IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat England By 49 Runs, Seal Series 2-0

Live IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Updates: Here you can find live score and ball-by-ball commentary of India vs England 2nd T20I match from Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Live Score India vs England 2nd T20I Latest Updates
Live Score IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Updates: India jolted England very early as Bhuvi dismissed Jason Roy off the first ball, then came the wicket of Jos Buttler which was accounted for by Bhuvi again. Then came on Bumrah and picked up a couple to derail England’s chase. Meanwhile Yuzi Chahal also picked up two with all-rounder Hardik Pandya picking up one. Read More

Jul 09, 2022 22:24 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Innings At a Glance!

India jolted England very early as Bhuvi dismissed Jason Roy off the first ball, then came the wicket of Jos Buttler which was accounted for by Bhuvi again. Then came on Bumrah and picked up a couple to derail England’s chase. Meanwhile Yuzi Chahal also picked up two with all-rounder Hardik Pandya picking up one. Moeen Ali and David Willey showed some brilliance with the bat, but that wasn’t enough.

Jul 09, 2022 22:21 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! Yes, India has done it, game and the series to Rohit’s men. What a clinical performance here by Men in Blue. This is India’s fourth consecutive series win against England. So, India win by 49 runs. We have one more match to go tomorrow, but that is inconsequential now.

Jul 09, 2022 22:16 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

England are nine down and it looked like they are done for the day, but no, it went for six. Great shot from Willey and he smashes the next ball for four. Wow, this guy can bat, ferocious power. ENG 120/9

Jul 09, 2022 22:11 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Meanwhile Bhuvi is back in the attack and he must be wary of David Willey who has raced to 21 off 16 balls. He is connecting really well, although it looks like the game is out of their reach. And OUT! Short ball, Richard Glesson hitting it in the air and Virat Kohli completes an easy catch. ENG 109/9

Jul 09, 2022 22:06 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Another Wicket.

And now…boy, oh boy. It’s a run out as Chris Jordan gets run out. England imploding here; looks like it will get over quickly. ENG 95/8 (14.3)

Jul 09, 2022 22:03 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

In the air and SIX! Oh, boy, seems like Moeen Ali has started to tee off here. He has crossed 30, he is playing at 35 off 20 balls. Meanwhile Hardik Pandya the bowler, who comes out for his third over, remains wicketless…oh no, wait the very next ball, Ali is out caught. Picked Rohit straight at mid off. First wicket for Pandya. ENG 94/7(14.2)

Jul 09, 2022 22:01 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

OPINION: Meanwhile coming back to Ravindra Jadeja, we can say that Rohit may have erred in giving the ball a bit late. Although there was no urgency as the main bowlers and including Chahal(main spinner) was doing the job effectively.

Jul 09, 2022 22:00 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Ravindra Jadeja gets the ball and gives away a boundary. Great shot by David Willey, make no mistake this guy can bat. Gets onto his back-foot and plays it through the covers. And now Moeen Ali gets into the act and smashes the spinner for a SIX. ENG 88/6(14)

Jul 09, 2022 21:58 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Three dot balls already in this over from Harshal Patel. Not giving any room to the batter and it seems this is working. And even as we speak, Moeen Ali just caressed a slow ball to the boundary and FOUR. ENG 74/6(13)

Jul 09, 2022 21:49 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! Another one, Sam Curran hitting Bumrah straight to mid off. It was a slower one, but the batter was looking to get some big runs and had to pay the price. Half the side is back in the hut. ENG 61/6(11.3)

Jul 09, 2022 21:47 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

We are halfway down the second innings and England are staring right down the barrel; they are five down as Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are the last recognised pair that is available right now. ENG 60/5(10.1)

Jul 09, 2022 21:42 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! In the air and gone! That was reverse sweep from Malan and only manages to find Harshal Patel who was placed expertly there by Rohit. Malan is walking back shaking his head as he can’t believe this. Meanwhile second wicket for Yuzi Chahal. ENG 55/5(9.1)

Jul 09, 2022 21:38 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Wow, great shot, oh great stroke from Moeen. England reaches fifty. That was short and wide from Harshal Patel and Moeen was ready. It will reach th boundary. ENG 50/4(8.3)

Jul 09, 2022 21:36 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Just four runs from Hardik Pandya as he returns for his second over and his first after powerplay. Quite an uneventful over, it is Kohli who grabbed all the limelight, as he did some bhangra at the boundary. ENG 46/4(8)

Jul 09, 2022 21:34 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Virat Kohli dancing!

Yes, you heard that right, Kohli who is fielding right at the edge of the boundary is doing some bhangra with Indian fans. Then waves to the crowd for the fun. Meanwhile ENG 45/4(7.4)

Jul 09, 2022 21:31 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! Great comeback from Chahal, taking the attack to the opposition. Now, the spinner gets a wicket and this is Brook we are talking about who could be dangerous, especially the way he was hitting; mistimed the ball and gets caught. ENG 42/4(7)

Jul 09, 2022 21:29 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Another four from Brook. That was flighted one from Chahal and the young batter picked the googly, hitting it straight down the road. “Ye upar ho gaya thoda," says righly, wicket-keeper Pant. ENG 40/3

Jul 09, 2022 21:26 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! Great flick of the wrist and what a way to counter-attack India after being three down. That was young Harry Brook. Nice intent and tipped as the man who will replace Morgan in this England white-ball squad, according to KP. ENG 36/3(6)

Jul 09, 2022 21:23 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Great bowling from Harshal Patel. Nice ploy from Rohit to bring him on for one last over before powerplay and the pacer just squared Malan up. But the batter comes back nicely as he cuts away the next ball for four! Great battle this. ENG 31/3(5.3)

Jul 09, 2022 21:19 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Coming back to Livingstone dismissal. It was off-spin really from Bumrah. Moved sharply in after the first bounce and Livingstone had no idea whatsoever. He just laughed after his own dismissal! Bumrah magic is just too much to handle. ENG 27/3(4.3)
Jul 09, 2022 21:17 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! Great bowling and dangerman Liam Livingstone departs and joy on the face of Indian supporters. Top stuff from Bumrah who bowls top of off stump and Livingstone sees his stumps flying. ENG 27/3(4.1)
Jul 09, 2022 21:14 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

In the air and dropped. Oh, boy that was hit so hard and it went country mile up in the air, it stayed in the air for a long time and Yuzi Chahal spilled it. Disgust on Pandya's face who has come to bowl again in the powerplay. ENG 22/2(3.3)
Jul 09, 2022 21:10 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

What a start from Liam Livingstone. Great cover drive, Pandya is just a spectator as he sees this one going towards the boundary. It was in the slot and was suitably punished. ENG 19/2(2.5)
Jul 09, 2022 21:07 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Is this out? Yes, it is...this is Jos Buttler who had edged Bhuvi straight to the Keeper. Nice captaincy from Rohit who made the Keeper stand up and it paid dividends. Also, Kohli was proactive and tried his best to influence Rohit to take DRS. England are two down. ENG 11/2(2.3)
Jul 09, 2022 21:03 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

Dot ball from Bumrah. Just straight and full and Buttler hits it straight to the fielder. Meanwhile some runs on the board for England who will be facing Bhuvi next. Bhuvi vs Malan is coming up next. ENG 8/1(2)
Jul 09, 2022 21:02 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! Superb shot from Malan. Let's not forget that this guy was once the world's number one T20 batter once. Slams Bumrah for a boundary through the covers. ENG 4/1(1.4)
Jul 09, 2022 20:59 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

So, a wicket-maiden from Bhuvi. Really had the new man Dawid Malan in trouble. Bowled away swingers only to bring it back in which had the batter in trouble. Huge shout, but the umpire says 'no.' No DRS from India either. Great first over. ENG 0/1
Jul 09, 2022 20:55 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates:

WICKET! That's a first baller... Jason Roy. And that body language tells it all as he realises that he is OUT. Again typical Bhuvi delivery, swinging away and Roy edging it straight to Rohit Sharma at slips. ENG 0/1
Jul 09, 2022 20:44 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: India 170/8 in 20 overs

A good final over from Sam Curran as 11 runs came off it. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 46, he played a very crucial knock to give India a fighting chance here. India struggled miserably against the short ball as six batters were dismissed on them. Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson exploited the Indian batters by keeping it short. India 170/8 in 20 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:40 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Bhuvneshwar Departs!

A top penultimate over from Chris Jordan as seven runs came off it and got the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the last ball to complete the four-fer. He has been sensational in this series so far. Ravindra Jadeja has to do something special in the last over now. IND 159/8 in 19 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:37 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

A tidy over from Richard Gleeson as only 7 runs came off it. The pressure is mounting on Ravindra Jadeja to play big shots here. A very debut from Gleeson here as he gets the big top 3 to dent India's big score hope. IND 152/7 in 18 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:29 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Jordan Strikes Again!

OUT! Another Indian batter bites the dust on the short ball. Harshal Patel smacked Chris Jordan for a maximum over deep mid-wicket on the last ball, but this time he tries to ramp it and finds a fielder at third-man. The Indian batters are completely exposed against the short ball tonight. IND 145/7 in 17 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:22 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: DK DEPARTS!

OUT! A big blow for India as Dinesh Karthik is taking a long walk back towards the pavilion. It was not the short ball which triggered a dismissal but a risky double which cost DK who stretched with a dive but failed to cover the ground. The wicketkeeper batter wasn't looking comfortable in the middle and his misery ended. IND 122/6 in 15.1 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:19 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Eight runs came off Sam Curran's over. The run rate is well below 8 here and India need to pick it up. Both batters have to play big shots here to revive the innings. Karthik scored a boundary in the last over but he is not looking fluent. IND 115/5 in 15 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:14 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Dinesh Karthik needs to put the foot on the accelerator here as he is batting with a strike rate of 50 here. India need big overs and they need it soon otherwise it will be too late for them. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has used his bowlers well today to put pressure on India. IND 107/5 in 14 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:09 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: 100 up for IND!

10 runs came off the over. David Willey hasn't been at his best in this match. Dinesh Karthik off the mark but he is not looking fluent here. While Ravindra Jadeja is looking in control. 100 up for India they need to get 170 from here. IND 101/5 in 13 overs
Jul 09, 2022 20:01 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Pandya DEPARTS!

TWO in TWO FOR JORDAN! Another short ball from Chris Jordan as Hardik Pandya tries to slash him over point but finds Dawid Malan there who grabs a fine catch. A big blow for India as England are now at the top of the game. Pandya departs for 12. IND 89/5 in 10.4 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:56 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: SKY FALLS!

OUT! The short-ball does the trick once again for England pacers as this time Suryakumar Yadav departs on 15. He tries to pull it but fails to connect it well as Sam Curran takes a fine catch but he might have injured his elbow here. A big blow for India. IND 89/4 in 10.3 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:52 IST

India vs England Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Finally a good over for India as 13 runs came off it. Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav came hard on Matthew Parkinson to collect a couple of boundaries. India have managed to rebuild the innings but one of the two batters has to stay till the end. IND 86/3 in 10 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:48 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

A very good over from Chris Jordan as only four runs came off it. Jordan pitched the ball in the right area to cause trouble for the Indian batters who are trying to revive India's innings. Both batters looked calm and composed so far. IND 73/3 in 9 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:44 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

A good over from Matthew Parkinson as 8 runs came off it. The scoring rate has dipped a bit after Richard Gleeson's masterclass. The pressure is now on Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to revive India's innings from here which is going to be a tough job. IND 69/3 in 8 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:37 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Gleeson Strikes Again!

Two in Two for Richard Gleeson! Rishabh Pant becomes the third victim of debutant Gleeson. The southpaw also tries to attack him but edges it to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. A dream debut for Gleeson so far. Pant who was looking dangerous departs on 26. IND 61/2 in 6.2 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:35 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Virat Kohli Departs on 1!

MASSIVE BLOW! Richard Gleeson strikes again as this time he got the better of Virat Kohli whose lean patch with the bat continues. Gleeson bangs it short and Kohli tries to attack him but only manages to find a thick edge as Dawid Malan covers the ground to take a good catch. IND 61/2 in 6.1 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:32 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Rishabh Pant continues to counter-attack the bowlers as he smashed Moeen Ali for a six and followed it up with a boundary. 12 runs came off the over as India finished powerplay on high. IND 61/1 in 6 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:27 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma Departs!

OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Rohit Sharma once again fails to convert a good start into a big score. Short ball from debutant Richard Gleeson and the Indian skipper attempts the pull shot but only manages to find an edge as Jos Buttler takes a fine catch behind the stumps. First wicket for Gleeson in T20I cricket. Rohit departs on 31. IND 49/1 in 4.5 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:23 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Moeen Ali came into the attack but Rohit Sharma was in no mood to back down from the challenge. 11 runs came off it as Rohit hit a couple of boundaries. The pressure is mounting on the England bowlers to get a wicket here to break this stand. IND 43/0 in 4 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:17 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: India Off to Brisk Start!

A very good over for India as 17 runs came off it. Rishabh Pant is enjoying the opener's role here as he smashed David Willey for a couple of boundaries. The southpaw is looking to manufacture shots in powerplay. Earlier, Rohit Sharma started the six with a six over long-off. IND 32/0 in 3 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:13 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Rishabh Pant smashes it hard for a boundary over mid-off. India made an interesting move by opting for Pant as the opener. They don't want to waste Pant's talent here and he has got a chance to showcase his talent. India are looking to dominate the powerplay. IND 15/0 in 2 overs
Jul 09, 2022 19:05 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma Dropped!

Poor stuff from Jason Roy as he dropped a sitter of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Roy is not happy with himself as it was at a comfortable height. Meanwhile, it was a loose shot from Rohit who sliced it but failed to get the right connection. He later punished David Willey with a six over square leg to finish the over. IND 8/0 in 1 over
Jul 09, 2022 19:01 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are in the middle to open the innings for England. David Willey to start the proceedings with the new ball.
Jul 09, 2022 18:57 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Toss Updates: Jos Buttler Wants England to Bounce Back

We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him (Gleeson) to make his debut today. It's a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It's a fantastic ground, India get a great support here as well.

Jul 09, 2022 18:44 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Toss Updates: Rohit Sharma Announces Four Changes!

We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way.

Jul 09, 2022 18:36 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Toss Updates: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jul 09, 2022 18:36 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Toss Updates: England Playing XI

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson
Jul 09, 2022 18:32 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Toss Updates: England Elect to Bowl!

England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl against India at Edgbaston.
Jul 09, 2022 18:28 IST

India vs England 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Just In: Richard Gleeson to make his debut for England.
Jul 09, 2022 18:20 IST

India vs England 2nd T20I Updates

Jul 09, 2022 18:11 IST

India vs England 2nd T20I Updates: Weather Forecast!

The weather for the England vs India 2nd T20I match seems pleasant for Saturday, July 8. The temperature will be below 20 degrees Celsius and there is no rainfall expected throughout the course of the match. The wind speed is expected to be 18 km/h and the precipitation rate is 1 percent.
Jul 09, 2022 17:52 IST

India vs England 2nd T20I Updates: Probable Playing XIs

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jul 09, 2022 17:37 IST

India vs England 2nd T20I Updates: Match Preview

Jul 09, 2022 17:34 IST

India vs England 2nd T20I Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the second T20I match between India and England from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Moeen Ali and David Willey showed some brilliance with the bat, but that wasn’t enough.

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja once again played a crucial knock for India to pull them to a challenging total of 170/8 in 20 overs against England. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 46 which was laced with five fours. While for England, Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson claimed four and three wickets respectively to exploit the Indian batters on short balls. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant set the platform for a big total with quick start in powerplay but they keep loosing wickets at regular intervals as England managed to restrict under 200.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India made four changes to their side to accommodate the returning senior stars. Virat Kohli came in place of Ishan Kishan as he will open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. While Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were preferred over Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Rohit Sharma and Co. completely outplayed the hosts in the series opener at Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance to pin England down, he scored a fifty with the ball and then followed it up with a four-fer.

However, India will make some changes in the XI to include senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the side. It will be interesting to see whether India continue with players like Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh who impressed many in the series opener.

England, who were blown away by the visitors at Southampton, will back themselves to make a strong comeback. They rely a lot on skipper Jos Buttler who will be keen to make amends after his first ball duck.

The power-packed batting including Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy failed in the first game but trust them to come good in a must-win game.

What date 2nd T20I match between England and India will be played?

The second T20I match between England and India will take place on July 9, Saturday.

Where will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match be played?

The match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match begin?

The second T20I match between England and India will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd T20I match?

England vs India second T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

England vs India second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.


England vs India Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja , Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here