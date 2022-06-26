IND vs IRE Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: Rain Delays Toss; Umran Malik to Make India Debut

IND vs IRE Live Score 1st T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Ireland 1st T20I match live score and updates from The Village, Dublin. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team for the first time as the reserve players are ready for the crucial audition ahead of the T20 World Cup. Read More
“Time to bud these youngsters, that’s the way I’m looking at it. In fact, I’m looking at the T20 side. They have Umran Malik, they have Arshdeep Singh; this is the time for the youngsters to play because you can afford to do that," Saba replied to a News18 Cricketnext query at a select media interaction. (Read Full Story)
India’s pace sensation Umran Malik and yorker-specialist Arshdeep Singh, who patiently warmed the bench against South Africa, could get their big break with the conditions expected to favour the fast bowlers.
The two teams have played three T20I matches against each other so far and India clinched three wins to outclass the Irish team.
Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Ireland 1st T20I match live score and updates from The Village, Dublin
“Time to bud these youngsters, that’s the way I’m looking at it. In fact, I’m looking at the T20 side. They have Umran Malik, they have Arshdeep Singh; this is the time for the youngsters to play because you can afford to do that," Saba replied to a News18 Cricketnext query at a select media interaction. (Read Full Story)
India’s pace sensation Umran Malik and yorker-specialist Arshdeep Singh, who patiently warmed the bench against South Africa, could get their big break with the conditions expected to favour the fast bowlers.
The two teams have played three T20I matches against each other so far and India clinched three wins to outclass the Irish team.
The Men in Blue might give debut caps to a couple of players for the opening T20I to test the bench strength. Meanwhile, players like Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda will look to make their case for the T20 World Cup by showing their talent in this series.
Returning from a wrist injury, Suryakumar Yadav will walk back into the playing eleven and he is likely to bat at number three or four.
Ishan Kishan made a strong case for the reserve opener’s slot with his consistent run against South Africa and he will be looking to build on that success.
What date first T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) will be played?
The first T20I match between Ireland and India will take place on June 26, Sunday.
Where will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) be played?
The match between Ireland and India will be played at The Village in Dublin.
What time will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) begin?
The first T20I match between Ireland and India will begin at 9:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?
Ireland vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?
Ireland vs India first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:
Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here