Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Dhawan, Gill Off to Decent Start, Windies Search for Early Wickets

In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength. In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.

Gaikwad had got a full South Africa series where he looked distinctly uncomfortable against quality pace. While his IPL credentials have kept him in the mix, chances of Indian cricket establishment investing in him on short term basis look dim. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with fifties in last game and Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to cool his heels at the expense of Ishan Kishan despite his twin failures in the first two games.

Kishan is seen as a timer of the ball who can use the Powerplay overs well by hitting over the in-field. He isn't a power hitter who can force the pace after 35th over and hence Samson is a better option despite him being a left hander.

India might persist with Rishabh Pant as an opener in T20Is in the absence of Rahul. The final two T20Is of the series will be played in Lauderhill (Florida). The Indian team is currently taking on West Indies in a three-match ODI series which they lead 2-0. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the side in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma with the third and final match to be played today. Teams (from): West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales. India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

