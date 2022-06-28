IND vs IRE Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Elects to Bat as India Make 3 Changes; Sanju Samson Comes in

Live Score IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match from The Village, Dublin. Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to seal the series against a spirited Ireland side who played quality cricket in the opening match. Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal were the stars for India in the rain-affected clash which was reduced to 12 overs a side.

Hooda scored 47*-run-knock off 29 balls as he grabbed the opportunity when was asked to open the innings in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad who sustained a niggle. While Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 1 wicket for 11 runs in his three overs.

The visitors might make a change in their XI as Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to miss out and Sanju Samson might get a place at the top. While all eyes will be on Umran Malik who had a disappointing debut as he leaked 18 runs in the only over he bowled.

What date second T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) will be played?

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will take place on June 28, Tuesday.

Where will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) be played?

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) begin?

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) match?

Ireland vs India Second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here