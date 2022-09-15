Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Look to Clinch Series Against ENG

Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India women vs England women third and final T20I match of series from County Ground, Bristol. The first two matches turned out to be single-handed affairs where England won the first T20I and India emerged victorious in the second. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. Read More
Opener Smriti Mandhana has been in great form with the bat as he scored sublime 79 runs* to help India chase down the 143-run target with complete ease. While Dayalan Hemalatha’s form remained a big concern for Team India as the number 3 batter has not been able to score consistently in recent matches.
England stand-in captain Amy Jones felt her team was unable to capitalise with the ball and credited India for chasing down a below-par 143 in the second T20I.
“I think potentially we were a bit under par (in setting a target of 143). After the start we had, it was brilliant from Kemp and (Maia) Bouchier, we knew we had a total that we had a good crack at defending. Once we didn’t get the early wicket it made it harder, but India batted brilliantly,” said Amy after the match ended.
On what date will the ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I match be played?
The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played on September 15, Thursday.
Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match be played?
The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played in Bristol, England.
What time will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match begin?
The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on September 15
Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I match?
The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match?
The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
England Women and India Women Possible XIs
England Women Predicted Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Maia Boucher, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies
India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Renuka Singh
