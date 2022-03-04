Home / News / Cricketnext /  India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Hanuma Vihari Hits Fifty, Virat Kohli Reaches 8,000 Test Runs
Live now

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Hanuma Vihari Hits Fifty, Virat Kohli Reaches 8,000 Test Runs

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Get all the latest live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka 2022 action from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Live cricket scores and updates IND vs SL Test series Live Score Live Cricket Match Today at news18.com.

Live: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 Latest Cricket Score Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL Live Score, IND vs SL Live Cricket Score,
Advertisement

Live Score IND vs SL Updates 1st Test Day 1: Team India is just ahead at the Lunch as it scored a healthy rate to put 109/2 at the scoreboard. Virat Kohli (15*) and Hanuma Vihari (30*) are in the middle and looking well settled. Meanwhile, openers Rohit Sharma (29) and Mayank Agarwal (33) failed to convert good starts into big scores. Read More

Mar 04, 2022 13:17 IST

King Kohli

Mar 04, 2022 13:13 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Drinks Break

So India have added 53 runs in this session so far. Hanuma Vihari has completed a fine half-century while Virat Kohli is nearing his own with 10 runs separating him from the milestone. India 162/2 in 41 overs. The partnership is now 82 off 139 for the third wicket. Steady and strong.

Advertisement
Mar 04, 2022 13:09 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: More No Balls

‘Absolutely ridiculous’ - says Sunil Gavskar on-air as the no-ball siren goes off in Mohali with spinner Lasith Embulddeniya overstepping for the third time today. Overall, Sri Lanka have bowled six no balls already in 40 overs.

Mar 04, 2022 13:04 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Kohli Peels Off Another Milestone

Virat Kohli has become the sixth India batter to reach 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Took 169 innings to reach there. Sachin Tendulkar is the quickest Indian to reach the landmark, taking just 154 innings followed by Rahul Dravid (157), Virender Sehwag (160), Kohli and VVS Laxman (201)

Mar 04, 2022 13:01 IST

Tributes Keep Pouring In

Mar 04, 2022 12:56 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: 150 up for India

With a single, Virat Kohli brings up India’s 150 in 37th over. He moves to 31 off 54 with the help of three fours. Batting alongside him is Hanuma Vihari on 52. The current partnership is now worth 70. India in a solid position in Mohali after opting to bat first. Sri Lanka need a couple of quick strikes here.

Advertisement
Mar 04, 2022 12:52 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: FIFTY for Hanuma Vihari

Half-century for Hanuma Vihari - his fifth in Test cricket and first on Indian soil. A calm and composed innings from the batter. Took him 93 deliveries and five fours to get their. A solid start to his career at No.3 in Test cricket for India.

Mar 04, 2022 12:48 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: A Solid Partnership

The current partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli for the third wicket has zoomed to 63 off 103 now. India wobbled a bit after the quick departures of their openers but have since recovered and reached 143/2 in 35 overs.

Mar 04, 2022 12:45 IST

Just Old Friends Catching up

Mar 04, 2022 12:42 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: Vihari Nearing Fifty

So plenty of no balls from Sri Lankan bowlers. They will have to work on that. So far, it hasn’t caused them any heartburn. India meanwhile continue to make a steady progress with a well-set Hanuma Vihari reaching 45 off 82 with five fours so far to his name. Virat Kohli has also settled in nicely with three fours in his 28 not out. India 139/2 in 33 overs.

Mar 04, 2022 12:20 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: A Boundary Each to Vihari And Kohli

So a good start to the session. Hanuma Vihari was gifted a low full toss by Lasith Embuldeniya first up and the new India no. 3 drove it away for the boundary. Suranga Lakmal from the other end bowled one on the legs which Virat Kohli flicked away for his second boundary. India 117/2 in 28 overs.

Mar 04, 2022 12:10 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Back For 2nd Session

So we return for the second session. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli will be looking to build on the solid start in the opening session. Vihari on strike. Lasith Embuldeniya to resume the proceedings. India 109/2

Mar 04, 2022 11:33 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: LUNCH!

A mixed session for India as they managed to get 100 plus runs in first session but their openers are back in the hut. Both Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were looking in decent touch but failed to convert starts into big scores. While Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari are currently batting in the middle. The duo looked well settled against the spin. IND 109/2 in 26 overs

Mar 04, 2022 11:31 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Spin from both ends as Sri Lanka are looking to get another here before the lunch break. Embuldeniya has been sensational so far as he hitting the ball at the right area to ask batters some tough questions. Meanwhile, Kohli is looking for runs but he is not in any hurry to get them through the boundary. IND 105/2 in 26 overs

Mar 04, 2022 11:26 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: Dhananjaya de Silva Comes Into Attack

A tidy first over from Dhananjaya! The two batters in the middle are not looking to take any risk here as the Indian dug out is all calm and composed at the moment. 100 up for India! IND 102/2 in 24 overs

Mar 04, 2022 11:18 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Vintage Virat Kohli! Vishwa Fernando pitches it up and Kohli elegantly drives it straight for a boundary. The shot will surely boost his confidence. All eyes are on him today and everybody (excluding Sri Lanka players and fans) wants him to end his century drought today. IND 99/2 in 22 overs

Mar 04, 2022 11:15 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Lasith Embuldeniya is testing the Indian batters with his tight line. The left-arm spinner has been impressive so far. Only one run from the last over. Virat Kohli needs to play him a bit cautiously. IND 92/1 in 21 overs

Mar 04, 2022 11:12 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score

Vishwa Fernando returns to the attack and he almost got Hanuma Vihari out but the ball didn’t carry to the slip. A big over for India after quite a few time as nine runs came off it. IND 91/2 in 20 overs

Mar 04, 2022 11:04 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Virat Kohli has arrived in the middle!

Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Drinks Break

So India have added 53 runs in this session so far. Hanuma Vihari has completed a fine half-century while Virat Kohli is nearing his own with 10 runs separating him from the milestone. India 162/2 in 41 overs. The partnership is now 82 off 139 for the third wicket. Steady and strong.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: More No Balls

'Absolutely ridiculous' - says Sunil Gavskar on-air as the no-ball siren goes off in Mohali with spinner Lasith Embulddeniya overstepping for the third time today. Overall, Sri Lanka have bowled six no balls already in 40 overs.
Advertisement
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Kohli Peels Off Another Milestone

Virat Kohli has become the sixth India batter to reach 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Took 169 innings to reach there. Sachin Tendulkar is the quickest Indian to reach the landmark, taking just 154 innings followed by Rahul Dravid (157), Virender Sehwag (160), Kohli and VVS Laxman (201)
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Tributes Keep Pouring In

Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: 150 up for India

With a single, Virat Kohli brings up India's 150 in 37th over. He moves to 31 off 54 with the help of three fours. Batting alongside him is Hanuma Vihari on 52. The current partnership is now worth 70. India in a solid position in Mohali after opting to bat first. Sri Lanka need a couple of quick strikes here.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: FIFTY for Hanuma Vihari

Half-century for Hanuma Vihari - his fifth in Test cricket and first on Indian soil. A calm and composed innings from the batter. Took him 93 deliveries and five fours to get their. A solid start to his career at No.3 in Test cricket for India.
Advertisement
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: A Solid Partnership

The current partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli for the third wicket has zoomed to 63 off 103 now. India wobbled a bit after the quick departures of their openers but have since recovered and reached 143/2 in 35 overs.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Just Old Friends Catching up

Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: Vihari Nearing Fifty

So plenty of no balls from Sri Lankan bowlers. They will have to work on that. So far, it hasn't caused them any heartburn. India meanwhile continue to make a steady progress with a well-set Hanuma Vihari reaching 45 off 82 with five fours so far to his name. Virat Kohli has also settled in nicely with three fours in his 28 not out. India 139/2 in 33 overs.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: A Boundary Each to Vihari And Kohli

So a good start to the session. Hanuma Vihari was gifted a low full toss by Lasith Embuldeniya first up and the new India no. 3 drove it away for the boundary. Suranga Lakmal from the other end bowled one on the legs which Virat Kohli flicked away for his second boundary. India 117/2 in 28 overs.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Back For 2nd Session

So we return for the second session. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli will be looking to build on the solid start in the opening session. Vihari on strike. Lasith Embuldeniya to resume the proceedings. India 109/2
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: LUNCH!

A mixed session for India as they managed to get 100 plus runs in first session but their openers are back in the hut. Both Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were looking in decent touch but failed to convert starts into big scores. While Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari are currently batting in the middle. The duo looked well settled against the spin. IND 109/2 in 26 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Spin from both ends as Sri Lanka are looking to get another here before the lunch break. Embuldeniya has been sensational so far as he hitting the ball at the right area to ask batters some tough questions. Meanwhile, Kohli is looking for runs but he is not in any hurry to get them through the boundary. IND 105/2 in 26 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: Dhananjaya de Silva Comes Into Attack

A tidy first over from Dhananjaya! The two batters in the middle are not looking to take any risk here as the Indian dug out is all calm and composed at the moment. 100 up for India! IND 102/2 in 24 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Vintage Virat Kohli! Vishwa Fernando pitches it up and Kohli elegantly drives it straight for a boundary. The shot will surely boost his confidence. All eyes are on him today and everybody (excluding Sri Lanka players and fans) wants him to end his century drought today. IND 99/2 in 22 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score

Lasith Embuldeniya is testing the Indian batters with his tight line. The left-arm spinner has been impressive so far. Only one run from the last over. Virat Kohli needs to play him a bit cautiously. IND 92/1 in 21 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score

Vishwa Fernando returns to the attack and he almost got Hanuma Vihari out but the ball didn't carry to the slip. A big over for India after quite a few time as nine runs came off it. IND 91/2 in 20 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Virat Kohli has arrived in the middle!
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Lasith Embuldeniya Traps Mayank Agarwal!

OUT! Embuldeniya gets the wicket which he was searching for a long time. Massive wicket as Mayank Agarwal who was looking in good touch departs for 33. Arm ball from the left-arm spinner as Mayank stretches forward to defend but missed it completely. Absolutely plumbed in front of the wicket. IND 80/2 in 18.3 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Virat Kohli is looking completely ready to bat as he is sitting in the dugout with his gear on. The maestro is having a chat with the head coach and batting coach. While the two batters in the middle are looking well settled and we might have to wait longer to see Kohli bat and India won't mind that at all. IND 80/1 in 17 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Lahiru Kumara is offering the pace that the Indian batters like and as a result, they are scoring easy runs against him. Rohit Sharma will not be happy with his dismissal as he could have controlled that pull shot. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal is looking good once again in home conditions. IND 72/1 in 14 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Spin Comes into Attack!

Good first over from Lasith Embuldeniya! Five runs came from it but he asked some tough questions to the batters. Spin is going to play a crucial role on this track and Sri Lanka have missed a trick of playing with three spinners. IND 67/1 in 13 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Hanuma Vihari is looking in good touch as he has collected a couple of boundaries so far. He has played a lot of cricket on the domestic circuit batting at number 3, so it's not an unknown territory for him. A very good chance for the talented batter to display his skills. While Sri Lanka will look to get one more wicket in this session to put pressure on hosts. IND 62/1 in 12 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Rohit Sharma Departs!

OUT! And short ball does the trick as Rohit Sharma fails to check his pull shot and gets caught at fine-leg. After getting hit for a couple of boundaries, Kumara finally gets the big wicket and it's the big fish. Rohit's compulsive nature of playing pull shot on every short ball needs a bit of thinking. IND 52/1 in 9.4 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Not the best of starts for Lahiru Kumara as he gave nine runs from his first over. Rohit Sharma is looking to hit every ball for a boundary that lands in his zone. Sri Lanka's decision to play with three pacers might backfire on this track. IND 41/0 in 8 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Suranga Lakmal has bowled some tight line so far to test the Indian batters but he is not getting much help from the other end. The Indian openers look settled now as the pitch is not offering much assistance to the pacers. It will be interesting to see when will spinners come into the fray here. IND 32/0 in 7 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Solid Start for India!

A solid start for India here as Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma are looking to score boundaries in every over. The duo has an outstanding record in home conditions and the hosts will want them to continue that. IND 23/0 in 5 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Mayank Agarwal hits back-to-back boundaries to put pressure on the visitors. Rohit Sharma also joins him as Vishwa Fernando leaks 13 runs from the over. Sri Lanka need to take some early wickets to put pressure on India otherwise the power-pack India batters will take away from their reach very soon. IND 18/0 in 4 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shackles!

And Rohit Sharma didn't take much time to break the shackles as he hit Lakmal for a boundary. However, Rohit is looking a bit rusty as Lakmal is putting him in some tricky position to defend the ball. IND 5/0 in 2 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 1

Another tidy over for Sri Lanka as only one run came from it. Sri Lanka pacers are looking to surprise Rohit Sharma with short balls. The Hitman has a tendency to play pull shots in white-ball format. While Mayank Agarwal is looking a bit cautious so far. IND 1/0 in 2 overs
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: SL Start With a Maiden!

A maiden to start the proceedings in the Test series! Excellent from Lakmal as he looked in rhythm straight away in his first over. He is getting swing from the surface and it also seems like that pitch has some uneven bounce which might trouble batters after 3rd day. IND 0/0 in 1 over
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle to open the innings for India. While Suranga Lakmal to start the proceedings with the new ball.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Special Moment For Virat KohlI!

"It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Virat Kohli said after receiving special cap from Rahul Dravid.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rahul Dravid Wants Virat Kohli to Double It Up!

"It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up," said Rahul Dravid.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: 8k on Radar!

Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Virat Kohli Receives Memento!

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been facilitated for playing the 100th Test. Head coach Rahul Dravid presents a special memento to Kohli as he is accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma in the middle.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

Two Frontline Spinners in Sri Lanka's Line-up!

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

No Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj in India's Playing XI!

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Honoured to Lead India in Tests

"We are going to bat first. Similar Indian conditions, so it's important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first against Sri Lanka. A perfect start for Hitman as India's new Test Captain!
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Probable Playing XIs of Both Teams

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne ©, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc) Dushmantha Chameera
Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

'Test Cricket is Real Cricket, I Want It To Stay Alive': Virat Kohli Ahead of 100th Test

“I honestly never thought that I would play a hundred Test matches. It’s been a long journey, I played a lot of cricket. Just grateful that I have been able to make it to the 200. God’s been kind. I have really worked hard on my fitness. And it’s a big moment for me and my family. For my coach, who is also very happy and proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Virat Kohli said on a video produced by BCCI.

Mar 04, 2022 12:38 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The match will be part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle where India are placed at the fifth spot and visitors Sri Lanka at the top.
Mar 04, 2022 10:27 IST

Rohit Sharma Departs!

Mar 04, 2022 10:27 IST

Rohit Sharma Departs!

Read more

 Team India newly appointed Test skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari replaced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the Test set-up as Shubman Gill failed to find a place. In the bowling department, India decided to play three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will take charge as pacers.

The two neighbouring teams will lock horns against each other after a thrilling T20I series where India completely outclassed Sri Lanka in all three matches to complete the white-wash. While the Test format is altogether a different ball-game and India will look to continue their dominating run over Lanka under the new captain Rohit Sharma. It is the first captaincy assignment for Rohit as Virat Kohli relinquished the leadership earlier this year after the South Africa series. Meanwhile, Kohli will also play his 100th Test, it is Sri Lanka’s 300th of the longest format.

India vs Sri Lanka Test 2022, India vs Sri Lanka Test 2022, India vs Sri Lanka Test Tickets, India vs Sri Lanka Test 2022, India vs Sri Lanka Test schedule, India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2022, India vs Sri Lanka Test 2022

Till the start of this week, the stands at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali were to be silent for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting from Friday. But with now 50% crowd being allowed into the stadium, the sounds of cheers and claps from the fans will be heard when Virat Kohli takes the field for his 100th Test, becoming the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark.

Friday’s Test against Sri Lanka also marks Kohali’s first appearance in Tests since leaving the captaincy after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January. Though his returns with the bat (no century since November 2019) have invited concern and criticism in equal measure, there is no questioning that Kohli has been the backbone for India’s batting for a very long time.

Though Kohli had a low-key Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies in the backdrop of his stunning white-ball game, his desire to succeed and strive hard for excellence in the longest format of the game has resulted in him amassing 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries. In his landmark Test, Kohli will be entering a new phase of his career: as the senior-most batter in the side with no demands of captaincy and chance to scale much greater peaks with a renewed mindset.

Kohli’s landmark 100th Test also marks the start of Rohit Sharma’s stint as the Test captain of India. The hosts haven’t been on the losing side in home Tests since the 2-1 defeat to England in 2012 and will be hoping to extend their streak against a visiting Sri Lanka side. Apart from keeping the winning juggernaut rolling against Sri Lanka, India will have one eye on gaining some crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points, In the race to the final. India are in fifth place while Sri Lanka are the early topper of the table.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Srikar Bharat, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here