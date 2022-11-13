Home / News / Cricketnext / PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England Opt to Bowl First Against Pakistan, Both Teams Unchanged
PAK vs ENG: Final T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of Pakistan vs England Final T20 World Cup 2022 match from Melbourne. Also check the Pakistan vs England Final T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 13:24 IST

Melbourne

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Score, PAK vs ENG, MCG: Jos Buttler, the England captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both the teams have kept faith in their respective playing XIs that got them into the final. Though Buttler expects the wicket to remain the same throughout the contest, his decision to bowl first was also impacted by inclement weather conditions. Read More

Nov 13, 2022 13:24 IST

Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: National Anthems

So out walk the two teams amidst some fireworks. Smiles all around. Plenty of flags being waved around. Dark clouds still hovering the MCG. Time for the national anthems but first the traditional ‘Welcome to The Country’.

Nov 13, 2022 13:20 IST

Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: Pre-match Entertainment

So for those wondering why the toss happened earlier than usual, there’s some pre-match entertainment planned for the fans which is currently underway at the MCG.

Nov 13, 2022 13:05 IST

Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: PAK Captain Babar Azam at The Toss

We would’ve also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final.

Nov 13, 2022 13:01 IST

England vs Pakistan Final Live Score: ENG Captain Jos Buttler at The Toss

Huge game, good nerves and there’s a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game. Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge. . I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout. Obviously there’s a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl.

Nov 13, 2022 12:57 IST

PAK vs ENG Latest Score: Pakistan Playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Nov 13, 2022 12:57 IST

ENG vs PAK Latest Score: England Playing XI

Jos Buttler (wk/captain), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Nov 13, 2022 12:56 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live Updates: Team Changes

Both the teams are unchanged meaning Mark Wood and Dawid Malan aren’t in England’s playing XI.

Nov 13, 2022 12:55 IST

Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: Match Toss

England captain Jos Buttler has won the coin toss and decided his team will bowl first against Pakistan in the world cup final.

Nov 13, 2022 12:48 IST

Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: No Sign of Rain

So a good news: Rain has stayed away so far but the bad news is there’s a decent cloud cover over Melbourne which is an indication that weather could end up impacting the game.

Nov 13, 2022 12:26 IST

Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler Ahead of The Final

We expect a really tough challenge, as mentioned before. They’re a team we’ve seen lots of in the recent past, and we’ve had some brilliant matches against them, played in a fantastic spirit, and I’m sure tomorrow will be no different

Nov 13, 2022 12:21 IST

Live Score T20 World Cup Final: Babar Azam Ahead of The Final

Pressure exists, but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. England are a competitive team and their win against India to reach the final was proof of that. Our strategy will be to stick to our plan and use our pace attack as our strength

Nov 13, 2022 12:09 IST

Pakistan vs England Latest Updates: PAK Full Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

Nov 13, 2022 12:07 IST

England vs Pakistan Live Score: ENG Full Squad

Jos Buttler (wk/captain), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

Nov 13, 2022 11:59 IST

PAK vs ENG Final: Pakistan's Journey to The Final

  • Match 1: Lost to India by 4 Wickets
  • Match 2: Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 Run
  • Match 3: Defeated Netherlands by 6 Wickets
  • Match 4: Defeated South Africa by 33 Runs (DLS)
  • Match 5: Defeated Bangladesh by 5 Wickets
  • Semifinal: Defeated New Zealand by 7 Wickets
Nov 13, 2022 11:57 IST

ENG vs PAK Final: England's Journey to The Final

  • Match 1: Defeated Afghanistan by 5 Wickets
  • Match 2: Lost to Ireland by 5 Runs (DLS)
  • Match 3: No Result as Contest vs Australia Abandoned Due to Rain
  • Match 4: Defeated New Zealand by 20 Runs
  • Match 5: Defeated Sri Lanka by 4 Wickets
  • Semifinal: Defeated India by 10 Wickets
Nov 13, 2022 11:40 IST

T20 World Cup Final Live: And Then There Were Two

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final to be played between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

Babar Azam said he would’ve bowled first too but says Pakistan are high on confidence and will hope to carry the winning momentum.

Pakistan and England will be aiming to become just the second team in the history to have won multiple T20 World titles when they lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. West Indies remain the only team to have won the title twice and now will be joined in the club by either England or Pakistan ( with weather permitting). Pakistan are playing in their third final as are England. Both have lost twice, emerged victorious once and have a chance to create history of their own. Pakistan will be the first Asian team to win two T20 world titles while England would be targeting to become the first ever team to hold both the t20 and ODI world titles at the same time, thereby establishing their supremacy as a white-ball powerhouse.

Both the teams will be a little relieved and a bit surprised to have come this far – Pakistan more than England. At the Super 12 stage, England were left to rue their luck when rain threatened to send them packing home after affecting a couple of their games. A must-win situation against Sri Lanka arose and they aced the challenge before producing a super show in the semis against India and storm into the final. Before the final day of the Super 12 round, it looked nigh impossible for Pakistan to make it to the semis unless a fortuitous turn of events. It happened. South Africa lost to the Netherlands giving Pakistan a glimmer and then Babar Azam’s men edged past Bangladesh before a well-crafted chase against New Zealand gave them the ticket for the summit clash.

What date T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup final England vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup final match England vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan match?

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read | T20 World Cup Final, Weather Update: 95 Percent Chance of Rain As ‘La Nina’ Threatens Washout

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match?

England vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

England vs Pakistan Possible XIs

England predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

