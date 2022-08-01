Live Score IND vs WI 2nd T20I Updates: A depleted West Indies team will aim for a much-needed win today (August 1) in the second T20I against India. India have been in sublime form as they still remain unbeaten on the ongoing West Indies tour. The second T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.Read More
As of 9.25 PM IST, the players are still in their hotels. Only a few match officials were present at the ground and the commentary team was also in the ground. The CWI officials are yet to confirm anything. We shall have something concrete. But as of now, the news is that Toss is likely to happen at 10.30 PM IST.
So, we have confirmation that match is bound to get delayed by an hour. So the toss will now take place at 10.30 PM IST and the match may not begin before 11 PM IST.
So, the news is that both the teams haven’t reached the ground as of now. The scheduled toss is 9.30 PM IST, but the bizarre thing is that none of the team members have reached here at the ground. This means only one thing: We will have more delay. Let’s just wait and watch.
It seems, India are playing musical chairs for the spot of opener. Although, you can have a different perspective on this issue, calling it aggressive cricket. But this looks like a musical chair, isn’t it? Pant in England, SKY in Windies. We do believe that SKY will be persisted with. Meanwhile Pant comes down the order.
India have abundance of talent, and the down side is that players will have to be rotated. So, will Bishnoi play today as the pitch looks different. This means the management might play all three seamers (of course Pandya being the third). In that case, we can have only two spinners. So, that must be Jaddu and Chahal.
Alright, so let bygones be bygones and let’s just focus on the cricket, shall we? In the opening T20I, India beat West Indies by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The Men in Blue outplayed West Indies not only in all three departments of the game, but also in terms of playing eleven combination. India opted for three spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while West Indies played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein.
Earlier a press release from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) had enlightened us of the fact that traveling in West Indies (which is not a nation as a whole) can be troublesome. They are not one nation, but a group of nations like Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and traveling among these islands can be troublesome due to various logistical challenges.
Hello and welcome to Warner Park, St Kitts, the venue for the second T20I match between India and West Indies. Yes, we do have a delayed start and the reason—delay in luggage. Ridiculous isn’t it? But that’s the world we live in. A world of logistical nightmares.
The Rohit Sharma-led side kicked off the ODI series on a promising note, after clinching a comfortable 68-run win in the opening game. The visitors did manage to register a solid total of 190 runs losing six wickets, but the middle order’s poor show in the game will be a point of concern for Indian team management ahead of the second game.
Deepak Hooda may get a chance in the second match as Shreyas Iyer may be dropped. Iyer was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I. Pace bowling-friendly conditions at the Warner Park might force Indian team management to drop Ravi Bishnoi also. Pacer Harshal Patel is expected to return to the squad for the second T20I.
West Indies is expected to have Romario Shepherd and Brandon King back in the playing eleven for the second T20I. Both Shepherd and King missed the first T20I due to visa issues.
Ahead of the second T20I match between India and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:
IND vs WI Telecast
Doordarshan (DD) sports channel has the broadcasting right for India vs West Indies second T20I match.
IND vs WI Live Streaming
The second T20I match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
IND vs WI Match Details
The IND vs WI second T20I match will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday, August 1, at 8:00 pm IST.
IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya
Suggested Playing XI for WI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
India vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
