LIVE Score New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Updates: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Fifties Put AUS in Control

Check here New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Score and updates. Also see live scorecard and ball by ball updates from the NZ vs AUS world cup final.

Updated: November 14, 2021, 22:29 IST
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh counterattacked after Australia lost their captain Aaron Finch early in the chase. The duo has batted with freedom and taken the total to 82/1 in 10 overs putting Australia in a solid spot in the contest. New Zealand need quick wickets now. Read More

Nov 14, 2021 22:29 IST

A Poor Over

Is Sodhi is having a nightmare in Dubai. Three wides in the over in addition to a six and four to Mitchell Marsh. 16 runs from his third over added to Australian total. Score 125/2 in 14 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 22:24 IST

FIFTY For Mitchell Marsh

31-ball FIFTY for Mitchell Marsh. Like David Warner, he too reaches the milestones with a six. A slog-sweep over long-on.

Nov 14, 2021 22:22 IST

NZ vs AUS Final Live Updates

End of a good over from New Zealand point of view. Just three singles and the big wicket of David Warner in it. Glenn Maxwell has walked in at no. 4. Score 109/2 in 13 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 22:19 IST

Boult From The Blue!

OUT! Kane Williamson brings back his main man back into the attack in hopes of a wicket and he delivers. David Warner cleaned up by Trent Boult. He scored 53 off 38 with four fours and three sixes. Australia 107/2 in 12.2 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 22:18 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Mitchell Santner continues. And the boundary continue to flow as well. Mitchell Santner collects his third four of the night. Nine runs from the over. This partnership is quickly taking the game away from the reach of New Zealand. They need wickets. And a 2-3 of them now. Score 106/1 in 12 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 22:13 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

Another big over for Australia this one. Kane Williamson introduced James Neesham after the drinks break and a refreshed Mitchell Marsh clubbed the short delivery over fine leg for a six. Later in the over, David Warner lifted one over long-on for a six. 15 runs from it. Australia 97/1 in 11 overs. chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 22:11 IST

Fifty For David Warner

A 34-ball FIFTY for David Warner! Brilliant from the Aussie opener who was under pressure in the lead up to the tournament. He gets to his half-century with a six off James Neesham.

Nov 14, 2021 22:05 IST

Australia 82/1 in 10 overs

Mitchell Santner continues. Just five runs off his second over. Australia now need 91 runs off the next 60 deliveries. David Warner batting on 45 off 33, Mitchell Marsh unbeaten on 30 off 20. Drinks-break.

Nov 14, 2021 22:03 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live

David Warner has settled in. And that only means red-alert for New Zealand. He picks Ish Sodhi as his target and muscles the second delivery through long-on for a four. He then pulls the penultimate delivery to backward square leg for another four and saves the best for the final - lifting it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. This is poor bowling from Sodhi - he’s feeding deliveries in the slot for Warner. 17 runs from the over. Australia 77/1 in 9 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:57 IST

Spin From Both The Ends

Left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner into the attack now. His namesake Mitchell Marsh slog-sweeps the second delivery over deep midwicket for a huge six. 10 runs from the over. Australia 60/1 in 8 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:52 IST

NZ vs AUS Final Live Updates

50 up for Australia in 7 overs. Spin introduced after Powerplay in Ish Sodhi. Seven runs in it. David Warner batting on 24 off 24. Mitchell Marsh on 19 off 11. Australia 50/1 in 7 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:48 IST

Australia 43/1 in Powerplay

Despite that hiding Adam Milne received in his first over, he has been given another over and important one at that - the final of Powerplay. And the right-arm quick repays the faith by allowing just three runs in it. Australia are off to a decent start in the chase, scoring 43/1 in six overs. Target: 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:44 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Tim Southee brought back into the attack. And his over was turning out quite well before David Warner had enough and he pulled the fifth delivery over deep midwicket region for a maximum. 10 runs from the over. Australia 40/1 in five overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:41 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

Australia counterattack. Mitchell Marsh has made his intentions clear. He’s going to play his shot without fearing the outcome. Adam Milne into the attack and Marsh plays the pick-up shot to the perfection to send the ball over the boundary for a maximum. The second is short and wide - Marsh sends it to the third man boundary and then pulls the third to midwicket for yet another four. 15 runs from the over. Score 30/1 in 4 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:36 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live

End of a successful second over of Trent Boult - a wicket and a boundary in it. Mitchell Marsh has walked in at No. 3 for Australia. Can he repeat what New Zealand captain Kane Williamson did for his team when batting at that spot earlier in the contest? Score 15/1 in 3 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:33 IST

Boult Gets Finch

OUT! And like New Zealand, Australia have also been jolted early with Trent Boult getting rid of skipper Aaron Finch. A superb catch from Daryl Mitchell who covered good ground before sliding and completing the catch in the deep. Finch scored 5 off 7. Score 15/1 in 2.3 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:30 IST

Tim Southee Joins From The Other End

And David Warner gets going with back-to-back fours off Tim Southee - the first over extra cover region and the next over backward point. 10 runs from the over. Score 11/0 in 2 overs, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:25 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

Trent Boult’s first over results in just one run. And there was a loud appeal for lbw against Aussie captain Aaron Finch who was pinged on the front pad but it was turned down. Score 1/0 in 1 over, chasing 173.

Nov 14, 2021 21:22 IST

Australia Begin Chase of 173

David Warner and Aaron Finch are the two Australian openers. Trent Boult with the new ball. Finch has had difficulties against left-arm pacers. Here we go.

Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia Need 173 to Win

10 runs from the final over take New Zealand to 172/4 in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Australia. The over, bowled by Mitchell Starc, began on a promising note with Tim Seifert punishing the bowler for straying down the leg with a four to the vacant square leg region. However, the left-arm pacer did well off his next five. James Neesham ends on 13 off 7, Tim Seifert on 8 off 6.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live

Pat Cummins bowls the 19th over. James Neesham muscles one from the pacer straight over his head for a maximum. Barring that, Cummins has delivered another tidy over. 13 runs from the over. Score 162/4 in 19 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Williamson Departs on 85

OUT! This is a massive wicket for Australia. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was shredding them apart, has been dismissed. He goes for a big hit but this time doesn't get the timing right and Steve Smith accepts an easy catch at long-off. He scored 85 off 48 with 10 fours and three sixes. Score 148/4 in 17.5 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Josh Gets Phillips

OUT! Josh Hazlewood returns and gets the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Having missed an earlier attempt to revers-hit the fast bowler, Phillips takes the more traditional route and slogs the next to deep midwicket region where Glen Maxwell does the rest. He scored 18 off 17. Score 144/3 in 17.4 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Pat Cummins does well to prevent New Zealand from exploding, in his over at least. He started with a wide but ensured that off his legitimate six deliveries, they added just eight runs to the total. Score 144/2 in 17 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Williamson Goes Boom Boom!

22 runs creamed off Mitchell Starc - all from the bat of Kane Williamson who is in devastating form tonight. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Two fours and a six off the first three deliveries as he lays into Starc. And he makes room but Starc fires it wide. But Williamson makes up for it with four to backward point by opening the face of the bat. And then guides the final to third man for another boundary. Williamson on 77 off 42. New Zealand 136/2 in 16 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand's Target in Final Five Overs

New Zealand scored 57 runs in the first 10 overs. In the next five, they scored 57. So clearly, the gears have been switched. And they should be targeting at least 50-60 in these final five overs. Interesting times ahead.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

End of Adam Zampa's spell. Glenn Phillips opens up in it. He starts by sending the first delivery over the bowler's head for a maximum. And then makes room off the fifth to lift it inside out for a four. 12 runs from the over. Zampa's figures: 4-0-26-1. Score 114/2 in 15 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

100 up for NZ in 14 Overs

Right-arm fast Pat Cummins returns to the attack. Just five runs in the over. Score 102/2 in 14 overs. Kane Williamson on 54, Glenn Phillips on 4.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live

Glenn Maxwell is back for his third over. And Kane Williamson makes it an expensive one for Australia by clubbing the part-timer for two successive sixes/ The first after stepping out and clearing the midwicket boundary and the second over the same region by going down one a knee. 16 runs from the over. Score 97/2 in 13 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Fifty For Williamson

Kane Williamson hits his first half-century of the T20 World Cup - against Australia, in the final. With back-to-back sixes off Glenn Maxwell, the New Zealand skipper reaches the milestone off 32 deliveries.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

End of a successful over from Adam Zampa. A wicket and just five runs in it. New Zealand 81/2 in 12 overs. Glenn Phillips has walked in after the dismisssal of Martin Guptill.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

End of Guptill's Struggle

OUT! Adam Zampa breaks the partnership. Martin Guptill was looking out of sorts tonight, unable to break free. He wanted to break the shackles off Zampa by sending the first delivery over mid-wicket. However, there wasn't enough distane with Marcus Stoinis accepting an easy catch. Guptill scored 28 off 35. Score 76/2 in 11.1 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live

A big over for New Zealand this one. It could have been otherwise had Josh Hazlewood not dropped Kane Williamson in it. But, that's history now with Williamson getting a reprieve and a four off that dropped catch. And then he followed that with another four - through off. Off the final delivery, he collected another boundary - to midwicket. And it Mitchell Starch had overstepped resulting in a free-hit with Williamson taking a boundary off it. 19 runs from the over. Score 76/1 in 11 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Williamson Dropped on 21

Dropped! Josh Hazlewood has put down a chance near the boundary. A low full toss from Mitchell Starc and Williamson lifts this towards long leg where Hazelwood overran and couldn't hold on to the ball. Williamson was on 21. And worse, that went for four.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

NZ vs AUS Final Live Updates

1,1,1,1,1,1. Six singles from the second over of Adam Zampa. New Zealand have made 57/1 in 10 overs. They have kept wickets in hand. May want to follow the template of Pakistan - slow in the first 10 and sixth gear in the next 10. Martin Guptill is there to provide the push. Williamson can manipulate the fields well.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Kane Williamson gets some rhythm going. He was looking locked up but has managed to break the shackles, taking on Mitchell Marsh with back-to-back boundaries. He first makes room to send the ball over covers for his first four of the innings and then pulls the slower one to midwicket region for another four. 11 runs from the over. Score 51/1 in 9 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

Legspinner Adam Zampa into the attack now. 32/1 is the lowest Powerplay score by New Zealand this world cup. Just three runs from the over of Zampa. Pressure rising on New Zealand now. Score 40/1 in 8 overs. Run-rate is five an over.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live

Spin returns in Glenn Maxwell right after the Powerplay ends. Five singles in the over. Will New Zealand get to 180? This is the score they should be targeting otherwise with the batting line-up that Australia has - and the form it has shown in recent matches - it anything less than 180 wouldn't be safe enough. Score 37/1 in 7 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

NZ vs AUS Final Live Updates: NZ 32/1 in Powerplay

Josh Hazlewood bowls the sixth over - the final of the Powerplay. He continues to keep the NZ batters quiet but captain Kane Williamson wants to end the powerplay on a high as he lifts the sixth delivery high over deep-midwicket region and he's lucky that the ball has dropped safely giving him two runs. More of a desperate attempt. Just two runs from the over. New Zealand 32/1 in 6 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Second bowling change of the Powerplay: Right-arm fast Pat Cummins into the attack now. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has walked in at No. 3 after the dismissal of opener Daryl Mitchell early. Just two singles in the over of Cummins. New Zealand 30/1 in 5 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Hazlewood Strikes

OUT!  Josh Hazlewood has landed the first blow and it's the hero of New Zealand's semi-final win that has to walk back early. Daryl Mitchell gets an outside edge after attempting to play a slower one towards point and Matthew Wade dives forward to take the catch, making up for his earlier drop. Mitchell scored 11. New Zealand 28/1 in 3.5 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score

Another good over for New Zealand. Spin in Glenn Maxwell introduced. And he drops the first delivery in the slot for Daryl Mitchell who lifts it straight and sends the ball over the boundary for a maximum. 10 runs from the over. Score 23/0 in 3 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Guptill Dropped on 10

Oh well, Matthew Wade has failed to hold onto an edge from the bat of dangerman Martin Guptill with a thick-edge popping out of his gloves. Guptill was on 10. Glenn Maxwell could have given an important early breakthrough.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Josh Hazlewood joins from the other end

And this one is produces just one scoring shot - from the bat of Martin Guptill - after Josh Hazlewood bowls one down the leg-side which is glaned away to the fine leg region. Four runs from it. New Zealand 13/0 in 2 overs.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

A good start for NZ

So Mitchell Starc started by searching for swing firing one outside off but purchased no movement. And Martin Guptill let it go safely. However, the next was a gift - width outside off and - Guptill crashed it through point for a four. The third delivery, faced by Daryl Mitchell, was flicked to backward region where a diving Josh Hazlewood rolled the ball back and before the ball was fired to the keeper, the NZ batters had taken three runs. Nine runs from the first over. Score 9/0 in 1 over.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Starc to Open The Attack

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are the two New Zealand openers. Mitchell Starc has the new ball. Here we go.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Time for the national anthems

Australia first followed by New Zealand's.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Morgan Sends His Wishes

Morgan knows!

Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Kane Williamson at the toss

"It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. It is a shame that he (Devon Conway) misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. We don't want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Aaron Finch at the toss

"The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Adam Zampa has been superb for a while in the shortest format and hopefully that will continue. It's a new format, new team; our (past) record over New Zealand doesn't matter at all."
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia Playing XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

One Change For New Zealand

Injured Devon Conway has been replaced by Tim Seifert. Kane Williamson says he would have done the same i.e. bowl first.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

It's Toss Time

Kane Williamson spins the coin. Aaron Finch shouts heads and heads it is. Australia win toss and opt to field first. Finch informs Australia are playing the same eleven as the semi-final.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Pitch Report

"Looks a little bit dry. At the start of the tournament there was a bit of moisture. There is no grass and it is pretty dry. The middle overs are going to be crucial for either team. It might be a little bit two paced and it thus could be an advantage to bat first because of that." - Shane Watson
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Australia Squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

David Warner Ahead of the Finale

"Looking forward to a nice game. For myself, it is about delivering every time I can. I look to put the team in a good position. I don't think too much about getting off to a fast start here. The trend here in the Powerplay is not high scoring and it is about minimizing damage."
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Toss Will be Crucial

Much has been said and written about how decisive the toss has been in the results at the tournament. Australia legend Mike Hussey feels it will be crucial for the final too. "I hate to say it, and I don't like to see any result being influenced by the coin toss, but I think the toss will be crucial," Hussey says.
Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

Earthquake in Dubai

Some breaking news ahead of the finale. Reports are trickling in of an earthquake in Dubai. People have been evacuating out of their homes and offices.

Nov 14, 2021 03:53 IST

T20 World Cup: What Happened in The Previous Six Finals

So far, the T20 World Cup has been won by India, Pakistan, England, West Indies (twice) and Sri Lanka. A sixth new winner will be crowned tonight. Here's how the previous six world cup final panned out.
Nov 14, 2021 03:52 IST

Old Rivals

India-Pakistan or Australia vs England rivalry have historically been the talked as one of the best, storied rivalries, but a look at the past of Australia-New Zealand rivalry and you will realize that the trans-Tasman neighbours leave it out everything on the field to trump the other. Here is brief reminder of their world cup rivalry.
Nov 14, 2021 03:52 IST

History in Sights

Whoever wins tonight, history will be created. Neither New Zealand nor Australia has won a T20 World Cup title since the marquee event was held for the first time in 2007. For Australia, however, this is a second final appearance with their previous such attempt ending in a defeat with England lifting the trophy. For New Zealand, this is a chance to create more history as they will become the first ever team in the history of international cricket to win two world titles in the same year adding to the ICC World Test Championship they won earlier this year in June.
Nov 14, 2021 03:52 IST

And then there were two

Hello everyone! And welcome to our live coverage from the grand finale of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between New Zealand and Australia.
NZ vs AUS Preview

A new T20 World Champion will be crowned tonight when neighbours New Zealand and Australia clash in the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand will be eyeing a second ICC title this year having earlier won the World Test Championship in June.

It’s a hat-trick of ICC finals for the once perennial underdogs of world cricket after they outplayed India to win the inaugural Test championship in June.

They beat favourites England in the semi-final to avenge their 2019 defeat in a dramatic 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s when they went down on boundary count after a super over.

Head coach Gary Stead said the Black Caps are excited to take on the Australian challenge in what will be their first ever T20 World Cup final appearance.

“That’s probably a final that I’m not sure too many people would have predicted a month or so ago, Australia and New Zealand,” said Stead.

The Kiwis though have suffered an injury blow after wicketkeeper Devon Conway was ruled out following a broken hand when he punched his bat on his dismissal in the semi-final.

Tim Seifert is set to take over the wicketkeeping duties from Conway who made 129 runs at the event with an average of just over 32. “Obviously the loss of Devon is a big one. He’s been a big part of all formats for us. It’s a disappointing and really freak thing to happen,” admitted Williamson.

Aaron Finch’s Australians, who have won the 50-over World Cup five times, beat title favourites Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final. Australia were in trouble at 96-5 while chasing 177 on Thursday when Marcus Stoinis (40) and Matthew Wade (41) put on an unbeaten partnership of 82 and win by an over to spare.

Wade smashed Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi for three straight sixes including two audacious scoop shots – the final one sailing over fine leg to silence the Pakistan crowd.

‘Piece to the puzzle’

Stoinis said a T20 World Cup title will “mean a bloody lot to us.”

“Obviously Test cricket and the Ashes, that’s what we grew up when we played. Then the transformation of T20 cricket. It’s not a hit and a giggle anymore in terms of the pressure,” said Stoinis.

“I don’t think many people gave us a chance leading into this tournament apart from the players and coaching staff. So it’s definitely going to mean a bloody lot to us and we will be super proud when we bring that home to Australia.”

Key will be the form of opener David Warner who has plundered 236 runs at the tournament. “Everyone had written us off, but we had a lot of confidence within. I think we came here with a really clear plan to win the tournament,” Finch.

“We always felt as though we’ve got the depth of the squad and the quality in our squad to put ourselves in a position to do that.

Finch acknowledged the importance of pressing home the advantage in the first six overs of powerplay, especially against a potent New Zealand pace attack including Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

“I think we’ve seen throughout the tournament the importance of the powerplay,” said Finch.

“A lot of games have been dictated by who has won the initial contest in the power play in both innings. No doubt it will be a real challenge. It won’t define who wins the match but it does help set up your innings if you perform.”

But the skipper said he does not “fuss” about the toss and bowling first despite 11 out of 12 matches being won by the team batting second at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here