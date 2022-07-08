Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Rocks England With Three Wickets
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Rocks England With Three Wickets

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Here you can follow all the live score and updates of India vs England 1st T20I match live from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

India vs England 1st T20I live score and updates
Jul 08, 2022 01:12 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Great shot, great stroke from Moeen Ali. Welcomes Harshal Patel in style with this glorious cover drive. A couple more and England reach fifty. ENG 52/4(7.4)

Jul 08, 2022 01:09 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Great comeback from young Brooks. A six and a four after the fall of Jason Roy. Ten runs coming off after that. Some runs for England. ENG 45/4(7)

Jul 08, 2022 01:05 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Three for Pandya.

In the air and taken. So Jason Roy’s torture comes to an end. Pandya was getting lateral movement and then came this one which Roy failed to connect. Miscued shot and taken in the end easily. That’s third wicket for Pandya. ENG 33/4(6.1)

Jul 08, 2022 01:02 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Harry Brooks, the debutante is the new man in and faces the music from Bhuvneshwar Kumar who swings it right into the right hander. The bowler finishes with a peach of a ball as England continue to struggle. So Indian bowlers creating havoc with his seam movement. ENG 32/3(6)

Jul 08, 2022 00:57 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Another one gone which means Pandya now has two wickets in same over. This was dangerman Liam Livingstone. He was looking to play that ramp shot, instead he edged it straight to the wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Trouble for England. ENG 29/3(5)

Jul 08, 2022 00:52 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Hardik Pandya is welcomed with a four. That was short and wide and Malan punched it through the covers. And the very next ball, he loses his off stump as Pandya strikes. ENG 27/2

Jul 08, 2022 00:47 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Malan again gets a boundary. Moves across his stumps and latches onto the short ball. Very next ball, he cuts away for another four through the off side. England now looking to get some big runs. This has been a slow start, but now it is ten off the over already. ENG 22/1(3.5)

Jul 08, 2022 00:43 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

And four! Great shot from David Malan. Moves away and creates some room before hitting it through the leg side. Then takes a single. ENG 11/1(2.5)

Jul 08, 2022 00:40 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

This is an excellent over from Arshdeep. After moving it away from Roy, he suddenly brings one into him and almost traps him in front. Huge shout and umpire says not out. ENG 5/1(2)

Jul 08, 2022 00:38 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Superb stuff from debutante Asrshdeep Singh. Just moving it into the right-hander Jason Roy. He is trying his best to cramp him up for room. Nonetheless, he gets a single. ENG 5/1(1.4)

Jul 08, 2022 00:32 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Wow! What a ball as Bhuvi’s inswing does the batter in. And by the way it was skipper Jos Buttler. The dangerman. Had no answer to that one from Indian seamer. Sees his stumps flying. Disastrous start for England. ENG 1/1 (0.5)

Jul 08, 2022 00:29 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Great swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. All three, moving away from the right hander. As a result no runs at all. ENG 0/0(0.3)

Jul 08, 2022 00:20 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Innings at a Glance.

India won the toss and batted first and the openers gave them a great start only to lose their wickets in a quick succcession. Meanwhile the middle order in Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya came into their own. Pandya even slamming a fifty as India managed to post 198/8. The score could have been 200 had Mills and Jordan not bowled well.

Jul 08, 2022 00:16 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: England Chase 199

Last ball and two runs for India. That was Arshdeep Singh on debut and he quickly gets a couple which means India will finish at 198/8. Target for England is 199. Join us in few minutes for this exciting chase.

Jul 08, 2022 00:13 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

WICKET! Oh, DK is gone. Nice catch from Sam Curran, nice running catch as the sun was right in his eye, so that was a great catch. Meanwhile Karthik’s finishing is done for the day…11 off 6 balls. IND 195/7(19.3)

Jul 08, 2022 00:10 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

DK! Jordan is welcomed onto the crease by DK in style. This is straight outta IPL 2022. Consecutive fours, first one over the head of long off and the next one was a bit finer. Gone for four again…8 off 2. IND 195/6(19.2)

Jul 08, 2022 00:07 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Awesome stuff from Jordan, once again. Three dot balls to Harshal Patel and then he steals a single. That would be a bye. Meanwhile DK is on strike and he gets a single. IND 185/6(18.5)

Jul 08, 2022 00:02 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! Great first two balls from Topley made sure that Pandya becomes restless for a scoring shot and he plays it straight to the fielder. Great time to get back in form as stars return to this Indian team, Pandya has played his role in a very effective way today. IND 180/6(17.4)

Jul 07, 2022 23:59 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Fifty for Pandya

Parkinson continued to bowl slow and loopy balls and got suitably punished. Pandya coming down the track and launching him for SIX! And then takes a single to complete his fifty. Well played, that his maiden fifty. IND 178/5(17)

Jul 07, 2022 23:56 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Matt Parkinson getting slammed once again. Slow loopy leg spin and Axar Patel hitting a maximum. But the spinner was brave as he bowled the same ball once again and had Axar caught in the deep. So brave bowling. IND 171/5
Jul 07, 2022 23:53 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

And he suddenly increases the pace and took Pandya by complete suprise. But he will complete a single. Great over from Jordan apart from that boundary from Axar Patel. IND 165/4(16)
Jul 07, 2022 23:50 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

That's awesome stuff from Chris Jordan. Three length balls and just one run. No variation at all from the bowler, nevertheless, very effective. Now he bowls a wide. IND 159/4(15.3)
Jul 07, 2022 23:46 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Meanwhile Parkinson is back and Pandya targetting the spinner. He charged down the track and missed the line completely. Could have been stumped, but Buttler failed to pouch that one. Pandya got lucky. IND 156/4(15)
Jul 07, 2022 23:43 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! Great shot from Hardik Pandya. Saw the gap and carves it away between the two men standing right next to each other. Awesome batting. Nevertheless, great over from Curran. Just seven coming off it. IND 150/4(14)
Jul 07, 2022 23:37 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Back-to-back boundaries off Liam Livingstone. Excellent placement from Pandya. Nice free swing of the bat and Pandya has raced to 27 off 13 balls. Meanwhile Axar joins the party, hits the spinner through the long on. IND 139/4(12.4)
Jul 07, 2022 23:35 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Last ball, dot ball! Great figures from Jordan. 2 overs bowled, 11 runs and two wickets. Can be really effective in the death. But Buttler's ploy to bowl him and Mills now paying dividends. India slowing down a bit. IND 126/4(12.1)
Jul 07, 2022 23:33 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

That would be the end of Surya. Short ball from Jordan and he had gloved it. The on-field umpire had ruled that not out, but that decision was overturned when DRS proved that the batter had gloved it. Nice little innings comes to an end. IND 126/4(11.4)
Jul 07, 2022 23:29 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Fabulous shot yet again by Surya. Just using the pace from Chris Jordan well. Getting into position early, moving a bit on the off side and then carting it for a boundary. Great hitting from Surya, he is 39 off 18! IND 125/3(11.2)
Jul 07, 2022 23:26 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

In the air and SIX! Just a flick of the wrist from Suryakumar Yadav. Moves away and carts that away for a maximum. Typical Surya six. Tymal Mills is livid with himself. IND 120/3(10.5)
Jul 07, 2022 23:23 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Short ball and cut away for four. Tymal Mills slowing it down, but pays the price. Meanwhile the next ball, Pandya finds another boundary, excellent placement, but good work in the deep. IND 112/3(10.3)
Jul 07, 2022 23:18 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Matt Parkinson is the weak link here and Pandya knows this. That's why he is taking his chances. The spinner is giving it a lot of air and Pandya taking his own time in slamming a couple of boundaries. IND 103/3(9.5)
Jul 07, 2022 23:12 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Partnership broken...slower ball from Chris Jordan. Deepak Hooda was looking to go aerial, but he plays it straight to short fine leg. But what an innings from the younster, scored 33 off 17 balls. IND 89/3
Jul 07, 2022 23:09 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Matt Parkinson is England's second spinner in absence of Adil Rashid. Nonetheless, he gets hit for four off his very first ball by Suryakumar Yadav. And one more boundary and this stand is already 40 runs. IND 86/2(8)
Jul 07, 2022 23:02 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

SIX! That was typical Suryakumar Yadav. It was short from Tymal Mills and the batter moved away a bit and carved it away over Fine Leg. Quick runs from India. IND 72/2(6.3)
Jul 07, 2022 22:59 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Deepak Hooda cuts and cuts well. Great counter-attack from Hooda. After Rohit was out, Hooda had slammed two sixes. And now, he has slammed back-to-back boundaries after fall of Ishan Kishan. In-fact, add one more. IND 66/2(6)
Jul 07, 2022 22:56 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

In comes Suryakumar Yadav and finds boundary off the very first ball. Great slog sweep and this one will reach the boundary. Great shot, great timing...Fifty up for India. IND 50/2(5.1)
Jul 07, 2022 22:55 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Great comeback from Moeen Ali. That was quick from the spinner and Ishan Kishan just tried to sweep that one. That was miscued and taken in the end by Matt Parkinson at short fine leg. IND 46/2(4.5)
Jul 07, 2022 22:53 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Back-to-back maximums! Moeen Ali has been lynched by Deepak Hooda. Stepping down the track and launching the spinner over long on. Exactly carbon copy shots. IND 45/1(4.3)
Jul 07, 2022 22:51 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Ishan Kishan has been hit by that bouncer.....ouch! That looked really nasty. Short ball from Topley and it hit Ishan Kishan exactly at the rib cage. He is down and physio is attending to him. Play suspended for some time. IND 33/1(4)
Jul 07, 2022 22:49 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

A couple of dot balls from Topley, but Ishan Kishan then plays the hook shot. Looked like it will cross the boundary, but excellent fielding from Harry Brook, the debutante. IND 31/1(3.4)
Jul 07, 2022 22:45 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Edge and taken...Rohit Sharma gone. Moeen pulled back his length a bit to which Rohit resorted to back-foot. He eventually edged it and Buttler completed an easy catch. He is gone for 24. IND 29/1(3)
Jul 07, 2022 22:43 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

And we have a spinner on...Buttler has handed the ball to Moeen Ali..that was quick! The pacers went for plenty, so the skipper quickly changing tact. Nonetheless, Rohit slog sweeps him for four. IND 25/0(2.3)
Jul 07, 2022 22:40 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Great running from India skipper. The bowler was slammed for a couple of boundaries, so cramped Rohit for room. Nonetheless, he picked up a couple off the last ball. Great start for India; IND 20/0(2)
Jul 07, 2022 22:38 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

That was full and Rohit just playing it off his legs. That's gone for four. And the very next ball, Rohit cuts away and another boundary. Bad bad start to the over from Reece Topley who had kicked off the over with a wide down the leg side. IND 18/0(1.3)
Jul 07, 2022 22:34 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Down the track and FOUR! That was Rohit Sharma. Nice use of feet and slams it for four. The fielder made a desperate dive, but couldn't stop that. IND 7/0(0.5)
Jul 07, 2022 22:30 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Indian openers are walking out in the middle---Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Sam Curran gets the new ball for England. Looks a belter of a wicket. How much is too much here? IND 0/0
Jul 07, 2022 22:25 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

Fans are already trending Sanju Samson on Twitter. The cricketer was picked for only the first match and some of them expected him to play. But India chose Ishan Kishan instead. Even at three, they have gone ahead with Deepak Hooda.
Jul 07, 2022 22:21 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: 50th T20I for Moeen Ali

Jul 07, 2022 22:16 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates:

England have some high-profile absence. The likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow are missing out. This looks a new side with a new captain in Jos Buttler; nonetheless, it is a crack team and will push India.
Jul 07, 2022 22:13 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Ishan Preferred With Rohit.

Meanwhile Ishan Kishan will open with Rohit Sharma. Both have opened in IPL 2022, so have some sort of chemistry. Meanwhile three seamers in Harshal, Bhuvi and Arshdeep. Axar Patel and Yuzi Chahal are India's spinning duo.
Jul 07, 2022 22:09 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Captain's Corner


Rohit Sharma:
We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Good pitch, sun is out, better to bat first. Recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding. We are making him (Arshdeep) play, the other guys will have their chance. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, looks an exciting prospect.
Jos Buttler:
Very proud day, captaining your country. Eoin has left the team in a great place The Test team has been fantastic to watch. Hopefully we can ride that momentum. Gleeson, Willey and Salt miss out We have a couple of all-rounders.  
Jul 07, 2022 22:07 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: The Playing Elevens.


England
(Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

 
India
(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jul 07, 2022 22:04 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: India Win Toss

Rohit Sharma has won the coin toss and will be batting first in the series opener. Arshdeep Singh will make debut.
Jul 07, 2022 21:59 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Arshdeep Set for Debut.

Jul 07, 2022 21:57 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: One Last Chance for 'Fringe'

Top players' absence had given fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement - though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India’s list of probables for the World Cup in Australia. A niggle meant Gaikwad could not open alongside Ishan Kishan in the two games in Ireland and with Rohit is back, he will have to warm the bench once again.
Jul 07, 2022 21:53 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Time for Experimentation is Over.

Experimentation will go out of the window as India will get down to finalizing their best eleven for the World Cup during the three-match T20 series against an ultra-aggressive England, beginning here on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth Test in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19, will be traveling to the port city on Wednesday and is expected to feature in the series-opener. Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards

Jul 07, 2022 21:47 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Kohli May be Rested for T20Is

Star batter Virat Kohli himself asked for rest from the entire series against the West Indies, including the five T20Is, according to sources in the BCCI.

It is also understood that the T20 squad for the tour of West Indies will be announced on July 11, one day after the shortest format series against England concludes.

“It was team management’s decision to rest Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series along with skipper himself," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Jul 07, 2022 21:39 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Undercover Spotters to Combat Racism.

Cricket officials are to deploy undercover spotters into the crowd at Edgbaston during Saturday’s Twenty20 international between England and India in a bid to combat racist abuse.

Warwickshire, the English county whose headquarters are at the Birmingham ground, has announced several measures in a bid to stamp out racism after several fans reported incidents of abuse during England’s recent Test match against India at Edgbaston.

Jul 07, 2022 21:33 IST

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel. England Probable P: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.
Jul 07, 2022 21:30 IST

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Preview

Jul 07, 2022 21:26 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 1st T20I match between India and England from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: India won the toss and batted first and the openers gave them a great start only to lose their wickets in a quick succession. Meanwhile the middle order in Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya came into their own. Pandya even slamming a fifty as India managed to post 198/8. The score could have been 200 had Mills and Jordan not bowled well.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I match from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Indian cricket team is desperate to bounce back after losing the Edgbaston Test as they take on England in the first T20I of three-match series on Thursday. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors after recovering from COVID-19.

Senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have been rested for the opening match of the series as they will join the squad from the second T20I.

It will be a crucial game for players like Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan as their places are going to be challenged when the senior players will return for the 2nd T20I.

In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland. However, he remains a work in progress and needs to improve on his accuracy.

What date ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India will be played?

The first T20I match between England and India will take place on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the first T20I match between England and India be played?

The match between England and India will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton

What time will the ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India begin?

The match between England and India will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India match?

The match between England and India will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

The match between England and India will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.


England vs India probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here