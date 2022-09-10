Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Latest Updates: Harmanpreet and Co Look to Start Tour on a High

Live Score INDW vs ENGW Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs England Women from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. After an impressive show in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, India women will look to continue their impressive form against hosts England in the three-match T20I series starting on Saturday.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been in tremendous form with the bat in recent times and she will look to continue the same on the tour. Meanwhile, Shafali Varma has to redeem herself after a below-par show in Birmingham Games.

While indicating about flexibility in batting order during the T20I series, Harmanpreet revealed batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be unavailable for Saturday’s match as she is still undergoing rehabilitation for hand injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

Having defeated England in the semifinals of the inaugural women’s T20 event at Birmingham Commonwealth Games last month, Harmanpreet is confident that her side will put up a good show against the hosts, especially with the Women’s T20 World Cup happening next year in South Africa.

What date First T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played?

The First T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the First T20I match between England Women and India Women be played?

The match between England Women and India Women will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England.

What time will the First T20I match between England Women and India Women begin?

The match between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women and India Women match?

India Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

