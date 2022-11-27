India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Persistent Rains Wash Out Hamilton ODI

The Indian cricket team had a poor bowling outing where three bowlers failed to claim any wicket as Tom Latham and Kane Williamson guided the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Latham remained unbeaten on a career-best score of 145 off 104 balls, laced with 19 fours and five sixes as he shared a 221-run* stand off 165 balls with skipper Kane Williamson, who was the perfect ally and was unconquered at 94 not out to chase the total with 17 balls remaining.

India are expected to make changes in the bowling attack as Deepak Chahar might get a chance in the XI. The visitors missed the trick of playing six bowlers which backfired badly on them at the short boundaries of Eden Park. While all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant in the batting line-up as he has been under the scanners for his recent performances in white-ball cricket.

What date second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Second ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will the second ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here