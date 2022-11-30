Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs New Zealand Highlights: 3rd ODI Called Off Due to Persistent Rains

India vs New Zealand Highlights: 3rd ODI Called Off Due to Persistent Rains

Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Here you can follow the latest updates of India vs New Zealand third ODI match from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India take on New Zealand in the third ODI match in Christchurch.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 16:12 IST

Christchurch

Nov 30, 2022 15:11 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: See You In Next Match.

And that’s all we had for you on this tour. Do join us when India take on Bangladesh this Sunday as we will be back with our live coverage.

Nov 30, 2022 15:10 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, India were all out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) doing the bulk of the scoring.

In reply, New Zealand were comfortably placed at 104 for one in 18 overs when the heavens opened up.

With rain showing no signs of relenting, the umpires decided to call off the contest.

New Zealand had won the first ODI by in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second game was also washed out.

Nov 30, 2022 14:41 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Match Called Off.

The match has been called off due to persistent rains. This means New Zealand take 3-match series 1-0 after losing the T20I series.

Nov 30, 2022 13:54 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: We Have Started to Lose Overs.

It continues to pour down heavily here as the covers are placed firmly. New Zealand are 50 ahead on DLS Par score, but that will come into play only after 20 overs.

Nov 30, 2022 12:53 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Play Interrupted.

Play has been interrupted due to rain and the players are rushing back towards the dressing room. India needed the break especially as the bowling looked listless. Meanwhile, the rain is getting heavy here as covers are being rolled on. NZ 104/1(18)

Nov 30, 2022 12:42 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: WICKET.

Maiden wicket for India in this match so as for Umran Malik. Fill Allen departs for a well made 57 as he is caught by Suryakumar Yadav at mid on. NZ 97/1(16.3)

Nov 30, 2022 12:36 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: SIX

Magnificent shot from Allen as he reaches his FIFTY. Rocked back on to the back foot and then launched Sundar over mid off region. NZ 92/0(15.5)

Nov 30, 2022 12:29 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Devon Conway playing the waiting game. Three singles for New Zealand as they head into the middle overs. NZ 82/0(14)

Nov 30, 2022 12:26 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Nice comeback from Umran who pulled back his length. As a result, just four runs coming off this over. NZ 79/0(13)

Nov 30, 2022 12:17 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Finn On Fire.

Back-to-back boundaries, this time from Finn Allen. Umran Malik at the receiving end here. Suddenly, NZ have picked up the pace. NZ 70/0(10.5)

Nov 30, 2022 12:13 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Terrible Over.

Two more fours for Conway as he dispatches Chahar through the covers and that expression from Dhawan clearly tells the story. NZ 59/0(10)

Nov 30, 2022 12:10 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Back-to-Back Boundaries.

8 runs off 2 balls as Chahar gets hit for back-to-back FOURS. Typical Conway straight drives, the second one was even more finer. The fielder will not cut that off. NZ 51/0(9.3)

Nov 30, 2022 12:08 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Umran Into the Attack.

Dhawan has made the first change of the day. But New Zealand openers seem to have a set plan against his express pace. Just knocking the ball off for a couple of singles, before Allen launches him down the track. NZ 43/0(9)

Nov 30, 2022 12:00 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

In the air and dropped. Finn Allen survives again. Miscued that one from Arshdeep Singh and almost found the fielder where Washington Sundar failed to hold on. NZ 34/0(7.5)

Nov 30, 2022 11:56 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Huge Shout.

Is that a wicket? Huge shout from Chahar, but the replays show Allen didn’t. Interestingly, he edges the next ball, the ball passes between the two slip fielders for a BOUNDARY. NZ 28/0(7)

Nov 30, 2022 11:50 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: In the air and dropped.

That was an easy catch, but Arshdeep couldn’t reach there. Which means a golden chance of an easy caught and bowled goes missing. Meanwhile, Allen edges the next ball to the boundary. NZ 23/0(6)

Nov 30, 2022 11:48 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Another Boundary.

FOUR-Another boundary from Finn Allen as he glances this down off his legs. Arshdeep Singh had kept a tight line so far. Meanwhile Allen moves to 8 off 15 balls. NZ 19/0(5.3)

Nov 30, 2022 11:45 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: FOUR.

Little bit of width on offer from Chahar and Conway latches onto that one. The ball will race away for a boundary. Great shot. NZ 14/0(4.5)

Nov 30, 2022 11:40 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: FOUR.

That’s gone. That was a poor line from Arhsdeep and Allen just guiding it through his legs. NZ 9/0(3.4)

Nov 30, 2022 11:33 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Terrific Over.

What an over from Arshdeep Singh. Two away swingers to beat Conway on both occasions and then huge shout to rattle the batter. Was caught in his crease as Singh completes a maiden. NZ 2/0(2)

Nov 30, 2022 11:30 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: What a ball.

What a first ball from Arshdeep Singh. That was an away swinger and had Conway in sorts of trouble. NZ 2/0(1.2)

Nov 30, 2022 11:27 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: NZ Are Away.

Deepak Chahar keeps it quiet as New Zealand managed to score just two runs in the opening over. Slow and silent start for the Kiwis. NZ 2/0(1)

Nov 30, 2022 10:55 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: India All Out for 219.

WICKET-Washington Sundar is given out after that faint nick which means India are all out for 219. But he batted well to score 54 runs off 61 balls and made sure India reach a respectable total on board. New Zealand need 220 to win.

Nov 30, 2022 10:52 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Massive Six and Fifty.

SIX-That was whacked by Sundar which means he gets to his second fifty in this series. He has really grabbed his opportunity this series. IND 219/9

Nov 30, 2022 10:47 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: WICKET!

Daryl Mitchell with his third wicket here as he traps Arshdeep Singh plumb in front. That was plumb and the umpire wasted no time in giving him the marching orders. IND 213/9 (46.2)

Nov 30, 2022 10:44 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: SIX.

SIX…Wow, that was the maximum from Arshdeep Singh! Wild slog really as he dispatches Tim Southee over the leg side boundary. What a shot. Crucial runs. IND 212/8(46)

Nov 30, 2022 10:39 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: WICKET.

WICKET-That’s gone. Chahal miscued that one and gets caught. He has bided his time well, no doubt about that. He departs for 8 off 22 balls. IND 204/8(44.5)

Nov 30, 2022 10:37 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: 200 Up.

FOUR-That was deft from Washington Sundar as the ball races past the fielder at short fine leg. That would be four and India crosses 200 mark. IND 200/7

Nov 30, 2022 10:29 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Washington Sundar picking up singles as he moves to 35 off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Chahal holding his end of bargain playing dot balls at will is 4 off 16 balls. IND 189/7(43.1)

Nov 30, 2022 10:25 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Dot ball to finish the over as India continue to look for runs here. Onus is now on Sundar to up the ante as we are left with just eight overs here. IND 184/7(42)

Nov 30, 2022 10:15 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: FOUR.

Great shot from Sundar. Straight and full from Ferguson and he drives him straight down the ground. What a good looking shot that was. IND 180/7(39.5)
Nov 30, 2022 10:12 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Another tight over from Henry. Unfortunately, it was Chahal who was on strike and he displayed some Test match batting, accounting for four dot balls. Just a single off this over. IND 172/7(39.1)
Nov 30, 2022 10:01 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Chahar Departs

SIX-There's no stopping Chahar. Short ball from Mitchell and hammers him for a maximum. And then gets caught. Poor shot selection as the bowler comes back and wins the battle. IND 170/7(36.3)
Nov 30, 2022 09:57 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Back-to-Back Boundaries.

FOUR--Crucial runs here for India. Sundar plays that one through his hips and the ball races away for a boundary. Then he finds another one as he pulls Southee off his next ball. 8 runs off 2 balls. IND 164/6(35.3)
Nov 30, 2022 09:53 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Great Shot.

SIX-New man in is Deepak Hooda and he wastes no time in launching Mitchell over his head. That's gone for a maximum. India need some sort of counter-attack. IND 156/6(34.3)
Nov 30, 2022 09:48 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: WICKET!

WICKET-Well, well, well. Deepak Hooda has been given out for 12 after DRS appeal from Williamson. Every one had missed that faint nick even the umpires. He raises his finger which means Hooda will have to walk back. IND 149/6(33.4)
Nov 30, 2022 09:42 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Another Huge Shout.

Daryl Mitchell had Hooda in trouble. This is the second time the batter found himself in trouble with the seam movement in a very short span of time. Meanwhile, Mitchell bowls a bouncer next ball, Hooda was left taking some evasive action. IND 148/5(32.5)
Nov 30, 2022 09:38 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Top Stuff from Henry.

Huge shout! But the umpire wasn't interested. Meanwhile Henry continues to bowl effectively. Dot ball to end the over as he gives away just three runs. IND 145/5(32)
Nov 30, 2022 09:28 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Just a single coming off Henry. Tight bowling continues as Sundar shouldered his arms. India have already played more than 120 dot balls. IND 135/5(30)
Nov 30, 2022 09:24 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Milne is Done for the Day.

More than 20 overs left, but New Zealand has bowled out Milne who had figures of 3 for 55. Meanwhile Santner is yet to roll over his arm. IND 134/5(29)
Nov 30, 2022 09:18 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Wonderful.

FOUR-Great stroke from Sundar. Delighful! Full and straight from Ferguson as he the batted plays him through his legs. The ball will race away for a boundary. IND 131/5(27.3)
Nov 30, 2022 09:15 IST

ive Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: India Losing Wickets in a Heap.

And we still have more than 24 hours to go. Meanwhile Iyer departed for 49. He follows the likes of Pant and SKY to the dressing room. India are five down and the onus is on the likes of Hooda and Sundar to get them to a respectable total. IND 126/5(27)
Nov 30, 2022 09:09 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Iyer Gone for 49.

WICKET- That was a disappointing end to a great innings. Iyer had applied himself today, despite being attacked with short ball. Showed excellent timing and found the gaps. But he is caught expertly by Conway in the deep.
Nov 30, 2022 09:01 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: WICKET!

WICKET-Edge and taken. That's Suryakumar Yadav. That was fractionally short and the batter edged it straight to the first slip where Tim Southee completed a great catch. IND 110/4(24.1)
Nov 30, 2022 08:58 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: FOUR.

FOUR--Short and wide from Ferguson and Iyer cutting that away for a boundary. Dissected that gap quite beautifully as the off side was packed. Iyer moves to 42 off 50 balls. IND 108/3(23.4)
Nov 30, 2022 08:56 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Hundred Up.

And that would be HUNDRED for India in 24.3 overs. So, nice little recovery for Men in Blue as they look to post at least 300 on this pitch. IND 101/3
Nov 30, 2022 08:49 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Second Boundary.

FOUR-Another short ball, another pull from Iyer. This time the ball will race away through the leg side as Iyer moves to 36 off 43 balls. IND 97/3(21.3)
Nov 30, 2022 08:47 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Excellent Timing from Iyer.

FOUR-Short ball and cut away by Shreyas Iyer. He has countered the short ball pretty well and even hit them for maximums. Excellent timer of the ball. IND 92/3(21.1)
Nov 30, 2022 08:44 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: End of Pant.

WICKET-Short ball and Pant took out an iffy pull. And great catch in the deep by Glenn Phillips. Pant's poor form continues as he departs for 10 off 16 balls. He was promotes ahead of SKY. Well, that experiment has failed. IND 85/3(20.3)
Nov 30, 2022 08:40 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Pant Goes Big.

FOUR- Wow, what a shot from Pant. That was a short arm jab! Short from Milne and Pant just whiplashes that one through the leg side. IND 84/2(19.2)
Nov 30, 2022 08:37 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:

Change in bowling for New Zealand as Darryl Mitchell gets the ball. Starts off well with just a couple. Meanwhile, Iyer has moved to 26 off 38 balls, Pant is playing at 5 off 9 balls. IND 79/2(19.1)
Nov 30, 2022 08:26 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Iyer!

FOUR-Short ball from Milne and pulled away again by Iyer. This time the ball will beat the mid on fielder. IND 73/2(16.5)
Nov 30, 2022 08:25 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: What a Shot!

FOUR-Short and pulled away by Iyer off the first ball after DRINKS. Almost hit Pant, but he took evasive action. Meanwhile the ball races away for a boundary. IND 69/2(16.3)
Nov 30, 2022 08:21 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: DRINKS.

Slow batting continues as we head for the drinks break. Short stuff to Iyer, meanwhile Ferguson bowling short and wide to Pant. Keeping the duo silent. IND 65/2(16)
Nov 30, 2022 08:12 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: FOUR.

FOUR-Down the track and Pant finds the gap. The ball races away for a boundary. And then taps the next ball for a dot. He moves to 4 off 3 balls. IND 61/2(14)
Nov 30, 2022 08:07 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: WICKET!

Now, Dhawan departs. Was looking to advance, but the bowler bowled straight and full. Clean bowled. IND 55/2(13)
Nov 30, 2022 08:00 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: In the air and dropped.

Short ball from Henry and Iyer makes a mistake. Didn't time that one, but Milne at Third Man drops a sitter. IND 48/1(11.3)
Nov 30, 2022 07:53 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Maiden Over.

What a battle going on here between Dhawan and Henry. Holding the batter with a tight line here as he bowls a maiden over. IND 43/1(10)
Nov 30, 2022 07:49 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Superb Timing.

FOUR-Shreyas Iyer wastes no time. Hits the bowler for a boundary off his first ball. What an eventful over. Three boundaries, one wicket and just one dot ball. IND 43/1(9)
Nov 30, 2022 07:47 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Gill Gone.

WICKET-Soft dismissal as Gill gets caught. Change of pace working effectively for Milne. India are one down. IND 39/1
Nov 30, 2022 07:46 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Lovely.

FOUR-Great shot from Gill as he joins the act. That was a half volley from Milne and he just drives that one through the mid off. Then hits one through the leg side to get back-to-back boundaries. IND 39/0(8.3)
Nov 30, 2022 07:44 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Great Shot.

FOUR-This time Dhawan picks the covers. Bends down on his knees and dugs that one through the off side. Four more. IND 31/0(8)
Nov 30, 2022 07:42 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Dhawan Gets Another Four.

Dhawan gives himself some room and carves Henry through the off side. The ball will race away for a boundary. IND 25/0(7.4)
Nov 30, 2022 07:40 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Gill Opens Up His Shoulders.

A couple of aerial shots from Gill, but wouldn't get boundaries. He gets four runs and now looking to up the ante. IND 21/0(7)
Nov 30, 2022 07:35 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Gill Off the mark.

Gill is off the mark---finally, off his 12th delivery. Meanwhile, Henry continues to bowl his heart out. Another away swinger to Dhawan. IND 17/0(5.5)
Nov 30, 2022 07:28 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Gill Struggling.

Shubman Gill, who had batted so well in last two games, is constantly getting beaten by the seam and swing on offer. First it was Southee and now it is Matt Henry who is putting him in a spot. He is yet to get off the mark! IND 16/0(4)
Nov 30, 2022 07:22 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Magnificent.

SIX-Wow, Dhawan steps down the track and hits Southee over mid on. The ball has sailed over the fence. That's gone! IND 14/0(2.5)
Nov 30, 2022 07:18 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Awesome Shot.

FOUR--Dhawan steps down the track and carves Matt Henry through the off side. Nice intent here by Dhawan. IND 5/0(1.2)
Nov 30, 2022 07:16 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Gill Beaten by Southee.

Not the start we were expecting. Gill beaten thrice by Southee who drew the batter forward and then beat him in the swing. End of the first over. IND 1/0(1)
Nov 30, 2022 07:13 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: First Runs.

First runs of the day, coming off Dhawan's bat. He takes a single and Gill is on strike. IND 1/0(0.2)
Nov 30, 2022 07:01 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: First Ball at 7.10 am.

Earlier there was a light shower which ensured a delayed toss. This meant there was a slight change in the playing conditions--first ball at 7.10 am instead of 7.00 am IST.
Nov 30, 2022 06:58 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates:


Shikhar Dhawan
: You always go with the mindset of winning. We are relaxed in the dressing room and are switching on whenever needed. We're just sticking to the processes. More grass on this surface, would have liked to bowl as well but we need to bat well. Last game I thought it would seam a lot, but it played well. Shubman has batted well, even Surya. It's about being positive and creating momentum.
Same team
.

 
Kane Williamson:
We're gonna have a bowl first. Obviously the overhead conditions and green tinge, so. All our grounds are a bit different. It was a good team performance (in the first ODI), put under pressure and we responded well. The surface here generally has a lot of bounce. One change -
Milne comes in for Bracewell.
Nov 30, 2022 06:54 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: No Samson, No Kuldeep.

With series on the line, Dhawan and co didn't have the chance to play the likes of Kuldeep and Sanju Samson. No Shardul Thakur either. Same team for India. Kuldeep missed out on the entire tour. Is he picked for Bangladesh?
Nov 30, 2022 06:49 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Playing Eleven.


India
(Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal


New Zealand
(Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Nov 30, 2022 06:45 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Toss Update.

New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl in Christchurch.
Nov 30, 2022 06:31 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Toss Has Been Delayed.

Although, the rain has stopped, but the covers are still on. The Indian players are making their way into the middle for some warm up and stretch. The toss has been delayed.
Nov 30, 2022 06:28 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Dhawan Needs to Change.

The Indian batting in first Powerplay (first 10 overs) has been much talked about and even though skipper Dhawan has been a prolific ODI opener over the years, even he understands that to secure his place for the next World Cup, his approach needs a sea change.
Nov 30, 2022 06:25 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Rain Rain go away.

Out of five white-ball games that also includes three-match T20I series, two matches (one T20I and one ODI) didn’t yield any result and one game (T20I) was curtailed significantly and ended in a tie due to Duckworth-Lewis method.
Nov 30, 2022 06:19 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: The Surya Factor

Well, folks, it has been raining here, but that has stopped. Nevertheless, the toss is expected to be delayed. So stay tuned.
Nov 30, 2022 06:11 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Hello and Welcome.

A very warm welcome from the lovely Christchurch. Now, this is the third and final ODI match between India and New Zealand; Dhawan and his side are trailing and need to win this one to avert another series defeat in NZ.

Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand’s third ODI match from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to draw the three-match series on Wednesday after the second match was abandoned due to rain. India had a disappointing start to the series where they failed to contain the New Zealand batters after posting 306/7 on the scoreboard.

The Indian team clinched the T20I series 1-0 but it would be great for their confidence if they also managed to draw the ODI series against a quality side. India are expected to stick with their playing XI from the second ODI where only 12.5 overs of the match was played. Shubman Gill looked in decent touch in both matches and he will look to make it big in the final match, while it will be crucial for Shikhar Dhawan to hit a triple-digit score to make a case for himself in the coming series.

While all eyes will be on Jammu And Kashmir pacer Umran Malik who displayed raw pace on his debut in first ODI. He has the pace to exploit the New Zealand conditions.

What date third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

