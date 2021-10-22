Ireland vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Ireland to Advance Into the Super 12 Stage

Ireland will be up against Namibia as they play a must win match for their survival. Whoever wins will be the second side after Scotland to enter Group B-A group which has India and Pakistan. Both teams have lost to Sri Lanka and beaten the Netherlands and thus have two points each.

Sharjah: With Sri Lanka already through to the Super 12s stage and Netherlands out of the equation, the winner of Friday’s clash between the two will become the second side from Group A to advance to the next stage. Going ahead, Ireland will hope for a better display with the bat. They made short work of the Dutch in their campaign opener but everyone failed to cope against the formidable Sri Lankan bowling attack barring skipper Andrew Balbirnie (41) who fought a lonely battle in the side’s 70-run loss.

Pacers Curtis Campher (4 wickets), Joshua Little (5 wickets) and Mark Adair (5 wickets) have done well with the ball and Ireland will be counting on the trio to get the job done against Namibia. Talking about Friday’s clash, captain Balbirnie said, “We are excited. They are the games you want to play in when you grow up watching cricket and see the knock-out games. They are the ones we want to be part of, so we will rest up and be ready." “We started the week really well and put in some really good performances against the Dutch. We knew if we lost that game, we would be playing catch up. We have a massive game on Friday now and it is all to play for." On the other hand, debutants Namibia will be high on confidence having completed their highest-successful chase in a T20I to notch up their maiden World Cup win on Wednesday against the Netherlands.

