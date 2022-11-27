India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Persistent Rains Wash Out Hamilton ODI

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh
Hamilton
IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. look to bounce back after losing the opening match by 7 wickets after an underwhelming show with the ball. Read More
Well, that was all we had in this coverage for you. Despite the rains, we saw some classy batting from Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav as India raced away to 89/1. Persistent rains made sure that the match was called off. This means our coverage ends, but we will return on Wednesday when India reaches Christchurch for third and final ODI. Till then, it’s good bye.
The match has been called off. This was always on the cards right from ball one when the match got underway under overcast conditions.
And now they are covering the outfield as well which means they are expecting more rain in the day. Hard to imagine that we had just 13 overs of play so far.
And just when it looked like SKY is set for a special knock, the heavens have opened up and players rushing towards the pavilion. Covers are back. This is disappointing really. IND 89/1(12.5)
SIX! SKY charges down the track and whacks Lockie for a maximum. A couple of sixes for him in a space of five balls. IND 85/1(12.3)
SIX! Wow, that was out of the world from SKY. Plays the reverse sweep against the off spin of Bracewell and still manages to clear the field. IND 77/1(11.5)
SIX-That one from SKY will clear the boundary and we have six more runs! It was in the slot from Santner and the batter wasted no time in whacking that one. IND 67/1(10.3)
FOUR-Another great shot from Gill. Reached out and extended his arm and then whack—Bracewell concedes his first boundary; Gil reaches 39. IND 59/1(9.5)
FOUR- And finally a boundary from SKY. Backs away, makes some room and then takes out the upper cut. IND 51/1(9)
SIX-Awesome, that’s awesome shot from Gill. Short ball from Henry and he pulls that one for a maximum. IND 41/1(7.3)
FOUR-That’s gone through. Four byes for India and fans rejoice. Short ball from Lockie Ferguson. IND 33/1(6.5)
Dhawan gone! He was looking to up the ante, but holed out at mid on. Meanwhile first wicket for Matt Henry and Dhawan departs for 3. IND 23/1(5.1)
Welcome back after that more than two hour long rain break as Dhawan charges down the track and gets a single. IND 23/0(5)
The covers are OFF & the play is set to resume at 06.40 PM (Local Time) - 11.10 AM IST.
𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
29 overs/side
10 mins break between innings
No drinks break
Good news! Match will resume at 11.20 AM IST. 29 overs per side.
The rain has yet again stopped and we will have an inspection at 11 AM IST.
Sorry folks, the rain has returned and so has the covers. There was an inspection scheduled, but that too has now been pushed back. Signs are ominous.
Yes, the cover are off and there will be an inspection at 5.45 Hamilton time.
Some good news. The heavy downpour has finally ended in Hamilton. We are assuming the covers will be off soon. Fingers crossed.
It’s pouring down heavily in Hamilton and surely now we have started to lose overs. Some of the spectator are also leaving. A resumption now looks distant more than ever.
Still no official update from Hamilton and we continue to wait about the fate of this game. Stay tuned and keep watching this space for more.
As mentioned above, this was a passing shower so the rain has quickly vanished. The umbrellas are off. But the doom and gloom stays. So shall we expect a resumption?
New Zealand
(Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Latham remained unbeaten on a career-best score of 145 off 104 balls, laced with 19 fours and five sixes as he shared a 221-run* stand off 165 balls with skipper Kane Williamson, who was the perfect ally and was unconquered at 94 not out to chase the total with 17 balls remaining.
India are expected to make changes in the bowling attack as Deepak Chahar might get a chance in the XI. The visitors missed the trick of playing six bowlers which backfired badly on them at the short boundaries of Eden Park. While all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant in the batting line-up as he has been under the scanners for his recent performances in white-ball cricket.
What date second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?
The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 27, Sunday.
Where will the Second ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?
The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
What time will the second ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?
The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand second ODI match?
India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand second ODI match?
India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.
India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
