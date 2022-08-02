Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Kyle Mayers Fifty Guides Windies



Nic Pooran

- ​We wanted to bat first as well, this is a ground where chasing is the preferred option. But now we need top put up a good score on the board and defend it. Credit to the bowling group, they performed well as an unit, they did come hard at us, but we stuck to our task. We did speak about the left-arm option, we spoke about it during the team meetings. That's why we have one change today - Dominic Drakes is in, he repalces Odean Smith. We are backing our boys and it's important to have the right guys in the right positions.



Rohit Sharma

- We will field first, not looking at the conditions, but this is what we prefer to do. We want to capitalize on the powerplay, this is a small ground, a six hitting ground, the average score isn't big and we need to keep that in mind as well. The guys have been given the chance to express themselves, so the high-risk shots come into play, but we do understand that. I don't know about that, as a team we want to improve in all aspects of the game, but in the last few series, the left-arm seamers have done well against us. But it's not that the guys are struggling, it happens when you're trying to score quickly. But we do need to understand when we come up against certain bowlers, we just want to come out and express ourselves, that's what we want to continue doing. Just one change, Jadeja has been rested, Hooda is in.