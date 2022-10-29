Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Kane Williamson and Co Start Favourites Against Lanka

On Saturday, New Zealand will clash against Sri Lanka and winning will almost help them get a place in the semifinals. Kane Williamson and Co. started the campaign on a high with a massive win over Australia but the rain-affected their second match against Afghanistan which forced them to share a point each.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka started the Super 12 stage on a positive note with a 9-wicket win over Ireland but Australia thrash them in the second match. The Asia Cup champions campaign has been derailed due to several injuries in the camp but they still have a chance to make it to the semis and upset the other teams in the group.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The game will be conducted on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Sri Lanka of New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka probable playing XI against New Zealand: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here