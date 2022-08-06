Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 4th T20I Latest Updates: Bad Weather Delays Toss in Fort Lauderhill

Suryakumar Yadav scored a sensational half-century in last T20I as an opener to prove his versatility. However, the form of Rishabh Pant is still a big concern for India in this format. The southpaw is a bonafide match-winner but his numbers in T20Is don’t do justice to his talent.

While in the bowling department, India might include Harshal Patel in the XI as giving chances to Avesh Khan who didn’t impress much. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh is expected to retain his place as he made a strong case for T20 WC squad with his recent outings.

What date fourth T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 6, Saturday.

Where will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

What time will the fourth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?

India vs West Indies fourth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

