Matthews and company will have to play out of their skin to qualify for the knockouts.

Team India looks favorites to go through but the pressure of a crunch game can overwhelm even the greatest of sides. The team that holds the nerves till the end will emerge victorious on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Barbados Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs BAR-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Barbados Women Commonwealth Games 2022 match.

IN-W vs BAR-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Barbados Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IN-W vs BAR-W Match Details

The IN-W vs BAR-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 3, at 10:30 pm IST.

IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Kycia Knight

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

India Women (IN-W) and Barbados Women (PK-W) Possible Starting XI

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Barbados Women Predicted Line-up: Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman


Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here