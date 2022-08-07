Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies 5th T20I Latest Updates: India Lose Ishan Kishan After Brisk Start

Live Score IND vs WI 5th T20I Updates: India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat in the inconsequential fifth T20 International against the West Indies here on Sunday. Read More
First ball from Keemo Paul is a dot. And then gets hit for FOUR. What a Shot! Froom Deepak Hooda. That’s agression from Hooda, hit right over bowler’s head. And then shows the maker’s name. And this is a NO BALL! Oh, now a FREE HIT coming. This is second such no ball from the bowler. No, can’t afford it. IND 44/1(5.1)
So, the new man in is Deepak Hooda and he is looking like the man in form. He does play two dot balls. And then finishes the 5th over with a single. Slight hesitation from Iyer, but he completed the run. IND 39/1(5)
Iyer back on strike and gets away with a single. Meanwhile India are looking good in the middle with this new opening pair and GONE! Ishan Kishan pulled that one off Drakes and never got his timing right. Easy catch in the end. Kishan goes for 11 off 13. IND 38/1(4.3)
FOUR! Now this one is hit by Iyer and this one was off a free hit. Just threw his bat at that one. Earlier Keemo Paul’s third ball was given a NO BALL. Iyer making the most of it. Meanwhile Paul comes back with a slower one. IND 35/0(3.5)
Keemo Paul is into the attack and Shreyas Iyer steals a quick single. This means Ishan Kishan is back into the attack and gets bamboozled by the bouncer from the bowler. So, that’s dot. Then takes a single. IND 29/0(3.3)
FOUR! Top shot from Iyer. Never quite got hold of it, but went through with the shot. That would be his second boundary. He was just too early with the shot. And another BOUNDARY off the next ball. Iyer goes off side this time, stood tall and played through the off side. Excellent timing. IND 24/0(2.3)
Just a single off the last ball. Subdued start from Kishan who just drives that one through the off side. Slow and steady start from India. Nice match up coming up in Drakes vs Iyer. IND 15/0(2)
Meanwhile coming back to that run out chance, Iyer had almost given up. Had that hit, he was gone. Meanwhile Ishan Kishan finds boundary. Short ball and he just helps it on its way through third man. IND 10/0(1.2)
After two dot balls, Iyer opens up his shoulders. That was in the slot from Holder and Iyer says ‘Thank you very much.’ Drove that one over mid-on’s head. Gone for FOUR! And almost had RUN OUT off the last ball of the over. Dear oh dear, what is happening? Iyer set for a single, only to be denied by Kishan. IND 5/0(1)
First ball from Holder, angled across the left hander. And then comes the straighter one which Kishan just taps away for a single. So, India are away. Iyer on strike. IND 1/0(0.2)
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are walking out in the middle. This is the last game of the series, but this is a completely new opening pair and has a different challenge altogether. Interesting match ahead. Big day for both of them, especially Iyer who has struggled. IND 0/0(0.0)
Batting first makes sense. The pitch is on the slower side and it will slow down even further especially after the powerplay. A lot will depend on the Indian openers to bat like Rohit and SKY did. It can make all the difference.
Nic Pooran:
We wanted to bat first but that’s fine. We have four changes. Brooks, Walsh, Odean Smith and Keemo Paul have come in. We have to prepare for the WC. This is a fresh group and India is a great team as well. The venue was small at St. Kitts and hence Walsh wasn’t included. But we know when we do need a spin option, we have them.
West Indies
(Playing XI): Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell
Coming back to Indian side, big changes upfront. Ishan Kishan is opening with Shreyas Iyer. Doesn’t look like through, it seems it will be Samson who will be opening with Kishan. Deepak Hooda has been pushed back in middle order. Furthermore, Kuldeep Yadav makes a comeback as well.
Hardik Pandya:
We want to bat. We saw how the wicket slowed down yesterday. We want to bat on a fresher wicket. We are like we are not playing at Miami. 99 percent of the fans are supporting India. No matter what happens, we have set some standards for the Indian cricket team. We need to go out there and showcase our skill set. Obviously, the coach, the captain and senior members have done some tremendous job. 4 changes to the team.
India has made four changes to the side. Now, this was expected, wasn’t it? The series is done and dusted. Give chance to the players who have been on the bench since the second T20I vs Ireland (June 30). So, here it goes.
India
(Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
India has won the toss and opted to bat first. Interestingly, it was Hardik Pandya who came out for the toss which means Rohit Sharma has rested himself. We will be back with the playing eleven.
West Indies made four changes with Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh and Keemo Paul returning to the side.
Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.
It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida, as India first scored 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a cameo from Axar Patel (20 not out off 8 balls).
On a ground where the highest successful run-chase by any team is 98, a target of 192 was simply out of question, and the West Indies innings folded for a lowly 132 in 19.1 overs.
While Brandon King (13) and Kyle Mayers (14) started the chase on a bright note, hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over, things went downhill from that point.
Saturday happened to be the day when Bhuvneshwar’s new-ball partner Avesh Khan (2/17 in 4 overs) was ready to shed his tag of being profligate with a couple of fine spells.
Ahead of Saturday’s fourth T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:
What date fifth T20I match between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) will be played?
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will take place on August 6, Saturday.
Where will the fifth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.
What time will the fifth T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fifth T20I match?
India vs West Indies fourth T20I match will be televised on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) fourth T20I match?
India vs West Indies fourth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
