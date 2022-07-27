Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Dhawan, Gill Off to Decent Start, Windies Search for Early Wickets

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Latest Updates: A ruthless Indian team is unlikely to take its foot off the pedal as it aims to top up a world-record winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies on Wednesday.
India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team. Read More
Change in bowling attack from West Indies as Keemo Paul comes into the attack.
India are off to a decent start after winning the toss and opting to bat. Both openers have smashed a boundary each and are currently batting for 7. IND: 14/0 after 3 overs.
Shubman Gill goes off the mark in style. Shorter one from Seales, the Indian opener cuts it away through point for the first boundary. IND: 4/0 after 1.3 overs.
The openers are in the middle and it is Jason Holder who has gotten the ball and he is facing Shikhar Dhawan. First ball, a length ball and Dhawan taps it. IND 0/0(0.1)
We are just five minutes out of first ball and it needs to be seen if Gill continues to throw away his wicket, or if he kicks in and play a long innings. Meanwhile, all eyes will also be on the likes of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer, both shared a 99 run stand in the second ODI.
“You have three matches. Did you see how he was dismissed in the first two? I am not being critical. When you have such opportunities and the team has given you a chance from the first match of the series, and you have got a brilliant start … usko aapko convert karna padega, aapko bada hundred banana padega kyunki you’re not even the third-choice opener. You’re the fourth or fifth. Toh aap upar kaise jaayenge?"
-Pragyan Ojha.
Nicholas Pooran:
The first two games, we were heartbroken. We are motivated today, we need to get over the line. We spoke about batting 50 overs, but we need to be more consistent. We will get to see the result eventually. Holder, Keemo and Carty are in, Alzarri, Rovman and Shepherd are out.
Shikhar Dhawan:
We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That’s a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time you need to be smart. Dravid is doing a good job, the more the players will play, the better they will get. We got one change. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan.
West Indies
(Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales
India
(Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
While India have made just one change, Windies have made three. Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd are out. Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, and Kacey Carty are in. This shows they are going to play fearless cricket as they have made big changes with nothing at stake.
India has made just one change to the side, that is Prasidh Krishna is back in the eleven as he replaces Avesh Khan who was a tad expensive in last match. Unfortunately, Arshdeep Singh isn’t playing. So no games for the youngster on Windies tour.
So, the news from the center is India has won the toss and they have opted to bat first. Quite an interesting decision and it seems we are heading for another high-scoring thriller. We will update on the playing eleven shortly.
Yes, you heard that right. For those of us who haven’t checked our website since thie morning, KL Rahul is likely to be ruled out of the entire West Indies trip (5 T20Is). But he is surely up for Zimbabwe, say sources. Also will Virat Kohli feature in that tour?
However if Dhawan wants two play two left-arm spinners, then Yuzvendra Chahal could be asked to rest but that will be at the cost of sacrificing variety in bowling attack.
Arshdeep Singh had a groin issue during the England ODIs but since he is a left arm seam bowler, he could be tried out in place of Avesh Khan, who was a tad expensive in the second ODI. He leaked 54 runs in his six wicket-less overs.
Avesh and Prasidh Krishna have a similar type of hit the deck bowling style, getting deliveries to rear up from back of length or good length.
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with fifties in last game and Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to cool his heels at the expense of Ishan Kishan despite his twin failures in the first two games.
Kishan is seen as a timer of the ball who can use the Powerplay overs well by hitting over the in-field. He isn’t a power hitter who can force the pace after 35th over and hence Samson is a better option despite him being a left hander.
With series already in the bag, Dhawan can go a little bit easy and drop Gill for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Furthermore, he can also bring in Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan who was a tad expensive in the second ODI.
Hello and welcome to out live coverage for the third and final One Dayer between India and West Indies LIVE from Queens Park Oval in Trinidad. India, who are 2-0 up, would look to blank the hosts 3-0 with a comprehensive win. Are you guys ready for an all-nighter?
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with fifties in last game and Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to cool his heels at the expense of Ishan Kishan despite his twin failures in the first two games.
India might persist with Rishabh Pant as an opener in T20Is in the absence of Rahul. The final two T20Is of the series will be played in Lauderhill (Florida).
The Indian team is currently taking on West Indies in a three-match ODI series which they lead 2-0. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the side in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma with the third and final match to be played today.
Teams (from):
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
