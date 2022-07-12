Live Score IND vs ENG 2022 1st ODI: In their final leg of the England tour, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, will be locking horns with their hosts in a three-match ODI series starting July 12 in London. England registered a historic win in Edgbaston to level a five-match Test series 1-1 before India beat them 2-1 in a three-match T20I series last week. Read More
FOUR! So the monkey is off their chest as England cross their lowest ever score in ODI cricket. Carse pulling Pandya for a boundary and then comes the single. David Willey, who can bat, is back on strike. ENG 90/8(21)
Brandon Carse throwing his bat at everything. He gets a boundary, but the last two shots were cut off by the fielders. He must be looking to get the monkey off the chest. They are just two short. ENG 84/8(20)
Another great over from India. That was Mohammed Shami mixing his lengths against the tail, and they were able to connect. It must be mentioned that they are still seven runs short of the lowest ODI total ever. ENG 79/8(19.1)
England’s lowest total is 86 which came against Australia in 2003. Meanwhile English fans must not lose hope as the tailenders are finding some odd boundaries here like the one hit by Carse. Edge and gone for four. ENG 74/8(18)
WICKET! Three wickets from Shami and it seems he is in competition with Bumrah who already has accounted for four wickets. Meanwhile England are now eight down. What’s the lowest first innings score at the Oval? Because it seems England might not cross hundred-run mark. ENG 68/8(16.3)
WICKET! Such an aweful shot from Jos Buttler. He had pulled away the pacer twice. He got away with the first shot, getting a boundary, nonetheless, he picks the fielder who was standing right on the edge of the boundary. SKY completes the catch. ENG 59/7(14.3)
In the air and taken, so another one down and in-fact, England have lost half their side here. Simple caught and bowled by Prasidh Krishna which means he gets his first wicket in England. Earlier he had nice little battle going on with the batter. After he was driven for four, he came back and beaten him with the swing. In the end, he had the last laugh. ENG 53/6(13.5)
Hardik Pandya back into the attack and made sure that Buttler had to improvise. He moves away across the wicket and plays it down the leg side. Will get a single. So Shami and Bumrah, getting some rest as Rohit may now operate with Pandya and Prasidh Krishna. ENG 48/5(12.4)
So Prasidh Krishna gets the ball for the first time, and gets smashed for four off his very first ball by Jos Buttler. And then bowls three good balls, saw Buttler smashing him off a short ball, so he bowls full and gives away no runs. ENG 46/5(11.5)
That’s four…That was a proper shot from Moeen. We haven’t seen that sort of agression this morning, but finally it came and that too after ten overs. It was short and wide from Pandya and the batter cutting it well. ENG 34/5(10.3)
Take a moment and have a look at Bumrah’s figures today. 4 overs bowled, 7 runs for four wickets. Proper swing masterclass from Bumrah and the way Liam Livingstone was done in, that was a result of clear planning. Meanwhile in the air and dropped. Oh god, that could have been a fifer for Bumrah withing five overs! Moeen had got some bat on that, but Pant putting in the dive, but couldn’t hold on to it. ENG 30/5(10)
Alright, so we have our first change of the day. Hardik Pandya gets the ball andhe must be looking to get some wickets here especially the way the conditions has been this morning. It is overcast, it’s swinging in both direction. Who wouldn’t want to bowl today? Meanwhile he almost had Buttler off his very first ball. ENG 26/5(8.2)
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack, great in-swingers to start off your over. The first two balls just moving into the right-hander as Liam Livingstone fails to put a bat on it. Then comes the ball which just moved away, the next ball was a full toss and then comes the WICKET ball. Yes, Liam Livingstone losing all three stumps to this moving ball. ENG 26/5(7.5)
Short ball from Shami and pulled away by Buttler, so he picks up his third boundary. England didn’t have many balls to hit this morning, so Buttler made sure to hit the few he is getting. Serious variation in the length from Shami here. ENG 26/4(6.4)
WICKET! Bumrah comes back into the attack and strikes, yet again. First he bowled an inswinger, next ball he just moved it away and then came the impact ball as Bairstow edging that one right to the Keeper where Rishabh Pant completing a fantastic catch. ENG 17/4
Three deliveries bowled, zero runs and then as Shami pulls it a little back, Bairstow going for the drive, nice fielding there but the batter will take a single. Bairstow has slowed down 7 off 17, meanwhile Buttler is 8 off 4 as he lets this one go. ENG 17/3(5)
Consecutive boundaries from Jos Buttler who has just arrived at the crease after the fall of Ben Stokes. First one through the covers and the next one just works it away behind square. ENG 15/3(3.1)
Another one, what a ball and England have just lost their third wicket in a space of 7 balls. Ben Stokes is the man dismissed as he failed to gauge the late swing from Shami. Edges it straight to the Keeper where Pant takes an excellent catch. Hosts are struggling under overcast conditions. ENG 7/3(2.4)
And another one….this time Joe Root. That steep bounce from Bumrah probably done him in. A quality batter like him shouldn’t have been playing that shot, but he just poked at him and got a thin edge. Big breakthroughs for Bumrah in just two balls. Bad start from England. ENG 6/2(2)
Jos Buttler:
We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.
Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year.
If India’s long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday, is the perfect way for them to kickstart it.
For now, it is India, with their new, aggressive approach of batting in T20Is and fetching them 2-1 win over England, who come in as the favourites in the ODI series. This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs – lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home.
With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department despite Virat Kohli’s form facing intense scrutiny apart from the bowling department having a sorted look. “All matches are important for us. We can’t play thinking ODIs are not a priority, but we have to keep in mind the workload of each player. We will make changes but our ultimate goal is to win matches.
“We will not leave that thought process behind. For us, the aim is to understand white-ball cricket, how to play (as) new guys are playing. 50 over is an extension of T20 (cricket). Maybe you take less risk in ODIs as compared to T20 cricket but you have to take it,” asserted India skipper Rohit Sharma on importance of ODIs in a Men’s T20 World Cup year.
England, on the other hand, will be playing in the format for the first time since the retirement of their 2019 World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan. After defeating the Netherlands 3-0, England suffered a setback by conceding the T20I series to India.
Newly-appointed skipper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy were amassing big runs against the Netherlands in ODIs. But the duo were unable to carry on the same approach against India in T20Is, falling early and cheaply and would be itching to bounce back in ODIs.
The hosts will also be boosted by the return of their star players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow after playing huge roles in England winning four out of four Tests this summer. As the recently-concluded T20I series showed, one can expect a neck-to-neck battle between the two teams, with small margins determining who will emerge victorious in the ODI series.
Full Squads
England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
