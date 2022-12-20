Live Cricket Score INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I Latest Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur Elects to Bowl Against Australia Women

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 18:35 IST
Mumbai, India
Live INDW vs AUSW Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I updates from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. India have already lost the series but they have put up a tough fight against Australia in every match to showcase their talent. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. Read More
India women’s team wins the toss and elects to bowl against Australia women.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w),Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth
Welcome to our live blog of India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I updates from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the fifth and final T20I against India, to be held at Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, after suffering a calf strain in Saturday’s series-clinching seven-run win.
Tahlia McGrath, the vice-captain, said in the pre-match press conference that she will lead Australia in the final match of the series. She had taken over as captain of Australia during their defence of 173.
What date fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played?
The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will take place on December 20, Tuesday.
Where will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women be played?
The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women begin?
The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match?
India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match?
India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:
India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol
Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here