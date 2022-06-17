Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Latest Updates: Lungi Ngidi Removes Ruturaj Gaikwad Early

Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell were ruled out due to injury as they made places for Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

Rishabh Pant and Co. have a tough task ahead of them to level the series against the in-form Proteas side. After winning the third T20I, India regained some confidence and now they have to keep up the momentum in Rajkot. For India, opener Ishan Kishan has been in tremendous form with two fifties in three matches, while Ruturaj Gaikwad also found his groove back with a half-century in the last match.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s form in the third T20I was a big positive for India going forward in the fourth match, however, skipper Rishabh Pant himself hasn’t been able to contribute much for the team with the ball.

On the other side, Quinton de Kock is expected to return to the South African XI after recovering from the injury. He might replace Reeza Hendricks at the top who have not scored big in the two chances he got.

What date IND VS SA T20I match 4 between India and South Africa will be played?

The T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 17, Friday.

Where will the T20I match 4 between India and South Africa be played?

The match between India and South Africa will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the IND VS SA T20I match 4 match between India and South Africa begin?

The match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The match between India and South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Dwaine Pretorius, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

