Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Kyle Mayers Fifty Guides Windies

IND vs WI Live Score 3rd T20I: Here you can follow live score and updates from India vs West Indies T20I match coverage from the Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

Live Score India vs West Indies 1st 3rd T20I Latest Updates.
Cricketnext |
Trinidad // Updated: August 02, 2022, 22:39 IST
Aug 02, 2022 22:39 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

WICKET! For the experienced Bhuvi. Pooran looking to pull that one, edges it straight to the Keeper. Full marks to Pant for taking that catch. Dangerman departs but another dangerman comes in-Rovman Powell. WI 107/2(14.4)

Aug 02, 2022 22:37 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: FIFTY RUN STAND

SIX! Oh my god. That was a slap, literally a slap from Pooran. Slightly short ball from Bhuvi and Pooran just slapped it for SIX and then tries the same shot for a single and that would be HUNDRED for Windies and FIFTY run between these two. WI 107/1(14.2)

Aug 02, 2022 22:34 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR AND FOUR! That’s very attacking from Kyle Mayers. The first shot was through the covers and the next one, he just cuts away for a boundary. And now it seems, that Windies are taking the bulls by its horns. But the bowler comes back with a dot ball. 15 runs off this over…ooh expensive. WI 99/1(14)

Aug 02, 2022 22:31 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Avesh Khan into the attack and bowls full toss to Mayers. It was a sureshot SIX had he connected, lucky that Avesh escaped. Meanwhile he couldn’t escape Nicholas Pooran who has just launched him for FOUR. WI 90/1(13.2)

Aug 02, 2022 22:27 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: FIFTY from Mayers.

Two dot balls from Ashwin is followed by a monster SIX. The spinner had dragged the ball short and the batter pulls it for a maximum. And that would be FIFTY for Kyle Mayers. WI 83/1(12.3)

Aug 02, 2022 22:25 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! A freakish boundary here from Mayers. Pandya had bowled an excellent over only to give away this one boundary. As said above quite a freakish delivery. The ball went with a peculiar angle and gone for FOUR. WI 77/1(12)

Aug 02, 2022 22:22 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

It gets difficult to score runs in the middle overs in Windies. Especially, here in Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. This is the same thing had happened to India yesterday. Great powerplay was followed by an ordinary middle overs. Same thing happening to Windies. Meanwhile Pandya is back for his third and bowls two dot balls, in-fact, add one more. That would be three dot balls. WI 71/1(11.3)

Aug 02, 2022 22:19 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

In the air and dropped by the first slip. That was Pooran and that could have been Ash’s first wicket. But that was not to be as the batter now improvises and plays the reverse sweep…gone for FOUR. WI 70/1(10.4)

Aug 02, 2022 22:15 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

And another bouncer, moreover, it’s a dot ball from the bowler. And then bowls full length on to the batters’ pads. Another excellent over from India as they have pulled things back here after a brisk start from the hosts. WI 65/1(10)

Aug 02, 2022 22:13 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack and bowls two dot balls, one against Kyle Mayers who is completely taken aback by the bouncer. And again, Mayers gets foxed and Pandya stands there and laughs at the batter. As if to say, ‘I am the boss here, maan.’ WI 64/1(9.4)

Aug 02, 2022 22:09 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

And now Ashwin into the attack and bowls two great deliveries. First one goes for a single and then comes the dot balls. In-fact, two dot balls here from the spinner. So, three dot balls from Ash who had bowled a poor opening over. Then comes a single and then again dot. Great over. WI 63/1(9)

Aug 02, 2022 22:03 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: WICKET!

Pandya back into the attack and gets India the BREAKTHROUGH! Yes, that would be Brandon King. Pulls his length back and the batter chopped that on. Furniture disturbed. He departs for 20. India have drawn first blood. WI 57/1(7.2)

Aug 02, 2022 22:00 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

And another FOUR. This time it is Brandon King. Short ball from Ash and the batter rocks back and cuts that away for FOUR through the off side. Then takes a single. Nice cricket from Windies. WI 56/0(7)

Aug 02, 2022 21:59 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Off spin from Ash and he gets a royal welcome. Gets punished with a superb boundary. That was in the slot and Mayers will not need an invitation for that sort of delivery. Gone for FOUR! And that would FIFTY for Windies. WI 50/0(6.2)

Aug 02, 2022 21:57 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! Straight down the ground from Brandon King; that was a sublime shot. Singh was looking for that yorker and he missed the line. It became a full toss and the batter just drove it straight. And a single to end the over and that would be the end of the powerplay as well. WI 45/0(6)

Aug 02, 2022 21:55 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Arshdeep Singh is into the attack and he has taken up from he had left off yesterday. He is creating an angle, coming round the wicket and cramping the batters for room, Just a single in last two balls. WI 41/0(5.3)

Aug 02, 2022 21:50 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Oh, my god. What a shot from Mayers. Short ball again from Pandya and pulled again. But hit it with such a brute force. Struck it so cleanly. He moves to 29 off 16 and then comes a well directed bouncer from Pandya. Great comeback. Nice contest this. WI 39/0(4.3)

Aug 02, 2022 21:49 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

NOT OUT! That was never close, no idea how Pant heard the ‘edge.’ Nonetheless, Pandya gets the fourth over, as usual. He wants to bowl in the powerplay. Strong off side field. And bowls a length ball and concedes a single. WI 33/0(4.1)

Aug 02, 2022 21:46 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! Clever shot, Mayers didn’t try to hit that too hard. Just a deft touch and some pedestrian fielding at short third man didn’t help matters either. And huge appeal for a catch here, Pant is desperate and rushes to skipper Rohit and he takes the DRS. Well, let’s see. Could be a big wicket. WI 32/0(3.5)

Aug 02, 2022 21:44 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Short again, pulled again from Mayers. But that will be cut off by the fielder. It seems Indian bowlers are trying to use the bounce that was on offer yesterday. Nonetheless, it doesn't matter as Mayers finds boundary. Makes room and drives through the off side. WI 28/0(3.2)
Aug 02, 2022 21:40 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

In comes Avesh Khan who bowls short to Mayers who pulls, but never connected. Could have been a six had he connected. And yes, he connects off the next ball. Same length and Mayers shows his brute strength...gone for FOUR. And again, the very next ball comes a SIX! Carnage...WI 17/0(2.3)
Aug 02, 2022 21:37 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

FOUR! Short ball and punished by Brandon King. That was a top shot. No fielder can cut that off. So, some runs on the board from Windies opener who scored a superb fifty last night. WI 7/0(2)
Aug 02, 2022 21:36 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Now, then, Bhuvi is in the attack and the batters are now having a field day. Great smash from King, but top fielding there. And then another great piece of fielding there from none other than Hardik Pandya. So, three dot balls among last four balls. West Indies are yet to pull up their socks. WI 3/0(1.4)
Aug 02, 2022 21:34 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Dot, dot and dot....top stuff from Hooda who is not a great turner of the ball, but bowls full and straight. Can be a willy customer. Great bowling. WI 1/0(1.2)
Aug 02, 2022 21:31 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Oh, by the way, it is Deepak Hooda is opening up the bowling. Oh, so Hooda opens! Could be a handy customer. Little bit of drift in the first delivery. And then concedes a single. WI 1/0(0.2)
Aug 02, 2022 21:29 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

We are just moments away from the first ball as West Indies openers are walking out in the middle with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers in the middle. Let's not forget the kind of batting he did last night, scoring a superb fifty. Meanwhile Bhuvi will get the new ball for India.
Aug 02, 2022 21:25 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Earlier Devon Thomas of West Indies held his nerve and launched Avesh Khan for a massive six to clinch a nail biter for the hosts. India are a good side, batting first. But they are even better chasing. Maybe that played a role in Rohit's decision.
Aug 02, 2022 21:21 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Should SKY be opening with Rohit? And why Shreyas Iyer is batting at three? Should Hooda be opening with Rohit tonight? All these questions will be answered when Indian openers walk out in the middle.
Aug 02, 2022 21:12 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Captain's Corner.


Nic Pooran
- ​We wanted to bat first as well, this is a ground where chasing is the preferred option. But now we need top put up a good score on the board and defend it. Credit to the bowling group, they performed well as an unit, they did come hard at us, but we stuck to our task. We did speak about the left-arm option, we spoke about it during the team meetings. That's why we have one change today - Dominic Drakes is in, he repalces Odean Smith. We are backing our boys and it's important to have the right guys in the right positions.

 
Rohit Sharma
- We will field first, not looking at the conditions, but this is what we prefer to do. We want to capitalize on the powerplay, this is a small ground, a six hitting ground, the average score isn't big and we need to keep that in mind as well. The guys have been given the chance to express themselves, so the high-risk shots come into play, but we do understand that. I don't know about that, as a team we want to improve in all aspects of the game, but in the last few series, the left-arm seamers have done well against us. But it's not that the guys are struggling, it happens when you're trying to score quickly. But we do need to understand when we come up against certain bowlers, we just want to come out and express ourselves, that's what we want to continue doing. Just one change, Jadeja has been rested, Hooda is in.
Aug 02, 2022 21:11 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Here are the XIs.


India:
Rohit, Suryakumar, Iyer, Hooda, Pant, Hardik, Karthik, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh, Arshdeep.
West Indies:
Mayers, King, Pooran, Hetmyer, Thomas, Powell, Holder, Drakes, Hosein, Joseph, McCoy
Aug 02, 2022 21:06 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Toss Update.

And the news from the center is that India has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Just one change as Jaddu is rested and Deepak Hooda gets in. Nice decision?
Aug 02, 2022 21:02 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates:

Yesterday the hosts beat India in the dying stages of the game and made sure that the five match series was now level 1-1. It was a nail biter and India managed to lose it somehow. Avesh Khan conceded a no ball and yes, that was that.
Aug 02, 2022 20:59 IST

LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Hello and Welcome from Warner Park.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I match between India and West Indies from St Kitts and Nevis' Warner Park stadium. We will have the toss in 2 minutes. Let's not forget that India and West Indies are level 1-1 in 3-match series.

Live Score IND vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: West Indies clinched a five-wicket victory against India in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. It was team India’s first defeat on the ongoing tour of West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s men will now be eager to win the third T20I to claim a vital lead in the five-match series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The visitors kicked off the series on a promising note after registering a comfortable 68-run victory in the opening game.

Though, in the second game, India showcased poor show with the bat.. They were bundled out for a mere total of 138 in the second T20I. West Indies pacer Obed McCoy scalped six wickets in the match to register his side’s best bowling figures in T20Is. All-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as India’s highest scorer with 31 runs.

West Indies, during the run chase, reached the target with four balls to spare. Opening batter Brandon King played a match-winning knock of 52-ball 68.

Ahead of today’s third T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 2, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) be played?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

What time will the third T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third T20I match?

India vs West Indies third T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) third T20I match?

India vs West Indies’ third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XIs:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here