Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Updates: Lungi Ngidi Removes Ruturaj Gaikwad Early

Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 4th T20I: Here you can find all the live score and updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I match coverage from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Live Score India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates
Live Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India at Rajkot. The hosts decided to go unchanged for the crucial clash as they will look to level the series. While the Proteas made three changes as Quinton de Kock returns in place of Reeza Hendricks. Read More

Jun 17, 2022 19:11 IST

Live Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad Departs Early!

OUT! Lungi Ngidi stepped up on the occasion and provided an early breakthrough for South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to live up to the expectations in the Indian jersey. He scored just 5 here and edged the ball to the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock behind stumps. IND 13/1 in 2 overs

Jun 17, 2022 19:06 IST

Live Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Updates

A good start for India here as 8 runs came off the first over as opener Ishan Kishan also looked in decent touch with a glorious boundary on mid-wicket. While Marco Jansen bounced back on the last ball to cause trouble for Kishan. There was a sound but the Proteas players didn’t appeal for that and the replay showed there was nothing from the bat. IND 8/0 in 1 over

Jun 17, 2022 18:59 IST

Live Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Toss Updates

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in the middle to open the innings for India. Marco Jansen to start the proceedings with the new ball.

Jun 17, 2022 18:46 IST

IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Toss Updates: Rishabh Pant Addresses Middle-order Issues

We were looking to bowl first. The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game. We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that’s what we are trying to achieve as a team. We are playing with the same team.

Jun 17, 2022 18:42 IST

IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Toss Updates: Temba Bavuma Wins The Toss Again!

We are going to have a bowl. To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength. We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games. Par score is about 180 and we are hoping the wicket gets better. We have couple of forced changes; Rabada and Parnell miss out due to injuries, Reeza Hendricks also misses out, Quinton de Kock has recovered and is back, Marco Jansen and Ngidi coming in. Hopefully we have lot more (runs) coming from the top and the guys keep going in the middle.

Jun 17, 2022 18:38 IST

IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Toss Updates: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Jun 17, 2022 18:38 IST

IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Toss Updates: South Africa Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Jun 17, 2022 18:31 IST

IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Toss Updates: South Africa Elect to Bowl!

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss and elects to bowl against Rishabh Pant’s Team India in Rajkot.

Jun 17, 2022 18:26 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

According to Deep Dasgupta, there is some grass on the pitch which might assist the pacers to get some bounce. However, his pitch report suggests that it is going to be a high-scoring match and the team winning the toss will elect to bowl first.

Jun 17, 2022 18:22 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

We are just a few minutes away from the toss but India didn’t have the luck on their side in the last three contests where Temba Bavuma guessed the flick of the coin right. It will be interesting to see whether India will finally make any change to their XI to make way for Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh. While Quinton de Kock is expected to return for South Africa after missing the last two matches.

Jun 17, 2022 18:15 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates: DK on His Comeback!

“I think, I’ve been dropped so many times and I always wanted to make a comeback into the Indian team. I think that has been my biggest drive, whenever, whether I’ve played domestic, whether I’ve played IPL. The urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here, wear the national colours and represent the India team is something that I dream of everyday, and that is what has kept me going consistently in the last decade or so," Karthik said in a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter.

Jun 17, 2022 18:09 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

The Indian middle-order has been a huge concern for them, especially the number 4 spot where stand-in captain Rishabh Pant hasn’t been able to stamp his authority on the bowlers. While Shreyas Iyer has also failed to score quick runs against the pacers which put pressure on Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to hit big shots straightaway.

Jun 17, 2022 18:03 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates: Weather Forecast

Rajkot weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa fourth T20I game as there are two per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 62 per cent.

Jun 17, 2022 17:58 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

Jun 17, 2022 17:52 IST

Last five results India vs South Africa T20Is

  • India won by 48 runs. (2022)
  • South Africa won by 4 wickets. (2022)
  • South Africa won by 7 wickets. (2022)
  • South Africa won by 9 wickets. (2019)
  • India won by 7 wickets. (2019)
Jun 17, 2022 17:46 IST

Live Score India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates: Head to Head

India has faced South Africa 18 times in the T20I format where India has won 10 matches while South Africa has won 8.

Jun 17, 2022 17:29 IST

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

India Predicted XI: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted XI: Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Jun 17, 2022 17:14 IST

Live Score India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs South Africa 4th T20I match from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Jun 17, 2022 17:14 IST

Live Score India vs South Africa 4th T20I Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs South Africa 4th T20I match from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell were ruled out due to injury as they made places for Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

Rishabh Pant and Co. have a tough task ahead of them to level the series against the in-form Proteas side. After winning the third T20I, India regained some confidence and now they have to keep up the momentum in Rajkot. For India, opener Ishan Kishan has been in tremendous form with two fifties in three matches, while Ruturaj Gaikwad also found his groove back with a half-century in the last match.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s form in the third T20I was a big positive for India going forward in the fourth match, however, skipper Rishabh Pant himself hasn’t been able to contribute much for the team with the ball.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News Photos

On the other side, Quinton de Kock is expected to return to the South African XI after recovering from the injury. He might replace Reeza Hendricks at the top who have not scored big in the two chances he got.

What date IND VS SA T20I match 4 between India and South Africa will be played?

The T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 17, Friday.

Where will the T20I match 4 between India and South Africa be played?

The match between India and South Africa will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the IND VS SA T20I match 4 match between India and South Africa begin?

The match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The match between India and South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

