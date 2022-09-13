Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd T20I Latest Updates: ENG 109/5; Sneh Rana Strikes as Hosts Struggle

Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Bryony Smith and Freya Davies shared a wicket each for England.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match updates from County Ground, Derby. After a crushing 9-wicket defeat in the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have a tough task ahead of themselves to bounce back in the series.
Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier are now testing the outfielders as the Indian bowlers are bowling tight lines which didn’t allow them to find clean gaps. Six runs came off Radha Yadav’s third over. ENG 109/5 in 16 overs
100 up for England as Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier continue to take their team forward with a fighting stand. While five runs came off Pooja Vastrakar’s over. The Indian all-rounder has not taken any wicket so far as pressure on her also to provide a breakthrough. ENG 103/5 in 15 overs
A tidy over from Sneh Rana as only five runs came off it. India have loosened their grip in the match as a 44-run* partnership between Kemp and Bouchier has shifted the momentum in England’s way who have now a chance to score 140 from here. ENG 98/5 in 14 overs
The good thing about this England team is that the batters are not holding back despite being half down here. They are playing a fearless brand of cricket as 21 runs came off the last two overs. England are suddenly marching towards 100. ENG 93/5 in 13 overs
England continue to play attacking cricket despite losing half their side. Maia Bouchier is looking to play her shots here to put the pressure back on India. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s primary aim is to restrict England under 100 from here. ENG 72/5 in 11 overs
OUT! CLEAN BOWLED! A brace for Sneh Rana! Skipper Amy Jones tries to make some room for herself to cut the ball but misses it completely. The pressure is mounting on the English batters here as India are looking to wrap things under 100 here. ENG 54/5 in 9.3 overs
Good first over from Pooja Vastrakar as only five runs came off it. England have crossed the 50-run mark but they need to build a partnership to score anything nearly 130-140 from here. ENG 53/4 in 9 overs
OUT! Superb catch from Radha Yadav. She covered a good amount of ground and dived forward to take a difficult catch. Sneh Rana gets her first wicket of the night. Bryony Smith got a life a ball earlier when Pooja Vastrakar dropped her catch. But she didn’t capitalize and departs for 16. ENG 48/4 in 7.5 overs
10 runs came off the Radha Yadav’s over as both Jones and Smith managed to collect boundaries to ease off some pressure from them. England more overs like that to pull back in the game as India look to target more wickets here. ENG 39/0 in 7 overs
Bryony Smith and Amy Jones are batting with a cautious approach as England can’t afford losing any wicket at the moment. 4 runs came off the last over of the powerplay bowled by Deepti Sharma. India have improved phenomenally well in the fielding department as compared to the last match. ENG 29/3 in 6 overs
Another tidy over from Renuka Singh as only five runs came off it. The Indian pacer has been in sensational form for the past one year with the new ball and she continues to do so here. While England are feeling the pressure here as it will be a tough task for them to rebuild from here. ENG 24/3 in 5 overs
OUT! India at the top as England lose another wicket here, this time due to horrible communication between the two players as Alice Capsey paid the price for it and got dismissed on 4. This is the perfect start for India as England are under massive pressure now. ENG 16/3 in 3 overs
OUT! Absolutely sensational from Renuka Singh as the inswinger completely deceived Sophia Dunkley who edged the ball to the slip where Smriti Mandhana takes an easy catch. England are in big trouble now as both openers are back to hut in the powerplay. ENG 13/2 in 2.1 overs
STUMPED! England opener Sophia Dunkley charges down the ground to attack Deepti Sharma but misses the length completely as Richa Ghosh didn’t waste much time destroying the timber. Big wicket for India at an early stage as Dunkley scored a match-winning fifty in the first match. ENG 9/1 in 1.1 over
Good start for England as Renuka Singh missed her line and length in the first over and leaked nine runs. Both Dunkley and Wyatt collected a boundary each to start on a confident note. India need early breakthroughs here to take the hold of momentum. ENG 9/0 in 1 over
Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt are in the middle to open the innings for England
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell
Riding on an unbeaten half-century from Sophia Dunkley (61 off 41 balls), England chased down India’s meagre target of 132/7 for the loss of just one wicket — Danni Wyatt (24) –in just 13 overs to complete the mauling of the visitors.
Only Smriti Mandhana (23), Harmanpreet (20) and Deepti Sharma (29 not out) managed to score 20 or more.
