Live Cricket Score INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I Latest Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur Elects to Bowl Against Australia Women

will look for a consolation victory on Sunday but beating the mighty Australian side is not going to be an easy task for them.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the fifth and final T20I against India, to be held at Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, after suffering a calf strain in Saturday’s series-clinching seven-run win.

Tahlia McGrath, the vice-captain, said in the pre-match press conference that she will lead Australia in the final match of the series. She had taken over as captain of Australia during their defence of 173.

What date fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will take place on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women begin?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match?

India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match?

India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

