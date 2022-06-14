IND vs SA, Live Score, 3rd T20I From Vizag: Series On Line for Rishabh Pant-Led India

IND vs SA Live Score And Updates 3rd T20I: Under-performing spinners, an out-of-form opener and his own poor show — skipper Rishabh Pant will have a lot on his mind when India take on a buoyant South Africa in the third T20 on Tuesday in their bid to keep the five-match series alive. Read More
Shoehorned into captaincy, Pant (29, 5) has not fired himself so far. He has only three fifties in 45 T20Is with an average of 23.9 and strike-rate of 126.6.
As someone, who is touted as a future leader, Pant has not inspired enough confidence with his leadership abilities.
His decision to promote Axar Patel over designated finisher and the experienced Dinesh Karthik in the second game was baffling, to say the least.
While Ishan Kishan has done well so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad (23, 1) has pulled the team down with questions being raised over his technique against quality pacers and his ability to force the pace early on.
The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories. Pant’s side is now struggling on multiple fronts and it would take a herculean effort to plug all the holes with just one day between the second and third game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I match from Vizag where the series is on the line for India who are 0-2 down. A loss here will mean game over and they will soon have to play for pride in the next two matches. Hope that doesn’t happen.
If bowling let India down in the first game, a poor batting show cost them the second match and now they have their backs to the wall.
Shreyas Iyer too has looked vulnerable against the fast bowlers and even though he has got starts, he hasn’t been able to capitalise or push the run-rate, putting pressure on the next line of batters in the middle-order.
India vs South Africa Head-to-Head
The two teams have come face to face in 17 matches. Off these, nine matches have gone in favour of India whereas the South African team has emerged victorious on eight occasions.
India vs South Africa Last Match
In their last encounter, South Africa defeated India by four wickets.
Last five results
South African Won by four wickets
South Africa won by seven wickets.
India won by six wickets.
India won by seven wickets.
India won by 62 runs.
