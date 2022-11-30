Edited By: Saikat Ghosh
Christchurch
India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.
Sent in to bat, India were all out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) doing the bulk of the scoring.
In reply, New Zealand were comfortably placed at 104 for one in 18 overs when the heavens opened up.
With rain showing no signs of relenting, the umpires decided to call off the contest.
New Zealand had won the first ODI by in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second game was also washed out.
The match has been called off due to persistent rains. This means New Zealand take 3-match series 1-0 after losing the T20I series.
It continues to pour down heavily here as the covers are placed firmly. New Zealand are 50 ahead on DLS Par score, but that will come into play only after 20 overs.
Play has been interrupted due to rain and the players are rushing back towards the dressing room. India needed the break especially as the bowling looked listless. Meanwhile, the rain is getting heavy here as covers are being rolled on. NZ 104/1(18)
Maiden wicket for India in this match so as for Umran Malik. Fill Allen departs for a well made 57 as he is caught by Suryakumar Yadav at mid on. NZ 97/1(16.3)
Magnificent shot from Allen as he reaches his FIFTY. Rocked back on to the back foot and then launched Sundar over mid off region. NZ 92/0(15.5)
Devon Conway playing the waiting game. Three singles for New Zealand as they head into the middle overs. NZ 82/0(14)
Nice comeback from Umran who pulled back his length. As a result, just four runs coming off this over. NZ 79/0(13)
Back-to-back boundaries, this time from Finn Allen. Umran Malik at the receiving end here. Suddenly, NZ have picked up the pace. NZ 70/0(10.5)
Two more fours for Conway as he dispatches Chahar through the covers and that expression from Dhawan clearly tells the story. NZ 59/0(10)
8 runs off 2 balls as Chahar gets hit for back-to-back FOURS. Typical Conway straight drives, the second one was even more finer. The fielder will not cut that off. NZ 51/0(9.3)
Dhawan has made the first change of the day. But New Zealand openers seem to have a set plan against his express pace. Just knocking the ball off for a couple of singles, before Allen launches him down the track. NZ 43/0(9)
In the air and dropped. Finn Allen survives again. Miscued that one from Arshdeep Singh and almost found the fielder where Washington Sundar failed to hold on. NZ 34/0(7.5)
Is that a wicket? Huge shout from Chahar, but the replays show Allen didn’t. Interestingly, he edges the next ball, the ball passes between the two slip fielders for a BOUNDARY. NZ 28/0(7)
That was an easy catch, but Arshdeep couldn’t reach there. Which means a golden chance of an easy caught and bowled goes missing. Meanwhile, Allen edges the next ball to the boundary. NZ 23/0(6)
FOUR-Another boundary from Finn Allen as he glances this down off his legs. Arshdeep Singh had kept a tight line so far. Meanwhile Allen moves to 8 off 15 balls. NZ 19/0(5.3)
Little bit of width on offer from Chahar and Conway latches onto that one. The ball will race away for a boundary. Great shot. NZ 14/0(4.5)
That’s gone. That was a poor line from Arhsdeep and Allen just guiding it through his legs. NZ 9/0(3.4)
What an over from Arshdeep Singh. Two away swingers to beat Conway on both occasions and then huge shout to rattle the batter. Was caught in his crease as Singh completes a maiden. NZ 2/0(2)
What a first ball from Arshdeep Singh. That was an away swinger and had Conway in sorts of trouble. NZ 2/0(1.2)
Deepak Chahar keeps it quiet as New Zealand managed to score just two runs in the opening over. Slow and silent start for the Kiwis. NZ 2/0(1)
WICKET-Washington Sundar is given out after that faint nick which means India are all out for 219. But he batted well to score 54 runs off 61 balls and made sure India reach a respectable total on board. New Zealand need 220 to win.
SIX-That was whacked by Sundar which means he gets to his second fifty in this series. He has really grabbed his opportunity this series. IND 219/9
Daryl Mitchell with his third wicket here as he traps Arshdeep Singh plumb in front. That was plumb and the umpire wasted no time in giving him the marching orders. IND 213/9 (46.2)
SIX…Wow, that was the maximum from Arshdeep Singh! Wild slog really as he dispatches Tim Southee over the leg side boundary. What a shot. Crucial runs. IND 212/8(46)
WICKET-That’s gone. Chahal miscued that one and gets caught. He has bided his time well, no doubt about that. He departs for 8 off 22 balls. IND 204/8(44.5)
FOUR-That was deft from Washington Sundar as the ball races past the fielder at short fine leg. That would be four and India crosses 200 mark. IND 200/7
Washington Sundar picking up singles as he moves to 35 off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Chahal holding his end of bargain playing dot balls at will is 4 off 16 balls. IND 189/7(43.1)
Dot ball to finish the over as India continue to look for runs here. Onus is now on Sundar to up the ante as we are left with just eight overs here. IND 184/7(42)
Shikhar Dhawan
: You always go with the mindset of winning. We are relaxed in the dressing room and are switching on whenever needed. We're just sticking to the processes. More grass on this surface, would have liked to bowl as well but we need to bat well. Last game I thought it would seam a lot, but it played well. Shubman has batted well, even Surya. It's about being positive and creating momentum.
Same team
.
India
(Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand’s third ODI match from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to draw the three-match series on Wednesday after the second match was abandoned due to rain. India had a disappointing start to the series where they failed to contain the New Zealand batters after posting 306/7 on the scoreboard.
The Indian team clinched the T20I series 1-0 but it would be great for their confidence if they also managed to draw the ODI series against a quality side. India are expected to stick with their playing XI from the second ODI where only 12.5 overs of the match was played. Shubman Gill looked in decent touch in both matches and he will look to make it big in the final match, while it will be crucial for Shikhar Dhawan to hit a triple-digit score to make a case for himself in the coming series.
While all eyes will be on Jammu And Kashmir pacer Umran Malik who displayed raw pace on his debut in first ODI. He has the pace to exploit the New Zealand conditions.
What date third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?
The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 30, Wednesday.
Where will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?
The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
What time will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?
The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third ODI match?
India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third ODI match?
India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.
India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
