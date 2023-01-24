India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI Latest Updates: India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand

Opener Shubman Gill has been in excellent form, having scored a sensational double hundred in the opener, followed by a 40-run knock in the low-scoring second ODI. Skipper Rohit Sharma, too, is having a good run.

However, the home team is aware that despite enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Shubman and Rohit have been the only two batters among runs for the hosts.

At the same time, it is also a fact that the others haven’t been tested and the dead rubber will be the perfect opportunity for the likes Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to get some batting practice in match situations.

Kohli’s problem against left-arm spin has come to the fore once again as the talismanic batter has repeatedly gotten dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

After notching three hundreds in four innings, the former skipper was dismissed cheaply in both the ODIs as New Zealand’s star left-arm spinner exposed the chinks in Kohli’s armour. With the World Cup just months away, Kohli would be keen for some much-needed course correction.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar was expected to provide some firepower at the back end.

However, the premier T20 batter failed to do that in the series-opener.

Hardik, too, has been underwhelming with the bat of late. He has had a mediocre series against Sri Lanka and hasn’t impressed against New Zealand yet.



With the T20 fixtures scheduled later this week and the all-important Australia series due to begin next month, the team management may also be tempted to rest players and hand Rajat Patidar, who was added to the squad as a replacement for the injured Iyer, a debut.

Patidar has impressed in the domestic circuit as well as in the IPL.



In Rohit’s absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Not that I am aware of (India adopting split captaincy). That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so,” Dravid said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Dravid himself had called for patience as the Indian T20 team goes through a rebuilding phase hinting that it could be the end of the road for the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul.

However, Rohit maintains that he hasn’t taken a call on his T20 future.

“We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit had said earlier this month.

