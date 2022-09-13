Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd T20I Latest Updates: ENG 109/5; Sneh Rana Strikes as Hosts Struggle

The India team was completely outplayed by the hosts in the opening match as they lacked intensity in all three departments and England took advantage of it to register a dominant victory.

Riding on an unbeaten half-century from Sophia Dunkley (61 off 41 balls), England chased down India’s meagre target of 132/7 for the loss of just one wicket — Danni Wyatt (24) –in just 13 overs to complete the mauling of the visitors.

Only Smriti Mandhana (23), Harmanpreet (20) and Deepti Sharma (29 not out) managed to score 20 or more.

Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Bryony Smith and Freya Davies shared a wicket each for England.

What date Second T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played? The Second T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place on September 13, Tuesday. Where will the Second T20I match between England Women and India Women be played? The match between England Women and India Women will be played at the County Ground in Derby, England. What time will the Second T20I match between England Women and India Women begin? The match between England Women and India Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST. Which TV channels will broadcast England Women and India Women match? India Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India. How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women and India Women match? India Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI: India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

