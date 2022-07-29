Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 1st T20I Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma Led India Wary of Flamboyant Windies In Series Opener

Live Score IND vs WI 1st T20I Updates: Team India will be determined to continue their splendid run in white-ball cricket as they will face West Indies in the opening T20I on Friday. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
The Men in Blue will come into the fixture after clinching a thumping 3-0 victory against their Caribbean opponents in the ODI series. Read More
Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson on Friday replaced an indisposed KL Rahul in India’s T20I squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, the BCCI said.
“KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0 and scored a half-century in the second game.
Windies announced their squad a little late, in-fact they revealed their team last night. Just 24 hours before the series opener. Explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer makes a comeback.
Shimron Hetmyer was recalled by the West Indies on Thursday for back-to-back Twenty20 series against India and New Zealand as the batsman seeks to secure a place at the World Cup.
Left-hander Hetmyer had been frozen out of the international set-up due to question marks over his fitness.
The 25-year-old played the last of his 42 T20 Internationals against Australia in November last year at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.
Meanwhile, India lost their CWG opener against Australia. The women in blue had Ladies in Yellow under serious pressure and yet they couldn’t close the match. Unfortunately, India lost by three wickets. Nonetheless, let’s hope our girls bounce back soon.
A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the three-match T20I series starting Friday.
With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I match between India and West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Grounds here in Tarouba, Trinidad. Now, this is not downtown Trinidad, this one is a brand new stadium built on the outskirts of the city. Hope we will have a cracker of a match tonight.
Shimron Hetmyer was recalled by the West Indies on Thursday for back-to-back Twenty20 series against India and New Zealand as the batsman seeks to secure a place at the World Cup.
Left-hander Hetmyer had been frozen out of the international set-up due to question marks over his fitness.
The 25-year-old played the last of his 42 T20 Internationals against Australia in November last year at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.
A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the three-match T20I series starting Friday.
With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.
Pant is expected to open the batting in absence of KL Rahul. The Bengaluru-born cricketer was earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Rahul has now reportedly been advised one more week’s rest.
Indian cricket fans will also be eagerly waiting for Kuldeep Yadav’s return. The spinner was out of action due to an injury issue. Kuldeep has now recovered fully and is all set to make a comeback to international cricket.
Ahead of tomorrow’s first T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:
What date first T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?
The first T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on July 29, Friday.
Where will the first T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The first T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
What time will the first T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The first T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first T20I match?
India vs West Indies first T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first T20I match?
India vs West Indies first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Pooran (C), Powell, Brooks, Drakes, Hetmyer, Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joseph, King, Mayers, McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario, Odean, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh.
Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here