IND vs SA, Live Score, 3rd T20I From Vizag: Series On Line for Rishabh Pant-Led India

Shoehorned into captaincy, Pant (29, 5) has not fired himself so far. He has only three fifties in 45 T20Is with an average of 23.9 and strike-rate of 126.6.

As someone, who is touted as a future leader, Pant has not inspired enough confidence with his leadership abilities.

His decision to promote Axar Patel over designated finisher and the experienced Dinesh Karthik in the second game was baffling, to say the least.