Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 4th T20I Latest Updates: Bad Weather Delays Toss in Fort Lauderhill

IND vs WI Live Score 4th T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies from Lauderhill, Florida. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to seal the series on Saturday as they are already 2-1 up in the series after winning the first and third match. In the absence of some senior starts, India continue their experimenting process to get the right players for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Read More
We will have a toss in ten minutes that is 8.15 pm IST and the play will begin half an hour later at 8.45 PM IST. So we are running 45 minutes late. Also, there is always the case of a passing shower as the cloud is reported to be overcast.
Good news, the rain has stopped and the covers have been removed. The pitch is being rolled in and we should have a start time along with the toss, very soon. So stay tuned.
We still don’t have a confirmation on the toss yet, so that doesn’t look good. We are already delayed by 25 minutes. How long will the authorities wait before they decide to reduce the overs.
Lots of speculations as India take on West Indies in the 4th T20I match at Florida. Who all will make the cut especially as we don’t have confirmation on Rohit Sharma’s playing status. If he doesn’t play who will open? Ishan Kishan? Or can Deepak Hooda take his place? In that case Jadeja can play! Talking about spinners, can we have Kuldeep back in action?
Moments ago, Indian women’s cricket team held their nerve as they beat England by 4 runs in CWG 2022 semi-final clash. They now will be playing the gold medal match and we can safely say that a silver medal has been assured.
Bad news folks, the toss has been delayed at Fort Lauderhill and we still don’t have an update when it will happen. Stay tuned and we will let you know, soon.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match from Florida.
While in the bowling department, India might include Harshal Patel in the XI as giving chances to Avesh Khan who didn’t impress much. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh is expected to retain his place as he made a strong case for T20 WC squad with his recent outings.
What date fourth T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 6, Saturday.
Where will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.
What time will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?
India vs West Indies fourth T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?
India vs West Indies fourth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
