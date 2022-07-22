Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 1st ODI Latest Updates: Pooran Elects to Bowl; Samson, Gill Get Chance in XI

Live Score IND vs WI 1st ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. In the absence of several experienced players, Shikhar Dhawan will lead a young Indian team in the ODI series against a struggling Windies side who recently lost the three-match series to Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue are high on confidence after an impressive show in white-ball matches against England. However, they will miss the services of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI series against the Windies.

It will be a good opportunity for young players like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh to showcase their talent on the big stage in the absence of star players.

While, on the other side, West Indies are going through a transitional phase after the retirement of Kieron Pollard. It will be a big series for Nicholas Pooran and Co. to make a statement in the cricketing world.

What date first ODI match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will take place on July 22, Friday.

Where will the first ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will the first ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first ODI match?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first ODI match?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

