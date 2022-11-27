Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Persistent Rains Wash Out Hamilton ODI

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Persistent Rains Wash Out Hamilton ODI

Live Score IND vs NZ: Here you can follow the latest updates of India vs New Zealand second ODI match from Seddon Park, Hamilton

Live score India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match updates

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 13:47 IST

Hamilton

IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. look to bounce back after losing the opening match by 7 wickets after an underwhelming show with the ball. Read More

Nov 27, 2022 13:19 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Post Match Discussion.

Nov 27, 2022 12:44 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: See You Next Time!

Well, that was all we had in this coverage for you. Despite the rains, we saw some classy batting from Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav as India raced away to 89/1. Persistent rains made sure that the match was called off. This means our coverage ends, but we will return on Wednesday when India reaches Christchurch for third and final ODI. Till then, it’s good bye.

Nov 27, 2022 12:35 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Match Called Off.

The match has been called off. This was always on the cards right from ball one when the match got underway under overcast conditions.

Nov 27, 2022 12:15 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: T20?

Nov 27, 2022 12:13 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: More Rain Expected.

And now they are covering the outfield as well which means they are expecting more rain in the day. Hard to imagine that we had just 13 overs of play so far.

Nov 27, 2022 11:51 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain is Back!

And just when it looked like SKY is set for a special knock, the heavens have opened up and players rushing towards the pavilion. Covers are back. This is disappointing really. IND 89/1(12.5)

Nov 27, 2022 11:49 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Another Maximum!

SIX! SKY charges down the track and whacks Lockie for a maximum. A couple of sixes for him in a space of five balls. IND 85/1(12.3)

Nov 27, 2022 11:46 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score:

SIX! Wow, that was out of the world from SKY. Plays the reverse sweep against the off spin of Bracewell and still manages to clear the field. IND 77/1(11.5)

Nov 27, 2022 11:42 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: SKY Gets Going.

SIX-That one from SKY will clear the boundary and we have six more runs! It was in the slot from Santner and the batter wasted no time in whacking that one. IND 67/1(10.3)

Nov 27, 2022 11:39 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Top Shot.

FOUR-Another great shot from Gill. Reached out and extended his arm and then whack—Bracewell concedes his first boundary; Gil reaches 39. IND 59/1(9.5)

Nov 27, 2022 11:36 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: SKY Gets Going.

FOUR- And finally a boundary from SKY. Backs away, makes some room and then takes out the upper cut. IND 51/1(9)

Nov 27, 2022 11:30 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Gill On Fire.

SIX-Awesome, that’s awesome shot from Gill. Short ball from Henry and he pulls that one for a maximum. IND 41/1(7.3)

Nov 27, 2022 11:25 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Boundary

FOUR-That’s gone through. Four byes for India and fans rejoice. Short ball from Lockie Ferguson. IND 33/1(6.5)

Nov 27, 2022 11:18 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Wicket.

Dhawan gone! He was looking to up the ante, but holed out at mid on. Meanwhile first wicket for Matt Henry and Dhawan departs for 3. IND 23/1(5.1)

Nov 27, 2022 11:17 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Welcome Back.

Welcome back after that more than two hour long rain break as Dhawan charges down the track and gets a single. IND 23/0(5)

Nov 27, 2022 11:06 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Match to Resume

The covers are OFF & the play is set to resume at 06.40 PM (Local Time) - 11.10 AM IST.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
29 overs/side
10 mins break between innings
No drinks break

Nov 27, 2022 11:02 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Match to Resume.

Good news! Match will resume at 11.20 AM IST. 29 overs per side.

Nov 27, 2022 10:58 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Start Stop Start

The rain has yet again stopped and we will have an inspection at 11 AM IST.

Nov 27, 2022 10:22 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain is Back.

Nov 27, 2022 10:14 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain is Back.

Sorry folks, the rain has returned and so has the covers. There was an inspection scheduled, but that too has now been pushed back. Signs are ominous.

Nov 27, 2022 10:10 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Inspection at 10.15 am IST.

Nov 27, 2022 10:03 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Covers Are Off.

Yes, the cover are off and there will be an inspection at 5.45 Hamilton time.

Nov 27, 2022 09:58 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Has Stopped.

Nov 27, 2022 09:46 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Has Stopped.

Some good news. The heavy downpour has finally ended in Hamilton. We are assuming the covers will be off soon. Fingers crossed.

Nov 27, 2022 08:55 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: It's Pouring Down Heavily.

Nov 27, 2022 08:55 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: It's Pouring Down Heavily.

It’s pouring down heavily in Hamilton and surely now we have started to lose overs. Some of the spectator are also leaving. A resumption now looks distant more than ever.

Nov 27, 2022 08:16 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Players Waiting for the play to Resume.

Nov 27, 2022 08:12 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: This Doesn't Sound Good.

Nov 27, 2022 08:11 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: No Official Update.

Still no official update from Hamilton and we continue to wait about the fate of this game. Stay tuned and keep watching this space for more.

Nov 27, 2022 07:42 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Has Stopped.

As mentioned above, this was a passing shower so the rain has quickly vanished. The umbrellas are off. But the doom and gloom stays. So shall we expect a resumption?

Nov 27, 2022 07:34 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Theatens Wash Out?

Because it doesn't look good and so does the forecast this afternoon. It's dark and gloomy. The umbrellas are on. The big covers is firmly kept on the center pitch. Umpire are in the middle speaking to the ground staff, but this is not looking like an inspection.
Nov 27, 2022 07:25 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain Returns.

The umpires are calling back the covers and the players are rushing towards the pavillion. Nevertheless, Gill will be disappointed, because he looked set for a biggie. This is a light shower, so we can expect a resumption. IND 22/0(4.5)
Nov 27, 2022 07:21 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Another Boundary from Gill.

FOUR-Another top shot from Gill. Just leaning onto the drive. The fielder makes a desperate dive, but wouldn't be able to cut that off. IND 21/0(4.2)
Nov 27, 2022 07:19 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Good Running by Veteran Dhawan.

That was a top shot from Gill. Played that one off his legs and the ball just raced away. Three runs for India. Great running from youngster, but even better running by veteran Dhawan. IND 17/0(4)
Nov 27, 2022 07:14 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Superb!

FOUR-Short and wide from Southee and Gill punishes the bowler. Cut away with elegance. The ball will race away. IND 11/0(2.4)
Nov 27, 2022 07:08 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Great Shot.

FOUR-What a shot from Gill. Just a gentle push and the ball races away; the mid on wouldn't stop that one. IND 6/0(1.3)
Nov 27, 2022 07:06 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Silent Start.

First over gone and just two runs coming off it. Indian openers are slow and cautious. IND 2/0(1)
Nov 27, 2022 07:03 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Southee to Bowl the First Ball

First runs of the day for India, first runs for Dhawan as well who just played this one from Southee off his hips. IND 1/0(0.1)
Nov 27, 2022 06:52 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: The Playing Eleven.


India
(Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal


New Zealand
(Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Nov 27, 2022 06:48 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Update.

Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first. That was a no brainer looking at the conditions that are on offer. Shardul Thakur has been dropped and so is Sanju Samson.
Nov 27, 2022 06:34 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Good and bad news.

Nov 27, 2022 06:29 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: Will India Compensate for Sixth Bowling Option?

Sanju Samson was crucial in being the perfect support to Iyer, before Washington Sundar took on the New Zealand bowlers with a whirlwind 37 not out off 16 balls in the last five overs of the innings. With the ball, India sorely missed the services of a sixth bowling option, an aspect which is very vital in ODI cricket.
Nov 27, 2022 06:18 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score: News from the middle.

There is a high chance that Deepak Chahar might come in with Shardul Thakur sitting out. While the former is going though the pace, the latter hasn't wore his bowling boots.
Nov 27, 2022 06:13 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Latest Updates: The middle order looks iffy.

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed after stroking a wonderful cover drive on the very first ball while Rishabh Pant needs to shrug off his struggles and get the timing right as a number four batter. Shreyas Iyer, despite being troubled by short balls and having some luck on his side, continued to lead the charge for India crossing 300-mark with a fine 80.
Nov 27, 2022 06:09 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Slow Openers.

Dhawan and Gill had an opening stand of 124 in 23.1 overs, but their start was slow as New Zealand bowlers got some seam and swing from the pitch, resulting in only 40 runs coming in the power-play. Though the duo went on to notch up their respective half-centuries, they couldn’t convert their knocks into a big score.
Nov 27, 2022 06:06 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Warm Welcome from Hamilton.

Hello and a very warm welcome from a cold Seddon Park in Hamilton. There was some light rain, but the skies have cleared up and we are all set for the second ODI.
Nov 27, 2022 11:46 IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Score:

The Indian cricket team had a poor bowling outing where three bowlers failed to claim any wicket as Tom Latham and Kane Williamson guided the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Latham remained unbeaten on a career-best score of 145 off 104 balls, laced with 19 fours and five sixes as he shared a 221-run* stand off 165 balls with skipper Kane Williamson, who was the perfect ally and was unconquered at 94 not out to chase the total with 17 balls remaining.

India are expected to make changes in the bowling attack as Deepak Chahar might get a chance in the XI. The visitors missed the trick of playing six bowlers which backfired badly on them at the short boundaries of Eden Park. While all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant in the batting line-up as he has been under the scanners for his recent performances in white-ball cricket.

What date second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Second ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will the second ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

